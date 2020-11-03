Market Views
Why PayPal dropped 6% after posting its strongest earnings growth
PayPal’s value dropped after trading on Monday when the tech brand Q4, 2020 earnings outlook came out unimpressive.
PayPal Holdings Inc.- the leading global payment company seems to be enjoying the huge adoption of e-commerce platforms prevailing globally amid the COVID-19 era, on the basis it recorded impressive Q3 earnings. But, its stock price value dropped extensively after trading on Monday, when the tech payment brand Q4, 2020 earnings outlook came out unimpressive.
What this means
PayPal is anticipating that its holiday quarter earnings growth would range at around 17% to 18% growth in Q4 adjusted earnings per share, which results in 97 cents to 98 cents. Stock analysts were predicting $1.07 in adjusted earnings per share.
At the timing of drafting this report, PayPal shares were down 5.77% after trading, as its share price stood at $177.
Highlights of PayPal Q3 earnings
- Total Payment Volume (TPV) of $247 billion, grew by 38% on a spot and 36% on an FX-neutral basis (FXN).
- Posted revenue of $5.46 billion, growing 25% on a spot and FXN basis.
- GAAP EPS of $0.86, up 121% and non-GAAP EPS of $1.07, up 41%
- 15.2 million Net New Active Accounts (NNAs) added, ended the quarter with 361 million active accounts.
- That said, PayPal’s cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $17.6 billion as of September 30, 2020.
- The payment company also generated cash flow from operations of $720 million – declining 34%, and free cash flow of $479 million – declining 48%.
- Year-to-date, PayPal has generated cash flow from operations of $4.6 billion – growing 40%, and free cash flow of $4.0 billion – growing 43%.
The earnings result came shortly after PayPal announced it would begin letting users buy, sell, and shop with cryptos through its popularly known platform.
“As we look across the landscape, there are digital currencies, like cryptocurrencies and new emerging currencies like central bank digital currencies.
“All of them are clearly complemented by digital wallets and we think our working hand-in-hand with regulators can really usher in a new era around all forms of digital currencies,” Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal told MarketWatch on Monday.
Commodities
Crude oil prices up, OPEC+ push to extend output cut
Crude oil prices rallied higher with the bias that OPEC+ is likely to extend its oil production cut.
Crude oil prices rallied higher on Tuesday trading session in London. Oil traders are taking a broader risk-on sentiment in markets amid the weaker dollar prevailing, coupled with the bias that OPEC+ is likely to extend its oil production cut.
What we know
The London-based oil contract, Brent crude price traded close to $40/barrel, as traders await the outcome of the U.S presidential election scheduled to hold today.
Recently, Russia’s Energy Minister, Alexander Novak, had a meeting with major Russian oil producers on delaying oil production cuts by at least three months. OPEC+ had earlier hinted on its plan to add almost 2 million barrels a day of supply from early next year.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing market conditions triggering crude oil prices north.
All positive for oil prices, although the reason these changes are being contemplated is that, demand is recovering more slowly than initially envisaged, coronavirus cases are spiking again, Libyan production is ramping up much quicker than expected, and in Russia’s self-serving case, to defend the Ruble in order to avoid an even worse economic collapse from COVID-19.
Bottom-line
The real key to at least keep oil prices supported in the near term and pushing prices from the bottom of the barrel is having both Russia and Saudi Arabia singing from the same page in a sign of unified support to defend oil prices.
Market Views
Nigerian Tier-2 banks fired up, investors profit up N1 trillion W/W
Sixty-eight (68) equities appreciated at price during the week, higher than twenty-eight (28) equities in the previous week.
The Nigerian bourse ended the last trading week in October on an impressive note.
It was a four-day trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Thursday, 29th October as a public holiday to commemorate Eid-el-Maulud.
- The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization gained by 6.39% to close the week at 30,530.69 and N15.958 trillion respectively. Investors gained N958.41 billion W/W.
- Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.909 billion shares worth N23.610 billion in 23,578 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, compared to a total of 1.505 billion shares valued at N19.668 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,552 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.478 billion shares valued at N15.576 billion in 12,546 deals. Thus, contributing 77.41% and 65.97% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 131.788 million shares worth N2.613 billion in 4,112 deals. In third place was Industrial Goods, with a turnover of 83.526 million shares worth N3.573 billion in 1,818 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities is FBN Holding Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume). They accounted for 576.514 million shares worth N6.791 billion in 4,652 deals, contributing 30.19% and 28.76% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- 68 equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 28 equities in the previous week.
- 6 equities depreciated in price, lower than 35 equities in the previous week.
- 94 equities remained unchanged, lower than 99 recorded in the previous week.
Top gainers
- PORTLAND PAINTS & PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC, up 32.20% to close at N2.71
- FCMB GROUP PLC, up 28.28% to close at N3.13
- TRIPPLE GEE AND COMPANY PLC, up 27.78% to close at N0.46
- STERLING BANK PLC, up 26.43% to close at N1.77
- FIDELITY BANK PLC, up 24.26% to close at N2.51
- ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED, up 24.18% to close at N5.65
- LASACO ASSURANCE PLC, up 23.08% to close at N0.32
- FLOUR MILLS NIG PLC, up 22.39% to close at N28.15
- CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC, up 21.00% to close at N6.05
- NESTLE NIGERIA PLC, up 21.00% to close at N1421.70
Top Losers
- MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC, down 10.00% to close at N0.54
- PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC, down 10.00% to close at N0.54
- CUTIX PLC, down 8.95% to close at N1.73
- NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC, down 8.39% to close at N13.10
- OMATEK VENTURES PLC, down 7.69% to close at N0.24
- CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC, down 3.33% to close at N0.58
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse ended its last trading week in October on a delightful note. Buying pressure was seen across the market spectrum, amid falling oil prices and the U.S dollar propelling higher.
- Nigerian Tier 2 Banks, which include Fidelity, FCMB, and Sterling Bank, became investors’ delight, as their recent price actions showed greater upside and admirable fundamentals when taking into consideration their P/E ratios.
- That said, Nairametrics recommends that you seek the advice of a seasoned stockbroker, on the basis that past performance of financial assets can’t guarantee their future performances.
Cryptocurrency
4 Cryptos you might make money from in November
Bitcoin remains the most liquid crypto, and has been attracting high institutional interest.
Billions of dollars flow daily into the crypto-verse, as investors try to get more value from their invested buck.
Nairametrics decided to highlight crypto assets that are likely to make investors and traders smile to the bank.
The first pick is ZCash (ZEC). It’s on Nairametrics’ top pick, on the basis that it will be undergoing its first halving this November. This means that its inflation level would be reduced to about 13%.
It also means that the inflation correction due to Zcash’s halving may likely give the temporary bump.
Ethereum makes the list based on the fact that investors have increased their buying pressure on the second most valuable crypto by market value, coupled with the bias that the number of Ethereum $ETH Number of Addresses Holding 0.1+ coins just reached an ATH of 3,590,870.
Previous ATH of 3,590,669 was observed on 30 October, 2020.
📈 #Ethereum $ETH Number of Addresses Holding 0.1+ coins just reached an ATH of 3,590,870
Previous ATH of 3,590,669 was observed on 30 October 2020
View metric:https://t.co/rW81qhwy4d pic.twitter.com/csNHWnBIL6
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) October 31, 2020
The third pick is Cardano (ADA), on sentiments that it’s heading towards its smart contract release, sometime in November, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano by this time 2021. This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
And of course, the most valuable crypto in the crypto-verse, Bitcoin. This pick is for obvious reasons: it remains the most liquid crypto, and has been attracting high institutional interest, most recently from PayPal, which means that it might just be a matter of time before the crypto asset becomes the number one choice asset for safe haven.
Also, miners are earning fees at record highs as recent reports from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, reveals. Bitcoin miners’ revenue from fees (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 0.296.
The previous 2-year high of 0.295 was observed on 30 October, 2020.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Miner Revenue from Fees (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 0.296
Previous 2-year high of 0.295 was observed on 30 October 2020
View metric:https://t.co/d4U9MP8vqn pic.twitter.com/FSh6rfvwdZ
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) October 31, 2020
Disclaimer: Nairametrics, with the help of other leading financial data providers, through their price assessments performance in percentage terms, ranked the financial assets at specific categories.
The objective is to give the needed insight of top-performing financial assets around the world, and should not be seen as a piece of investment advice or guide, as Nairametrics advises one to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such services.
Therefore, Nairametrics doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading loss you might incur as a result of using this data.
