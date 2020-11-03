Cryptocurrency
Number of Ethereum investors at record high
The number of Ethereum non-zero addresses just reached an ATH of 48,827,851.
Global investors are rushing big time, over owning a stake in Ethereum amid the boom seen recently in DeFi cryptos. Although it has not been strange to many crypto experts in the crypto-verse, seeing Ethereum demand at a record high.
What you should know
- Data obtained from Glassnode, revealed the number of Ethereum Non-zero Addresses just reached an ATH of 48,827,851.
- Previous ATH of 48,824,575 was observed earlier today.
- Data from Coingecko at the time this report was written, revealed that Ethereum traded at $373.76 with a daily trading volume of $8,336,323,791. ETH price is down -6.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 Million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
Quick fact
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
Meanwhile, Gas is the token that energizes Ethereum’s blockchain. It is the standard used to calculate the number of charges an individual needs to pay in order to make transactions on Ethereum’s blockchain.
- Ethereum $ETH Median Gas Price (1d MA) increased significantly in the last 24 hours.
- The current value is 47.901 GWEI (up 108.7% from 22.948 GWEI), according to Glassnode.
Like with many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns. However, there are also many other options to make income from Ethereum. These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and Ethereum staking.
Cryptocurrency
Why Bitcoin might go for $3 million in 2025
People have no idea what it will look like when large banks and countries start holding bitcoin in their treasury.
As the world’s flagship crypto – Bitcoin, continues to record astronomical growth, seen at unprecedented levels, some top fund managers anticipate this might just be the beginning.
Jason Williams, Co-Founder and Partner at Morgan Creek Digital, a digital asset-focused investment fund, recently spoke on why he believed it was just a matter of time, that the world’s most known crypto would hit at least the million-dollar status.
“Bitcoin could hit 1–3M dollars in the next 5 years. People have no idea what it will look like when large banks and countries start holding bitcoin in their treasury.
“To this, he also added that Bitcoin’s digital scarcity is a key feature in its continued growth across institutional contexts. If you’ve read any of our previous articles on Bitcoin’s value, then you know that we, at NBX, believe that digital scarcity is the crux of Bitcoin’s value, alongside its efficiency as a diversifier, among other factors.
“In other words, to pin down Bitcoin’s complete value proposition is a complex undertaking, which is why it’s important to nail down aspects of it that we haven’t mentioned yet.”
What it means
A major factor helping the hedge fund’s manager bias, is that the flagship crypto is a way out into the future. It is scarce and can never be forged by the International Monetary Fund or any single government, meaning it will always be scarce in principle.
Robert Breedlove, the CEO of Parallax digitals, also spoke via Youtube on Bitcoin’s safe-haven asset properties.
“Bitcoin is the first social institution in human history with laws that cannot be corrupted. There will never be more than 21 million Bitcoin, only the owner of a private key can move their Bitcoin, and (when properly kept) Bitcoin cannot be forcibly confiscated. Bitcoin is the only money maximally resistant to misappropriation in a world increasingly under siege by overreaching governments.”
Cryptocurrency
A wealthy investor moves $838 million worth of Bitcoins
A large entity moved 9,817 BTC in block 655,160 estimated to be worth about $838 million.
Large investors seem to be at their game in the last quarter of the year, as regards moving Bitcoin. Data obtained from Bitcoin Block Bot – a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that a large entity moved 9,817 BTC in block 655,160, estimated to be worth about $838 million a few hours ago.
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now preserving some of their profits in digital assets, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high.
What this means: Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
What this means from a macro level is that the increase in the number of these large entities can be considered bullish.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
- This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address), that owns around 1000 coins or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
- Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million – the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Cryptocurrency
Nigeria is Africa’s king in Bitcoin P2P
Nigeria leads Africa’s peer to peer Bitcoin transactions as it posted monthly P2P volumes of about $32.3million
According to a new study seen by Nairametrics, Nigeria has seen the largest influx of activity in peer to peer transactions in the month of October.
While bitcoin’s usage has been rising steadily in markets like Europe and America, the speed at which Nigerians are switching more into crypto payment has gained so much traction across the board that transactional volume combines other African nations in relation to bitcoin P2P.
What you should know
Statistics seen from Usefultulips, a BTC analytic data provider, showed Nigeria leads Africa’s peer to peer transactions in the last 30 days, as it posted a monthly P2P volumes of between $32.3million, followed by the South African and Kenyans, each posting about $9.3 million and $8 million respectively.
What they are saying
Ekene Ojieh, Head Of Public Relations, Buffalo Chase, a fast-growing crypto analytic firm, attributed the upward trend in the adoption of cryptos – most especially Bitcoin, to Nigeria’s demographic structure.
“Nigeria ranks 8th position in the largest country with crypto adoption. The reasons for this fact are not far-fetched.
“It’s easy for a young country like Nigeria to adopt the use of bitcoin because a large percentage of its population falls within the age range that is tech-savvy. Although, that’s not the only reason why many Nigerian youths adopt bitcoin.
“Bitcoin gained an impressive 13.7% over week 43 – as per Glassnode. Bitcoin is currently traded at a $13,000 region. With the accessibility of bitcoin, we see more Nigerian youths adopting the use of bitcoin.”
Bottomline
Internet-savvy Nigerians are leveraging on Bitcoin to sustain and drive their earnings, as it offers the cheapest medium of moving capital in relation to other traditional means of payments.