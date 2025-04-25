Bitcoin continues to hold steady around $94,000, consolidating below a key resistance level as altcoins surge across the market.

While Bitcoin has shown little movement, the overall cryptocurrency market remains highly active, with traders and investors shifting their focus to alternative digital assets that have posted notable gains.

Despite its current sideways trajectory, Bitcoin’s consolidation phase is not seen as a cause for concern. Instead, it may be providing an opportunity for altcoins to gain momentum, allowing other cryptocurrencies to flourish while Bitcoin gathers strength for its next major move.

Resistant level

The asset is currently positioned just below the $94,200 resistance level, a significant point on the Fibonacci retracement scale where price reactions and pauses are commonly observed.

Sustained demand is evident in Bitcoin’s trading volume, which reached $32.8 billion over the last 24 hours.

Following a robust rally earlier in the year, Bitcoin now appears to be taking a breather, a normal occurrence in market cycles that enables assets to accumulate momentum before making a decisive price move.

Although Bitcoin has yet to break above the current resistance, it has not faced significant rejection either, indicating a level of stability that suggests continued resilience.

Analysts have identified several higher target areas for Bitcoin, with short-term resistance levels already being tested at $94,590 and $95,000.

Future potential targets lie near $95,444 and $96,450, while the March high of approximately $95,150 could serve as another critical point of resistance.

On the downside, traders are closely watching support levels that may signal a trend reversal.

A drop below $90,438 could indicate the formation of a market top, while a deeper decline below $89,474 would confirm downward pressure, potentially shifting Bitcoin into a correction phase within the range of $86,000 to $81,000.

How other crypto assets performed

Ethereum saw moderate growth, increasing by 0.52% to reach a new price high of $1,777.79 within 24 hours, supported by an exchange-wide trading volume of $15.1 billion.

Solana recorded the highest daily gain among major cryptocurrencies, surging by 3.55% to $153.43 as investors demonstrated strong purchasing intent, resulting in a trading volume of $3.9 billion.

XRP experienced a 1.58% increase, reaching $2.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.1 billion, showcasing consistent investor interest.

Binance Coin (BNB) rose 0.71% to $608.87, maintaining a daily volume of over $1.6 billion and securing its position among the most actively traded tokens.

Meanwhile, Tether remained stable at $1.00 with a slight increase of 0.01%, leading all assets in 24-hour trading volume with a staggering $72 billion.

What you should know

Bitcoin continues to dominate the market with a capitalization of $1.85 trillion, followed by Ethereum at $214.6 billion. Tether maintains a solid market cap of $146 billion, while XRP and BNB rank at $128.5 billion and $85.7 billion, respectively.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin’s recent pullback still resembles a temporary consolidation rather than a complete reversal.

As long as the asset holds above critical support levels, the possibility of further growth remains intact. On-chain data reveals that large Bitcoin holders, often referred to as whales and sharks, have been accumulating more BTC.

Wallets holding between 10 and 10,000 Bitcoins added over 19,000 coins during the recent rally, reinforcing the confidence of institutional investors and signaling strong market support.

Bitcoin’s ability to maintain stability near its resistance zone, coupled with continued institutional accumulation, suggests that the cryptocurrency market remains poised for further strength. As traders monitor key price levels, Bitcoin’s next move could set the tone for the broader market trend in the coming days.