The Belgian Immigration Office has introduced a major policy update requiring foreign workers to earn a gross monthly salary of at least €5,000 to access the fast-track family reunification visa.

The policy applies to sponsored permit holders outside the exempt categories and takes immediate effect across Belgium.

This marks a significant shift from previous regulations, which had no minimum income requirement.

About the fast-track family reunification visa

Belgium’s fast-track family reunification visa allows dependents of certain foreign workers to join them in the country within 15 calendar days—a major contrast to the standard nine-month processing period.

This option has been popular among skilled migrants for its speed and efficiency in uniting families.

The update now ties this convenience to a financial benchmark, effectively filtering eligible applicants based on their earnings.

The €5,000 monthly salary requirement does not affect all foreign workers. The following groups are exempt from the income threshold:

EU Blue Card holders

Intra-corporate transferees

Researchers with a valid hosting agreement

Self-employed professionals with a valid card

These categories retain their eligibility for the fast-track visa regardless of income level, provided other visa requirements are met.

Who is affected?

The policy targets foreign workers on sponsored permits who fall outside the exempt categories. Those earning less than €5,000 gross per month are now excluded from the expedited visa process.

The decision is expected to impact numerous skilled migrants working in Belgium who may not meet the new income benchmark but still seek to reunite with their families promptly.

What this means for foreign professionals and employers

The updated income requirement could complicate recruitment and mobility for skilled professionals planning to relocate with their families.

Foreign workers, particularly those earning below the threshold, may face delays or opt out of relocating entirely.

Employers may also encounter hurdles in attracting global talent. The Immigration Office did not offer a grace period or transition clause, implying the rule applies immediately.

The policy change could lead to:

Reduced attractiveness of Belgium as a destination for skilled migrants

Longer onboarding times for international talent

Increased administrative burden on HR and legal teams managing cross-border hires

What you should know

As Belgium tightens its fast-track reunification policy, foreign professionals planning to move to the country and employers recruiting from abroad are advised to

Check eligibility for EU Blue Card or researcher status

Ensure salary benchmarks are met before applying for fast-track reunification

Seek legal advice or work with immigration consultants to navigate updates

Inform dependents early about possible delays if the fast-track is unavailable

Belgium continues to rely on foreign talent to fill labour shortages in sectors such as healthcare, IT, construction, and engineering.

The EU Blue Card remains one of the most accessible pathways for skilled professionals seeking faster family reunification options, without income restrictions. This might encourage more workers to apply under the Blue Card scheme, if eligible.