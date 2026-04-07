The United Nations has warned that United States President Donald Trump could violate international law if he proceeds with threats to attack civilian infrastructure in Iran.

The warning comes as the Tuesday 8 p.m. deadline issued by Trump looms, heightening tensions in the ongoing conflict.

Trump had on Sunday threatened to destroy Iran’s power plants and “blow up everything over there,” while announcing a fresh deadline without providing further details.

The ultimatum is part of a series of deadlines issued since March 21, aimed at forcing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route.

What the UN is saying

The UN, through its spokesman Stephane Dujarric, said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is alarmed by Trump’s rhetoric.

“We were alarmed by the rhetoric seen in that social media post that threatened American attacks on power plants, bridges, and other infrastructure, should Iran not agree to a deal,” Dujarric said.

He warned that even if such targets have military value, the potential harm to civilians could render the strikes illegal under international law.

Dujarric added that Guterres has urged both the US and Iran to adhere to international law and avoid targeting civilian infrastructure.

The warning marks a rare direct rebuke of the United States by the global body, as Guterres has largely avoided openly criticising major powers.

He also reiterated calls for all parties to protect civilians and ensure freedom of navigation, noting that the region remains on the brink of a wider war.

Get up to speed

Diplomatic efforts are ongoing as global stakeholders seek to prevent further escalation in the Middle East conflict.

Countries including Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are pushing for a 45-day ceasefire to avert potential US strikes and Iranian retaliation.

Trump has insisted that any agreement must guarantee freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran, however, has rejected a temporary truce, insisting on a permanent end to the conflict.

Fighting continues, with reports of Iranian attacks across Israel and parts of the Gulf, while Israel has targeted major Iranian petrochemical facilities.

Iran has warned that any attack on its civilian infrastructure would trigger retaliatory strikes on energy facilities across the region, raising fears of a broader economic and energy crisis.

What you should know

Recent developments suggest a temporary pause in escalation, although tensions remain high.

Last month, Trump ordered a five-day postponement of planned airstrikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.

The decision follows what he described as productive discussions with Iran.

The conflict, now in its fourth week, continues to disrupt global energy markets.

Concerns are growing over sustained supply disruptions as Iran maintains its position on the Strait of Hormuz.

The situation continues to keep global markets on edge, with the risk of escalation carrying significant geopolitical and economic consequences.