Meyer Plc: Decrease in paint sales depletes revenues

Meyer Plc reported revenues of N566.51 million in 2020 (YTD) compared to N858.32 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Key highlights for 2020 9M

Total r evenues dec line d to N 566 . 51 million, – 33.99% YoY .

Revenues from paints dec line d to N 551 . 99 million, – 3 2.6 9 % YoY .

Revenues from application of paints dec line d to N 14 . 5 3 million, – 62 . 00 % YoY.

Cost of sales dec line d to N360.41 million, -35.93% YoY.

Gross profits dec line d to N 206.10 million, -30.33% YoY.

Other operating income increased to N25.75 million, +110.09% YoY.

Pre-tax loss in creased to N 98 . 23 m illion, +218 . 45 % YoY.

Earnings Per Share increased to -20.20 kobo +195.32% YoY.

Bottom Line

Meyer Plc recorded decreased revenues in its two revenue-generating units – paint sales and application of paint.

Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to the negative impacts of COVID-19 on businesses worldwide. Meyer Plc was unable to grow its revenue in the period under consideration.

The pre-tax loss also increased in the period under consideration despite a reduction in the cost of sales and an increase in other operating income.