Meyer Plc: Decrease in paint sales depletes revenues
Meyer Plc recorded decreased revenues in its two revenue generating units, as total revenues dipped.
Meyer Plc reported revenues of N566.51 million in 2020 (YTD) compared to N858.32 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Total revenues declined to N566.51 million, –33.99% YoY.
- Revenues from paints declined to N551.99 million, –32.69% YoY.
- Revenues from application of paints declined to N14.53 million, –62.00% YoY.
- Cost of sales declined to N360.41 million, -35.93% YoY.
- Gross profits declined to N206.10 million, -30.33% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N25.75 million, +110.09% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss increased to N98.23 million, +218.45% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to -20.20 kobo +195.32% YoY.
Bottom Line
Meyer Plc recorded decreased revenues in its two revenue-generating units – paint sales and application of paint.
Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to the negative impacts of COVID-19 on businesses worldwide. Meyer Plc was unable to grow its revenue in the period under consideration.
The pre-tax loss also increased in the period under consideration despite a reduction in the cost of sales and an increase in other operating income.
International Breweries Plc records 1.53% decline in YOY revenues
International Breweries Plc recorded decreased revenues in its contact with customers.
International Breweries Plc reported revenue of N95.77 billion in 2020 9M, compared to N97.66 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue decreased to N95.77 billion, -1.53% YoY.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N17.61 billion, -9.68% YoY.
- Marketing expenses decreased to N8.42 billion, -28.76% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss decreased to N17.72 billion, -26.40% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share (loss) decreased to 0.4 kobo, -79.06% YoY.
Bottom Line
International Breweries Plc recorded decreased revenues in its contact with customers. Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. Pre-tax loss decreased, due to a reduction in administrative and marketing expenses that had constituted a drag on the company’s profitability.
Guinness Nigeria Plc: Increase in Nigeria sales boosts revenues
Guinness of Nigeria Plc recorded a boost from increase in its Nigeria revenue-generating unit.
Guinness of Nigeria Plc Nigeria Plc reported revenues of N30.02 billion in 2020 Q1 compared to N26.90 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 Q1
- Revenues increased to N30.02 billion, +11.62% YoY.
- Revenues from Nigeria increased to N29.65 billion, +13.14% YoY
- Revenues from export decreased to N373.21 million, -46.10% YoY.
- Gross profit decreased to N7.01 billion, -11.88 YoY.
- Marketing and distribution expenses decreased to N4.63 billion, -11.10% YoY.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N2.01 billion, -7.95% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss decreased to N317.48 million, -14.29% YoY.
Bottom Line
Guinness of Nigeria Plc recorded a boost from an increase in its Nigeria revenue-generating unit. However, revenues from the export revenue-generating unit dipped.
Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19. However, Guinness Nigeria Plc was able to increase its total revenues. The pre-tax loss also decreased due to a reduction in marketing and distribution, as well as administrative expenses.
Transcorp Plc: Decline in food and beverage, others depletes revenue
Transcorp Plc recorded decreased revenues from six of its revenue-generating units.
Transcorp Plc reported revenue of N54.38 billion in 2020 9M, compared to N58.28 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue decreased to N54.38 billion, -6.69% YoY
- Revenue from rooms decreased to N4.32 billion, -53.08% YoY
- Revenue from food and beverage decreased to N1.64 billion, -60.77% YoY
- Revenue from shop rental decreased to N511.13 million, -14.14.9% YoY.
- Revenue from service charge decreased to N54.75 million, -52.63% YoY.
- Revenue from other operating revenue decreased to N265.42 million, -53.96%
- Revenue from capacity charge increased to N17.72 billion +8.65% YoY
- Revenue from energy sent out increased to N29.84 billion, +82.93% YoY.
- Revenue from ancillary services decreased to N23.4 million, -60.41% YoY.
- Foreign exchange loss on financing activities increased to 1.84 billion, +316.12% YoY.
- Finance cost increased to N11.68 billion, +14.86% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits decreased to N2.02 billion, -72.55% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to 3.4 kobo, -154.84% YoY.
Bottom Line
Transcorp Plc recorded decreased revenues from six of its revenue-generating units. Companies, especially hoteliers have generally recorded decreased revenue in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19.
Pre-tax profits also declined in the period under consideration due to increased foreign exchange loss on financing activities and finance costs.