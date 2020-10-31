Connect with us
Ardova Plc: Increase in fuel sales boost revenues

Ardova Plc got a major boost from an increase in its fuel revenue-generating unit.

Published

17 hours ago

on

Olumide Adeosun, Forte Oil Plc, Forte Oil CEO, Olumide Adeosun

Ardova Plc reported revenues of N128.18 billion in 2020 9M, compared to N123.55 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Key highlights for 2020 9M

  • Revenues increased to N128.18 billion, +3.75% YoY
  • Revenues from fuel increased to N116.04 billion, +4.82% YoY
  • Revenues from lubricants and greases decreased to N12.12 billion, -5.37% YoY
  • Revenues from solar system decreased to N8.25 million, -74.32% YoY.
  • Revenues from liquified petroleum gas and cylinder was N5.21 million, +100% YoY.
  • Other income decreased to N672.67 million, -82.13%
  • Pre-tax profits decreased significantly to N2.42 billion, -62.97% YoY.
  • Earnings Per Share decreased to 1.45 kobo, -64.02% YoY.

Bottom Line

Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19, but Ardova Plc managed to grow its revenues despite a decrease in its pre-tax profits due to a slight rise in cost of sales and a significant reduction in other income.

International Breweries Plc records 1.53% decline in YOY revenues

International Breweries Plc recorded decreased revenues in its contact with customers.

Published

15 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Despite intensive advertising, International Breweries reported lower revenue and a loss 

International Breweries Plc reported revenue of N95.77 billion in 2020 9M, compared to N97.66 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Key highlights for 2020 9M

  • Revenue decreased to N95.77 billion, -1.53% YoY.
  • Administrative expenses decreased to N17.61 billion, -9.68% YoY.
  • Marketing expenses decreased to N8.42 billion, -28.76% YoY.
  • Pre-tax loss decreased to N17.72 billion, -26.40% YoY.
  • Earnings Per Share (loss) decreased to 0.4 kobo, -79.06% YoY.

Bottom Line

International Breweries Plc recorded decreased revenues in its contact with customers. Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. Pre-tax loss decreased, due to a reduction in administrative and marketing expenses that had constituted a drag on the company’s profitability.

Guinness Nigeria Plc: Increase in Nigeria sales boosts revenues

Guinness of Nigeria Plc recorded a boost from increase in its Nigeria revenue-generating unit.

Published

16 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Baker Magunda, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Baileys, Why Guinness is a stock to pick - RenCap 

Guinness of Nigeria Plc Nigeria Plc reported revenues of N30.02 billion in 2020 Q1 compared to N26.90 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Key highlights for 2020 Q1

  • Revenues increased to N30.02 billion, +11.62% YoY.
  • Revenues from Nigeria increased to N29.65 billion, +13.14% YoY
  • Revenues from export decreased to N373.21 million, -46.10% YoY.
  • Gross profit decreased to N7.01 billion, -11.88 YoY.
  • Marketing and distribution expenses decreased to N4.63 billion, -11.10% YoY.
  • Administrative expenses decreased to N2.01 billion, -7.95% YoY.
  • Pre-tax loss decreased to N317.48 million, -14.29% YoY.

Bottom Line

Guinness of Nigeria Plc recorded a boost from an increase in its Nigeria revenue-generating unit. However, revenues from the export revenue-generating unit dipped.

Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19. However, Guinness Nigeria Plc was able to increase its total revenues. The pre-tax loss also decreased due to a reduction in marketing and distribution, as well as administrative expenses.

Transcorp Plc: Decline in food and beverage, others depletes revenue

Transcorp Plc recorded decreased revenues from six of its revenue-generating units.

Published

16 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Transcorp group

Transcorp Plc reported revenue of N54.38 billion in 2020 9M, compared to N58.28 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Key highlights for 2020 9M

  • Revenue decreased to N54.38 billion, -6.69% YoY
  • Revenue from rooms decreased to N4.32 billion, -53.08% YoY
  • Revenue from food and beverage decreased to N1.64 billion, -60.77% YoY
  • Revenue from shop rental decreased to N511.13 million, -14.14.9% YoY.
  • Revenue from service charge decreased to N54.75 million, -52.63% YoY.
  • Revenue from other operating revenue decreased to N265.42 million, -53.96%
  • Revenue from capacity charge increased to N17.72 billion +8.65% YoY
  • Revenue from energy sent out increased to N29.84 billion, +82.93% YoY.
  • Revenue from ancillary services decreased to N23.4 million, -60.41% YoY.
  • Foreign exchange loss on financing activities increased to 1.84 billion, +316.12% YoY.
  • Finance cost increased to N11.68 billion, +14.86% YoY.
  • Pre-tax profits decreased to N2.02 billion, -72.55% YoY.
  • Earnings Per Share decreased to 3.4 kobo, -154.84% YoY.

Bottom Line

Transcorp Plc recorded decreased revenues from six of its revenue-generating units. Companies, especially hoteliers have generally recorded decreased revenue in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19.

Pre-tax profits also declined in the period under consideration due to increased foreign exchange loss on financing activities and finance costs.

