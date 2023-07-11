The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has notified the investing public of the suspension of trading in the shares of seven companies.

This was contained in a press release made available to Nairametrics.

The NGX stated that it suspended the seven companies from the facilities of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) effective today, (Friday, 11 July 2023) having failed to file their Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The companies, according to a statement from the NGX include Afromedia Plc, Pharmadeko Plc, Royal Exchange Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc, C&I Leasing Plc, Presco Plc, and Ardova Plc.

What the Exchange said

According to the statement signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, Head of, the Listings Regulation Department, the NGX noted: