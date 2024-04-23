The Board of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc will, at the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), request shareholders’ endorsement to voluntarily delist from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The decision to exit from the NGX was contained in the notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in Lagos on May 21, 2024.

The company will also seek shareholders’ approval for its Memorandum and Articles of Association (MemArts) to be modified to allow for a share buyback and share capital reduction.

This will be carried out in accordance with applicable laws and regulations at the discretion of the board.

It will also seek an understanding that following the conclusion of voluntary delisting and while the company remains public, the board is empowered to facilitate the admission of its shares on the NASD OTC Securities Exchange.

This action ensures compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s rules on trading in unlisted securities.

The special business

According to the statement signed by O.M Jafojo, Company Secretary, as part of special business, the company will request the shareholders to consider, and if thought fit, pass, with or without modification, the following sub-joined resolutions as special resolutions:

“That the voluntary delisting of all the Company’s issued shares from the daily official list of Nigerian Exchange Limited (the “Voluntary Delisting”) be and is hereby approved, on such terms and conditions (including but not limited to timing of implementation, arrangements for dissenting shareholders (if any) and the fulfilment of specific conditions precedent to effectiveness (if any)), that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) deems appropriate in connection with the Voluntary Delisting; and subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals.

That the Memorandum and Articles of Association (“MemArts”) of the Company be and are hereby amended to authorize the Company to undertake a share buyback and share capital reduction.

That the Company be and is hereby authorized to undertake a share buyback and share capital reduction in connection with any of its issued shares which may be purchased from dissenting shareholders where necessary as a consequence of the Voluntary Delisting; on such terms and conditions, in such volumes and at such times as the Board deems fit; subject to, and in accordance with, applicable laws and regulations.

That the MemArts of the Company be amended upon completion of the share buyback and share capital reduction, to reflect the Company’s updated share capital.

That upon conclusion of the Voluntary Delisting, and whilst the Company remains a public limited liability company, the Board be and is hereby authorized to take all such action as may be required, to admit the Company’s shares on the NASD OTC Securities Exchange in order to ensure that dealings in the Company’s shares are implemented in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Rules on Trading in Unlisted Securities”.

The company will also seek approval to authorize the board to take all such lawful actions and steps (including but not limited to entering into/executing such agreements and documents, appointing professional advisers and other parties, complying with directives of any regulatory authority) deemed necessary to give full effect to the above-referenced resolutions.

Additionally, that the company secretary be authorized to make all such filings, take all necessary lawful actions and/or steps to give effect to the above-referenced resolutions and comply with all relevant regulatory requirements.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has proposed a final dividend of N2.36 per ordinary share for the period ended December 31, 2023. The proposed dividend payment by MRS Oil makes it the first time the company is paying dividends to its shareholders since 2017 when it paid N1.73 per ordinary share of 50k.

The information was revealed in a corporate disclosure on the NGX website accessed by Nairametrics. According to the disclosure, the dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at close of business on June 28, 2024. While the payment will be made on August 2, 2024. Accordingly, the shareholders register will be closed from July 1 to July 5, 2024.

In the disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Mrs O.M Jafojo, the company’s annual general meeting will take place on August 1.