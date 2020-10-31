ENDSARS
Update: Gov. Sanwo-Olu lifts curfew in Lagos
Governor Sanwo-Olu has lifted with immediate effect, the curfew earlier imposed on the state.
This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Saturday.
He stated, “The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately but the 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains.
“Lagosians are free to go about their business without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties.
“Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu appreciated the security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to our troubled communities and commended Lagosians for observing the curfew and ensuring the return of normalcy.
“I urge the citizenry not to do or encourage any action that may turn back the clock, but to keep living in harmony as we get set to rebuild our dear State and strengthen the unity that we are known for,” he added.
The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately. The 12 a.m. to 4a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo#ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/QY3oyn1Fn0
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 31, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the Lagos state government, on Friday, October 30, 2020, announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the outbreak of violence across the state following the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings from 10 pm to 6 am.
This is against the curfew from 8 pm to 6 am that is currently in operation.
This was disclosed in a series of tweet posts by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on his official Twitter handle.
ENDSARS
Nigerian Army says why it cannot disclose identity of soldiers deployed to Lekki Tollgate
The Nigerian Army has stated that it can not disclose the number and identities of its officers who were at the scene of the Lekki shootings.
The Nigeria Army has given reasons why it will not disclose the identities and the number of personnel that was deployed to Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The Army said its unprofessional and against the operational security of the organization to disclose their identities.
This disclosure was made by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations and 81 Division’s spokesperson, Major Osoba Olaniyi, during an interview with Punch newspaper.
When asked the number of personnel involved, Olaniyi said, “It is against operational security. We don’t give that. It is against the policy of operational security. There is no problem here. The picture some people paint, as if we are fighting with the state government, is wrong.”
He also explained that it was not the duty of the judicial panel to invite the Army to answer questions regarding the reported shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll plaza.
Olaniyi pointed out that the army intervened in the Lekki tollgate incident based on a request from the Lagos State Government and that it would only appear before the panel based on same directive from the state government.
He said, “If we receive a letter from the state, we will go. Are we not under civil authorities? Are we not part of Nigerians? Have you forgotten that we did not go there (Lekki tollgate) on our own?
“It is not the duty of the members of the panel to tell us that. If the state wants the (81) Division to come, they will write and we will oblige. See, if they have written to the division, it is our duty to go. It is not for them to go through the media as if we are scared of coming.
“It is the state government that constituted that panel of inquiry. So, if anybody needs to get in touch with us to come, it is still the state and not members of the panel.”
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, by the Nigerian Army. Although the army initially denied involvement in the Lekki shootings, it later disclosed that its officers were at the Lekki Tollgate on the invitation of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to enforce a curfew imposed on the state last Tuesday.
There have been different accounts of the fatality figures for the incident, Amnesty International claimed that 10 persons allegedly died. An eyewitness, DJ Switch, said about 15 protesters died. While the Ogun state governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun claimed not more than 2 persons died.
However, the Lagos state government is yet to release any official figures of casualties.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Attack on The Nation, TVC is an attack on free press – Lai Mohammed
Alhaji Lai Mohammed has stated that the attack on media houses in Nigeria is an attack on free press.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has stated that the attack on The Nation newspaper and Television Continental (TVC), is an attack on free press. The media houses were attacked by hoodlums during the curfew following the unfortunate hijack of #EndSARS protests.
The Minister disclosed this during a visit to the burnt sites of the media houses in Lagos on Saturday alongside the Chairman of The Nation Newspaper, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Managing Director of TVC, Mr. Andrew Hanlon.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on the 21st of October, 2020, that Television Continental (TVC) station in Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos was reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.
Morayo Afolabi Brown, who anchors the programme, ‘Your View’ on TVC, disclosed during a live show that some people were at the gate of the TV station, trying to force their way into the premises.
Nairametrics also reported that Channels Television and Lagos State Television (LTV) were attacked and shut down by unknown persons. According to a staff of Channels TV, the Management moved them to a safe location within the premises, when hoodlums kept banging the gate in a frantic attempt to gain access to the premises.
Lai Mohammed said on Saturday that the attack was a threat to free speech and also an Attack on Democracy.
“We believe that the attack on the Nation is not just an attack on the Vintage Press, it’s an attack on the free press, it’s an attack on democracy because there can be no virile and robust democracy without a free media.
“Therefore, an attack on the Nation or any media house is a direct attack on freedom of speech and also democracy and, honestly, we believe that there is no justification whatsoever for the attack,” he said.
He added that the fact the media houses resumed operations is a sign of the resilience of Nigerian media and a big blow to the hoodlums.
“The fact that within a few days you were able to return to the stand and on air, I think it’s a big blow to the attackers, who thought they could shut out the light of press freedom,” the Minister said.
He disclosed that the FG will continue its support to Nigerian journalism and prayed for a quick recovery back to full operations.
ENDSARS
IGP says protesters attacked 205 public, private facilities
Data collated when the #End SARS peaceful protest started indicated that 14 states recorded major violence.
The Nigerian Police Force has stated that about 205 critical national security assets, corporate facilities and private properties were razed down and vandalized during the EndSARS protest, which was hijacked by hoodlums and arsonists.
This was disclosed by Mr Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, during a virtual conference of Senior Police Officers in Abuja, according to a news report by NAN.
Adamu disclosed that data collated between Oct. 11, when the #End SARS peaceful protest started as a demonstration, and Oct. 27, after it was hijacked by the vandals, indicated that 14 states recorded major violence.
He said that some of the states severely affected by this civil unrest are Lagos, Edo, Delta, Oyo, Kano, Plateau, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Abia, Imo, Ekiti, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The violence had resulted in attacks on critical national security infrastructure, other corporate and private properties, as well as injuries or fatalities to civilians, the police, and other security agents.
What you should know
- 71 public warehouses and 248 privately owned stores were looted in the course of the protests nationwide.
- 51 civilian fatalities with 37 injured, and 22 policemen gruesomely murdered with 26 others injured were recorded during the protest.
- 10 firearms, including 8 AK 47 rifles, were carted away during the attack on police stations, and a locally made pistol had been recovered from elements operating under the guise of the EndSARS protest.
- 1,596 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the violence and widespread looting across the country.
