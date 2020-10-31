Update: Gov. Sanwo-Olu lifts curfew in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has lifted the curfew imposed on the state with immediate effect.

This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Saturday.

He stated, “The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately but the 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains.

“Lagosians are free to go about their business without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties.

“Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu appreciated the security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to our troubled communities and commended Lagosians for observing the curfew and ensuring the return of normalcy.

“I urge the citizenry not to do or encourage any action that may turn back the clock, but to keep living in harmony as we get set to rebuild our dear State and strengthen the unity that we are known for,” he added.

The curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests has been lifted immediately. The 12 a.m. to 4a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo#ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/QY3oyn1Fn0 — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 31, 2020

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that the Lagos state government, on Friday, October 30, 2020, announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the outbreak of violence across the state following the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings from 10 pm to 6 am.

This is against the curfew from 8 pm to 6 am that is currently in operation.

This was disclosed in a series of tweet posts by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on his official Twitter handle.