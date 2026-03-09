Crypto-linked investment products pulled in $619 million last week, even as trading screens reflected volatility tied to tensions around Iran.

CoinShares reported in its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, covering the week to March 6, 2026, that Bitcoin vehicles accounted for most of the new money.

The inflow breaks a recent stretch of weekly withdrawals from these products and comes at a time when investors are also watching shifting geopolitical risks and energy prices.

What the data is saying

Digital asset investment products saw a choppy but strong week to March 6, 2026. Heavy buying early in the period gave way to a sharp pullback once headlines around Iran hit markets and oil prices jumped.

Total net inflows for the week were US$619 million, based on CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, Volume 276, written by Head of Research James Butterfill.

Bitcoin drew US$521 million, by far the largest move; Ethereum products added US$88.5 million, and Solana funds took in US$14.6 million, while XRP products recorded US$30.3 million in outflows, the biggest single-asset withdrawal for the week.

By geography, the United States brought in about US$646 million, while Europe, Asia and Canada together recorded net outflows of roughly US$29.6 million.

Within the week, roughly US$1.44 billion flowed into these products over the first three days, then US$829 million left on Thursday and Friday as traders reacted to the Iran-related shock.

Despite the swing, the week closed with solid net inflows into crypto investment products.

More insights

Crypto funds’ latest US$619 million inflow comes after one of the toughest runs for these products this year. In the two months leading up to the new CoinShares report, money was steadily leaving the sector and flows stayed cautious.

From late January to late February, digital asset investment products saw about US$4.0 billion in outflows spread across five straight weeks, according to CoinShares.

In early February, weekly redemptions slowed to US$187 million, a level the firm described as a possible turning point for sentiment.

The week ending 28 February then brought in roughly US$1.0 billion of fresh capital, breaking the losing streak and paving the way for the latest positive print.

Two weeks of net inflows have followed what CoinShares data shows was the heaviest sustained outflow period for crypto funds in recent months.

What you should know

Total assets under management in digital asset investment products climbed from about US$127.6 billion in the week ending 27 February 2026 to roughly US$135.6 billion by 6 March 2026, according to CoinShares’ fund flows data.

The gain came alongside the recent run of net inflows into crypto-linked vehicles and points to a sizeable pool of capital now parked in these products.

Short-Bitcoin products recorded US$4.0 million of inflows for the week, showing continued use of bearish instruments even as aggregate flows stayed positive.

CoinShares’ recent reports say products from BlackRock, Fidelity and Bitwise account for most US inflows and more than 90% of US crypto ETF activity, leaving the market concentrated in a handful of large issuers.

Iran-related headlines and higher oil prices triggered late-week outflows but did not offset the earlier buying, so the period still finished with net inflows.

Together, the larger AUM base, ongoing demand for short products and issuer concentration show that institutional investors remain central to how crypto fund flows evolve.