List of Cryptos that could earn you big returns in 2021

A widely respected Crypto Analyst, Lark Davis, has advised crypto-verse audience on his ideal high-reward, high-risk crypto portfolio for high returns in the coming year.

He gave key insights on a collection of nine digital assets he predicts that could be quite risky, and yet still profitable in the coming year.

What is Davis saying?

In the Youtube lecture seen by Nairametrics, he advised investors and crypto traders on holding the two top digital assets by market cap and two medium-cap altcoins to minimize risks.

“Even with such a portfolio though, I still think it’s a good idea to have exposure to Bitcoin at 20% and exposure to Ethereum at 10%. Now, this is going to just kind of reduce that danger within this portfolio, while also allowing for a lot of growth with the other 70% of the coins. Then, we’re actually going to bring in two medium risk altcoins: so 10% of Uniswap’s UNI Token, and 10% into the AAVE token. And again, we’re reducing risk here,” Davis said.

The highly revered crypto expert also advised investors on considering allocating the rest of the 70% to five low capitalized crypto assets that he anticipates could appreciate in the coming year.

“And then for the rest of the portfolio, we’re going to be looking at higher risk coins. So, we have some low and medium stuff in there already to kind of reduce the risk in our high-risk portfolio, and then we’re going to go 10% into each of the following five coins.

“The first is Injective Protocol (INJ), this is a decentralized exchange protocol. The second is DIA, an oracle provider much like Chainlink (LINK), but with a much lower market cap. The third is called AXIE Infinity (AXS), a Pokemon-like crypto game that is super interesting, super cool. The fourth is the Orion Protocol (ORN), a trading terminal for the crypto market. And the fifth is Matic [Network], the premier layer two scaling solution for Ethereum,” he said.

The expert further advised that though the digital assets seem to be relatively risky, they have incredible fundamentals and are nothing compared to much of what’s out there in the crypto-verse.

“People are investing in some pretty crazy stuff in the crypto market right now. I’ve seen people FOMOing into just insane coins with anonymous teams and they get rug-pulled and lose all their money. Bad stuff, right. All the coins I mentioned have professional transparent teams. They’re either currently having a working product or they’re soon going to have a working product. So, it’s all worth consideration there,” he added.

