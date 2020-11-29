Connect with us
nairametrics

Cryptocurrency

Investors fast using stablecoins rather than money in keeping their profits

USDC, a stablecoin project, in recent days has shown significant use among crypto investors.

Published

21 mins ago

on

OUSD: Stablecoin that pays you interests like a bank

In recent times the use of Stablecoins has gained momentum amid high volatility and the strong bullish trend currently in play at the crypto market.

Such evidence was attributed to the daily trading volume seen in the world’s leading stablecoins, which at the time of writing Tether’s price was  $1.00 with a daily trading volume now at 43.4 billion. 

Also, the fast-rising USDC, a stable coin project founded by Circle and Coinbase, in recent days has shown significant use among crypto investors.

Data retrieved from Glassnode revealed over 12million USDC were moved in just two transactions some hours ago.

GTBank 728 x 90

What are Stablecoins?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies created to minimize the price swings that occur in an asset. They are usually pegged to fiat currencies and often exchange-traded commodities.

Coronation ads

Global Investors and traders are using it to give their investment portfolios exposure to the US Dollar during these times when uncertainty is high as a result of the worst pandemic (COVID-19) known to man.

Recall Nairametrics, a few months ago broke the news on, U.S national banks now permitted to hold reserve currencies for stablecoins (Tether, Circle), meaning more investors now use stable coins in hedging against the volatility often prevalent in the crypto market.

The letter which was released by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) responds to questions regarding the application of stablecoin-related bank activities.

It concludes that national banks and federal savings associations may hold ‘reserves’ on behalf of customers who issue stablecoins in situations where the coins are held in hosted wallets.

What you should know

Jaiz bank ads

Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value of traditional fiat currencies, like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol ‘USDT’.

Stanbic IBTC

USDC is a fully collateralized US dollar stablecoin. It is an Ethereum powered coin and is the brainchild of CENTRE, an open-source project bootstrapped by contributions from Circle and Coinbase.

  • USDCs are issued by regulated and licensed financial institutions that maintain full reserves of the equivalent fiat currency in a 1 USDC: 1 USD ratio.
  • Investors of stablecoins make money by earning dividends from the newly created digital coins given to them for holding such stablecoin stock.

Related Topics:

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Featured Financial Market Analysis for a Fortune Global 500 Company. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cryptocurrency

Ripple gains 12%, CTO owns at least a million XRP

Ripple CTO, David Schwartz disclosed that he owns between 1 million to 10 million XRP.

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 29, 2020

By

Ripple locks 800,000,000 XRP, prices push up

Ripple CTO, David Schwartz has disclosed more details about his crypto holdings.

What we know: From a series of tweets seen by Nairametrics, Schwartz, who is one of the original orchestras behind the creation of XRP Ledger, revealed he owned at least 1,000,000 XRP, valued at $555,000 at the time of writing. The crypto is up 12%.

At the time of writing, Ripple traded at $0.614954 with a daily trading volume of $11,844,053,933. XRP price is up 12.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 45 Billion coins and a max supply of 100 Billion coins.

Recall some months back, Nairametrics revealed how Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, had revealed with regrets that he and his wife made bad decisions for their crypto portfolio in 2012 — resulting in the eight-figure worth of missed profit at current prices.

GTBank 728 x 90

In a series of tweets recently released by Ripple’s CTO, he sold some Bitcoins for $750, and 40,000 Ether (ETH) for $1 each back then — a stash that would be worth more than $15.5 million in today’s prices.

Meanwhile, wealthy Rich players seem to be upping their game in Q4, 2020, as regards moving XRP – the third most valuable crypto by market value, as lately seen by Nairametrics.

Many crypto experts anticipate the movement of such cryptos are coming from major stakeholders of Ripple, on the bias some of these wallets contain a significant amount of XRP.

Coronation ads

Continue Reading

Cryptocurrency

Ripple is selling 33% of its ownership in MoneyGram

Published

16 hours ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

Ripple helps MoneyGram records 100% growth on digital transactions 

The world’s fast-emerging financial juggernaut, Ripple, recently disclosed it is selling roughly 33% of its stake in MoneyGram. It is its first sale of such shares since Ripple invested in the popularly known American remittance firm in 2019.

Data retrieved from Ripple’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed Ripple owns 8.6% of shares outstanding in Moneygram or 6.22 million shares, including a warrant to purchase another 5.95 million shares for a total equity position of 12.2 million shares or 17% of MoneyGram’s shares outstanding.

Ripple disclosed it will be selling around 4 million shares, approximately 33.3% of its entire stake. After such a sale, the fintech company will still own at least 3.22 million shares or 4.44% of MoneyGram.

What you should know

MoneyGram is a fast-growing platform for cross-border P2P payments and money transfers around many countries.

GTBank 728 x 90

Recall that Nairametrics exclusively broke the news in June, about MoneyGram receiving $20 million in funding from Ripple to enhance its payment solutions through a partnership system with many leading financial institutions.

  • The funding by Ripple completes its $50 million offerings for some stake in MoneyGram to run its experimental program for testing the effectiveness of the digital token XRP.
  • The deal would definitely give MoneyGram’s arch-rival, Western Union, a run for its money. Reports from different private sources, seen by Nairametrics, shows that Western Union is now bent on buying MoneyGram to scale its robust growth experienced lately.

Continue Reading

Cryptocurrency

$385 million worth of Bitcoin moved by unknown identity

someone moved 22,816 BTC ($386M) in block 658,953 some hours ago.

Published

1 day ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

3 BTC whales move 140 million worth of Bitcoins from Binance

Large entities are taking the center stage at the fast-changing financial market, amid strengthened price volatility seen at the flagship crypto’s (Bitcoin) market.

What we know

Data retrieved from, advanced crypto tracker, Bitcoin Block Bot, revealed that someone moved 22,816 BTC ($386M) in block 658,953 some hours ago.

READ: Two cryptos you should consider investing in

READ: 100,000 tons of cocoa stranded at ports due to CBN documentation – Cocoa exporters

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: Crypto: Financial market that never sleeps, or is under any central authority

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $17,048.47 with a daily trading volume of $28,874,917,829.

Coronation ads

It’s critical to observe that recent price action in the flagship crypto market indicates that a significant number of buyers have been aggressively buying at the $16,000 price support level which is marked by large entities.

READ: Crypto: Large investors transfer over 700,000 Ethers

This further illustrates that the demand for bitcoin is relatively high, as bitcoin whales curb broader pullback, at least in the near term.

Nairametrics, predicts the increased buying pressures by such large entities are partly responsible for the relative rebound seen in the bitcoin market.

READ: Ripple locks 800,000,000 XRP, prices push up

Jaiz bank ads

Although it’s often difficult to predict movements in the crypto market, taking into account high volatility. BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.

Stanbic IBTC

What this means from a macro level is that the increase in the number of these large entities can be considered bullish.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website

Continue Reading