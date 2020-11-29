Investors fast using stablecoins rather than money in keeping their profits

In recent times the use of Stablecoins has gained momentum amid high volatility and the strong bullish trend currently in play at the crypto market.

Such evidence was attributed to the daily trading volume seen in the world’s leading stablecoins, which at the time of writing Tether’s price was $1.00 with a daily trading volume now at 43.4 billion.

Also, the fast-rising USDC, a stable coin project founded by Circle and Coinbase, in recent days has shown significant use among crypto investors.

Data retrieved from Glassnode revealed over 12million USDC were moved in just two transactions some hours ago.

🐋 4,005,200 $USDC (4,005,393 USD)

withdrawn from #huobi to unknown wallet View live on-chain exchange flow metrics:https://t.co/0pfW4ubkCQ — glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) November 29, 2020

What are Stablecoins?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies created to minimize the price swings that occur in an asset. They are usually pegged to fiat currencies and often exchange-traded commodities.

Global Investors and traders are using it to give their investment portfolios exposure to the US Dollar during these times when uncertainty is high as a result of the worst pandemic (COVID-19) known to man.

Recall Nairametrics, a few months ago broke the news on, U.S national banks now permitted to hold reserve currencies for stablecoins (Tether, Circle), meaning more investors now use stable coins in hedging against the volatility often prevalent in the crypto market.

The letter which was released by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) responds to questions regarding the application of stablecoin-related bank activities.

It concludes that national banks and federal savings associations may hold ‘reserves’ on behalf of customers who issue stablecoins in situations where the coins are held in hosted wallets.

What you should know

Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value of traditional fiat currencies, like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol ‘USDT’.

USDC is a fully collateralized US dollar stablecoin. It is an Ethereum powered coin and is the brainchild of CENTRE, an open-source project bootstrapped by contributions from Circle and Coinbase.