Cryptocurrency
Ethereum whale transfers $78 million worth of Cryptos
ETH whale moving 201,136 ETH worth $78 million, transferred from an unknown wallet.
The number of Ethereum whales has been on the rise since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and they have been making headlines, as larger entities cash in on the second most valuable crypto market by market value.
Data from advanced crypto tracker, Whale Alert, revealed an unknown ETH whale moving 201,136 ETH worth $78 million, transferring from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet just a few hours ago.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 201,136 #ETH (77,935,847 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 18, 2020
At the time this report was drafted, data retrieved from Coingecko, showed that Ethereum traded at $386.10 with a daily trading volume of $15 billion. ETH price is up 2.0% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins, and a max supply of ∞ coins.
What it means: Nairametrics had earlier observed the high movement by these Ethereum whales, as these large entities have purchased almost half of all the Ethereum mined so far in 2020.
This is clear evidence that major investors are now looking at the future potential of ETH as an investment, despite the recent sell-offs recorded in the second most capitalized crypto market.
What is an Ethereum Whale? Traders or entities who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means than an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
What you need to know: Ethereum is a global, open-source platform for decentralized applications. In other words, the vision is to create a world computer that anyone can build applications in a decentralized manner, while all states and data are distributed and publicly accessible.
Ethereum supports smart contracts in which developers can write code in order to program digital value. Examples of decentralized apps (dapps) that are built on Ethereum include tokens, non-fungible tokens, decentralized finance apps, lending protocol, decentralized exchanges, and much more.
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum Miners earn a staggering $1 million in 1 hour
ETH miners on the network earned a staggering $1 million in just one hour.
Ethereum miners seem to be smiling to the bank now. This feat is triggered by transaction costs on the Ethereum network recently reaching a new hourly record. Data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, revealed that ETH miners on the network earned a staggering $1 million in just one hour.
Following UniswapProtocol’s announcement of the UNI token recently, Ethereum saw a massive surge in miner fees. Almost $1M USD in fees was spent in a single hour, thereby setting a new record high.
This prevailing macro is positive for Ether miners whose turnovers have been increased by higher fees and more transactions. In fact, Ethereum’s network hash rate has been growing consistently, having reached a near two-year high.
Meanwhile, the median Ethereum gas price has massively spiked as well, reaching levels as high as 700 Gwei.
Meanwhile, the median #Ethereum gas price has massively spiked as well – reaching levels as high as 700 Gwei!
Chart: https://t.co/XFxGsbPLdE pic.twitter.com/5aDfNqF1WS
— glassnode (@glassnode) September 17, 2020
What is Gas? On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid, called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measurement on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract. The more complex the execution operation is, the more gas is required to fulfill that operation. Gas fees are paid entirely in ETH.
However, the Ethereum network has been having constant issues with high transaction fees and congestion since the rise of DeFi tokens. Recently, the network increased the limit of maximum gas per block from 10,000,000 gases to 12,500,000 gases. However, it is not the only network whose fees have been rising.
Is mining Ethereum mining worth it? When it comes to most crypto assets, mining difficulty and costs related to it are only going upwards.
However, as ETH mining becomes more difficult based on more miners joining the process, it is expected that cost will move upward, as more computing power, software, and electricity are needed.
Nairametrics, however, believes that ETH’s value in recent months has gained exponentially and will most likely continue to do so, thus making mining potentially profitable in the long term.
Cryptocurrency
Major reasons why XRP is better than Bitcoin
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency.
Ripple, the world’s fast-growing crypto payment powerhouse and owner of the fourth most valuable crypto by market size, is showing some of its advantages over the flagship crypto token(Bitcoin).
A popularly known crypto analyst, with the pseudo name Crypto Whale, spoke on XRP’s unique advantages over Bitcoin. Crypto Whale went on, saying;
1.XRP is x1000 faster than $BTC (3-4 seconds)
2.XRP is x1000 cheaper than $BTC (> $0.01)
3.XRP is better for the environment (no mining)
4.XRP is more scalable
READ: Binance offers DeFi coders $100,000; DeFi market value hits $8 billion
#XRP is a digital asset utilizing Distributed Ledger Technology like #Bitcoin but that's where the similarities stop.
🕒XRP is x1000 faster than $BTC (3-4 seconds)
💰XRP is x1000 cheaper than $BTC (> $0.01)
🌳XRP is better for the environment (no mining)
⚖️XRP is more scalable
— CryptoWhale (@CryptoWhale) September 14, 2020
At the time this report was drafted the fourth most valuable crypto, XRP price traded at$0.249510 with a daily trading volume of $1,859,495,081. XRP price is up 2.4% in the last 24 hours.
What you should know; Ripple is a privately-held fintech company that provides a global payment solution via its patented payment network called Ripple Network (also known as RippleNet). XRP is the digital token that has a circulating supply of 45 Billion coins and a max supply of 100 Billion coins.
READ: Nigeria total public debt hits N31 trillion as debt service gulp over N1.2 trillion in H1 2020
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. It is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
XRP still remains the only crypto gaining traction among global banks as Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, with assets of more than USD 2.8 trillion, announced in November 2018 that, in cooperation with Ripple, it would provide an international money transfer service on the payment corridor from Japan to Brazil.
READ: Buying signs: Ethereum’s total coin supply held off exchanges continues to rise
Other leading global banks using Ripple include Europe’s banking giant, HSBC Holdings Plc, with assets of about $2.5 trillion, which disclosed in 2019 that it would use the XRP payment solution.
Japan Post Bank with assets of USD 1.9 trillion, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Mizuho Financial Group with trillions of dollars in assets, also have a close relationship with Ripple Asia. Others having a relationship with Ripple include Banco Santander, Barclays PLC, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Cryptocurrency
Africans lead in the fight against crypto fraud
Illicit cryptocurrency activity accounted for just 2% of the region’s roughly $16 billion.
The education against crypto fraud seems to be bearing fruit in Africa as a report retrieved from Chainalysis, Blockchain forensics discovered that crypto players in Africa are less likely to fall victim to scam addresses than crypto traders located in other geopolitical zones.
Chainalysis revealed that the percentage of illicit crypto activity associated with scams isn’t as high in Africa as other regions around the world. Illicit cryptocurrency activity accounted for just 2% of the region’s roughly $16 billion trading volume from July 2019 to June 2020. Scams accounted for 55% of this low level of illicit activity.
READ: Crypto: Why Tether became a U.S. dollar replacement for many Chinese
“People in many parts of Africa have fallen victim to financial scams common in the fiat world, such as pyramid schemes and other investment scams,” the report stated.
“While scams still make up a large portion of illicit cryptocurrency activity in Africa, the share isn’t as high as it is elsewhere.”
READ: What Nigerian banks consider before granting personal loans
Why it might be happening
Recall that Nairametrics in recent times has reinforced its readers with vital insights on how to stay ahead of crypto fraudsters, by revealing their strategies, and in most cases, offering solutions on how to keep crypto-assets safe from the hands of fraudsters.
Billions of dollars have been lost through the ignorance of people who are new to the cryptocurrency market to crypto scammers.
READ: Crypto-Scammers stole $24 million worth of BTCs in 2020
How to protect your cryptos
Nairametrics recommends that the best way to safeguard your crypto in the case of Bitcoin, depends on how you protect your private key, which is a 256-bit number that unlocks a BTC wallet. That sensitive data should be protected with care by all means, preferably offline or through a proprietary secured online wallet system.
You need your private keys to have access to your BTCs, so if you allow your BTC wallet to be compromised by having malware on your system, going through unsecured web pages, or responding to phishing scams, cybercriminals can spend your bitcoins, or you can lose your BTCs.
READ: $30 billion worth of BTCs disappears forever
Using cold wallets or a proprietary smartphone is recommended. These are specifically designed tools to keep your bitcoin from falling into the hands of hackers on the internet.
Next time you are thinking of investing your funds in a bitcoin fund or firm, consider the promised returns versus the performance of the cryptocurrency market. An investment fund cannot promise 100% returns, while Bitcoin is only seeing 9% increases weekly.