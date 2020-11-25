Connect with us
Bamboo says USD Wire Transfer option is no longer available for deposits

Nigerian based Popular stock broking application, Bamboo, informed its users on Wednesday that it will no longer allow USD wire transfer options for deposits.

Nigerian based Popular stock broking application, Bamboo, informed its users on Wednesday that it will no longer allow USD wire transfer options for deposits.

Bamboo offers investors a platform to invest in stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. Users can access these markets by depositing dollars in their wallets, or naira which will then be converting at the prevailing exchange rate (which is usually closer to the parallel market exchange rate).

The company notified its customers via the application’s notification feature leaving the option to fund wallets with United States dollars to USD domiciliary deposits or cash deposits.

“The USD Wire Transfer option is no longer available for deposits. However, you can still make deposits through USD domiciliary transfers or other channels. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

The company also sent an email stating in part as follows;

“We will like to inform you that our USD Wire transfer option is no longer available for use due to regulatory reasons. Effective immediately, no transfers made to our Silvergate or BBVA accounts will be received. We encourage you to use our USD Domiciliary Transfer option on the Bamboo app, or any other payment method you prefer.  We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.” 

The company did not provide further information detailing which regulator may issue the instruction to stop the service.

What this means

USD Wire transfers allow investors who have domiciliary accounts in the US to transfer dollars to Bamboo’s corresponding account in the US. It also allowed its users to transfer directly from Nigeria to their US Dollar accounts. This helps investors avoid some of the local USD transfer restrictions from one domiciliary account in a bank to a third party account in another bank.

The is often convenient for investors who have dollars abroad and want to avoid the hassles of sourcing forex locally. Whilst no reason was provided for the regulatory requirement, Nairametrics believes it may not be unconnected with several unscrupulous.  activities associated with wired transfers or a Nigerian regulators trying to block a loophole which would allow investors transfer fx out of the country from their domiciilary accounts.

Business

COVID-19: CACOVID spent N43.27 billion to support 3 key priorities – CBN

November 25, 2020

CACOVID devotes N23 billion to feed Nigerians

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has so far incurred an expenditure of N43.27billion on the acquisition of, not only medical equipment and supplies but also food palliatives for vulnerable Nigerians.

The recent press release noted that the funds raised by CACOVID was used to support 3 key priorities – Medical facilities and equipment, food relief programs and communications plans.

The breakdown of the expenditure in the aforementioned areas are:

  • Medical Facilities and equipment: In collaboration with other stakeholders, CACOVID developed 39 fully equipped isolation centers across the 36 States of the Country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The sum of N4.19billion was spent in Building Isolation Centers. In addition, medical equipment such as PCR test kits for suspected cases of COVID-19 were procured along with other required medical items at a cost of N9.02billion.
  • Food relief programs: As a way of cushioning the impact of the lockdown on vulnerable citizens, CACOVID provided palliatives in the form of essential food items to 1.7million households, which is equivalent to supporting 8 million Nigerians. A total of N28.76billion was spent procuring these food supplies.
  • Communication plans: CACOVID also worked to improve awareness in rural communities on the COVID-19 virus, and the measures community health workers and other members of society should take when someone in the community is suspected of having symptoms similar to that of COVID-19. In lieu of this, expenses were incurred on Print, TV, radio, and social media as part of CACOVID communication plans.

Why this matters

The recent disclosure is in line with the principle of accountability and transparency, as the organization seeks to lay bare facts regarding expenditure incurred so far; thereby, nipping in the bud, suspicions and unfounded rumor.

What you should know

Due to the sudden global health challenge (COVID-19), which wreaked havoc on most economies of the world, coupled with declining oil prices and declined government revenue; the Bankers Committee, comprising the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Deposit Money Banks, as well as key stakeholders in the private sector came together to set up an alliance in March 2020, known as the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The ultimate objective is working with the government to provide support in areas that would result in improved health and welfare for vulnerable Nigerians.

Obituaries

Diego Armando Maradona is dead

Argentine football star, Diego Armando Maradona is dead.

November 25, 2020

Argentine football star, Diego Armando Maradona is dead.

This was disclosed by the Premier League via its Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.

It tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of footballing great, Diego Maradona, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended the sport.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences to Diego’s family, friends and those who knew him.”

He reportedly died of a heart attack on Wednesday at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

 

Details soon …

Business

FG says the country's land borders to be reopened soon

The FG has disclosed that the nation’s land borders could be reopened soon, after being closed for over a year.

November 25, 2020

The Federal Government has announced that the country's land borders which have been closed since August 2019 may be reopened soon.

The Federal Government has announced that the country’s land borders which have been closed since August 2019 may be reopened soon.

The country’s various borders were shut down to curtail the smuggling and illegal importation of drugs, small arms, food and agricultural products into the country and even the smuggling of petrol from Nigeria to neighbouring West African countries.

READ: Ghanaian govt defends $1million trader’s levy, faults Nigerian borders’ closure

READ: Border Closure: Open land borders for all not only Dangote Cement – Atedo Peterside

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, during a media chat with State House correspondents on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Abuja.

According to a report by Punch, Ahmed revealed that the presidential committee set up to look into the matter has completed its assignment and has recommended the reopening of the borders.

READ: FIRS rakes in N4.178 trillion revenue, achieves 98.6% of revenue target

READ: Border Closure: Afreximbank boss demands use of Blockchain technology

Although the minister did not disclose when the report will be submitted, she, however, said the committee would soon submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari after which a formal pronouncement would be made on the matter.

Details later…

