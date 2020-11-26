Obituaries
World Bank Group announces the death of ex-president, James D. Wolfensohn at 86
The death of former World Bank president, James D. Wolfensohn has been announced.
This was confirmed on Wednesday by the current President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, following his statement on the unfortunate incident.
What they are saying
Commenting on the tragic event, Mr. Malpass, in his press statement, said:
“On behalf of the entire World Bank Group, I would like to express our sadness and great sense of loss on the passing of former Bank Group President, Jim Wolfensohn.
“Under Jim’s Presidency, which ran from June 1, 1995 to May 31, 2005, the World Bank Group sharpened its focus on poverty reduction and redoubled its efforts to combat corruption, gave voice to the poor, and magnified the impact of development investments.
“Bank staff had great admiration and respect for Jim and his wife Elaine who passed away in August of this year. In his 10 years as President, Jim traveled to more than 120 countries, often accompanied by Elaine, to better understand the challenges facing the Bank’s member countries. In addition to visiting development projects, Jim met clients and representatives from business, labor, media, non-governmental organizations, religious and women’s groups, students, and teachers. Internally, Jim transformed the World Bank Group, increasing decentralization, advancing the Bank technologically, and making the organization more open and transparent.
“In 1996, the World Bank and IMF launched the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative, the first comprehensive debt reduction program. As of August 2004, 27 of the world’s poorest countries were receiving substantial debt relief under the program that amounted, over time, to more than $53 billion. Jim introduced the Comprehensive Development Framework in 1999, which emphasized country ownership of poverty reduction strategies and strong partnerships among government, civil society, and the private sector. In 2012, to recognize the profound impact Jim had on the lives of the poor, the center of our headquarters building was dedicated as James .D. Wolfensohn Atrium.
“Before joining the Bank, Jim established his career as an international investment banker with a parallel involvement in development issues and the global economy.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to Jim and Elaine’s children, Sara, Naomi, and Adam,” the statement concluded.
Diego Armando Maradona is dead
Argentine football star, Diego Armando Maradona is dead.
This was disclosed by the Premier League via its Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.
It tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of footballing great, Diego Maradona, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended the sport.
“Our thoughts and sincere condolences to Diego’s family, friends and those who knew him.”
He reportedly died of a heart attack on Wednesday at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires.
Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.
Breaking: CEO of BGL Securities Ltd, Albert Okumagba is dead
The death has been reported of Albert Okumagba, CEO of BGL Securities Limited.
According to reliable sources who confirmed the unfortunate news to Nairametrics, he died in the morning of Thursday, November 19, 2020. It is unclear what may have killed him but it appears he may have died of a heart attack.
Until his demise, he was the CEO/Managing Director of BGL Plc, which he joined from Centre Point Merchant Bank, where he served as the Head of Merger and Acquisitions.
The late Okumagba is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan and University of Lagos, where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree respectively. He is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.
It would be recalled that in 2015, Okumagaba was suspended from operating in the capital market by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after BGL was found guilty of complaints made by various investors. The suspension was …to a life ban by the SEC following a final decision by its APC in 2017.
Between 2014 and 2015, the Delta State-born economist and investment expert was the President of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), a not-for-profit professional institute providing training for professionals in stockbroking, securities and investment, fund and portfolio management, asset management, investment management, and other related fields.
Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc announces the death of a Director
Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has announced the death of one of its directors, Mr. Uzochukwu Odunukwe.
Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has announced the death of one of its directors, Mr. Uzochukwu Odunukwe. The disclosure was made through a letter, signed by the Bank’s secretary, Geoff Amagheronu and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
What you should know
The late Mr. Uzochukwu was born on August 3, 1957 in Igbodo, Delta State, Nigeria and passed away on July 30, 2020 in the United States of America. He is an accomplished leader with multidisciplinary exposure and a successful track record in governance and strategic levels of management with over 20 years cognate experience. Until his death, Mr. Uzochukwu served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc since August 19, 2016.
What they are saying
Part of the press release by Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc read thus: “ABBEY MORTGAGE BANK PLC regrets to announce the death of one of its Directors-MR. UZOCHUKWU ODUNUKWE which sad event took place on Thursday, 30th July, 2020 in the United States of America.”