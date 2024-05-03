A recent report by the World Bank has shown that extreme weather events are devastating health globally and climate’s negative effects could drive 44 million people into poverty by 2030.

The report highlights the urgent need for action as the climate crisis exacerbates health risks, particularly among vulnerable populations worldwide.

Changing climate patterns are not just environmental concerns; they are directly impacting human health, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent and severe, the report says.

The toll is alarming: heat-related illnesses, infectious diseases, maternal and child health complications, and heightened risks from natural disasters are on the rise. Moreover, climate change strains health systems, impairing their ability to cope with growing demands.

The report insights

According to the latest data from the World Bank, if climate change continues unchecked, it could lead to an additional 21 million deaths by 2050 from major health risks including extreme heat, malnutrition, diarrhea, malaria, and dengue fever.

Furthermore, the link between climate and poverty is undeniable, with the study estimating that climate change may push an additional 132 million people, more than half of whom live in Sub-Saharan and South Asia, into extreme poverty with 44 million of these driven by health impacts.

Recognizing the urgency of addressing this global health emergency, the World Bank has intensified its efforts to integrate climate considerations into health interventions.

With a $34 billion health portfolio active in over 100 countries, the World Bank’s Climate and Health Program aims to bolster health systems to predict, detect, and respond to climate-related risks effectively.

Key initiatives

Key initiatives include: strengthening surveillance and early warning systems, enhancing health workforce capacity, and climate-proofing healthcare infrastructure.

Additionally, transitioning to low-carbon healthcare delivery models is crucial, given the health sector’s significant contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.

The World Bank’s approach extends beyond reactive measures, focusing on addressing the root causes of climate change and its health impacts.

By collaborating across sectors and scaling up efforts in areas like One Health, water, sanitation, and energy efficiency, the World Bank aims to build resilience and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change on health and poverty.

Already, the World Bank has allocated substantial investments across more than 100 countries, with a significant emphasis on adaptation interventions.

Urgent actions such as nutrition support, surveillance systems, and emergency response centers are prioritized to protect the most vulnerable populations from the escalating climate-induced health risks.