BUA Cement Plc has released its audited 2025 full year results ended December 31, 2025, reporting pre-tax profit of N465.28 billion, representing a 367% increase from N99.630 billion recorded in 2024.

Revenue for the year rose to N1.18 trillion, up 34.56% from N876.47 billion recorded in the previous year, reflecting strong top-line growth during the period.

Following the impassive performance, the Board has approved a final dividend of N10.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, subject to appropriate withholding tax and shareholders’ approval.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 8 May 2026, with payment scheduled for 21 May 2026.

Key Highlights (2025 vs 2024)

Revenue: N1.18 trillion (Up 34.56% YoY)

Cost of Sales: N575.26 billion (Down 0.16% YoY)

Gross Profit: N604.18 billion (Up 101.15% YoY)

Operating Profit: N504.55 billion (Up 249.65% YoY)

Profit after Tax: N356.04 billion (Up 381.73% YoY)

Earnings per Share: N10.51 (Up 382.11% YoY)

Total Assets: N1.86 trillion (Up 18.20% YoY)

Total Equity: N672.90 billion (Up 73.18% YoY)

What is driving the numbers?

BUA Cement delivered strong top-line growth in 2025, with revenue rising to N1.18 trillion from N876.47 billion in the prior year.

The strong revenue was driven by domestic sales, which contributed N1.64 billion to the total profit.

The growth in revenue, in addition to other factors, contributed to the growth in profitability

Foreign exchange loss was another factor, as it dropped to N9.6 billion compared to a loss of N92 billion in 2024.

Also, finance costs dropped to N56 billion compared to over N60 billion, suggesting a drop of over N4 billion. This was buoyed by the drop in interest expenses on borrowing, which dropped to N52 billion from N99.8 billion in 2024

Balance sheet

BUA Cement’s total assets increased to N1.86 trillion, representing an 18.20% YoY growth, driven largely by a strong expansion in current assets.

Current assets rose significantly to N662.92 billion, up 77.06% YoY, supported by a sharp increase in cash and cash equivalents to N280.37 billion as of December 2025.

On the liabilities side, total liabilities remained relatively stable at N1.18 trillion, up marginally by 0.12% YoY.

Total equity expanded significantly to N672.90 billion, up 73.18% YoY, reflecting the strong profit growth recorded during the year.

Market reaction

BUACEMENT closed at N219.00 per share on Friday, 27 February 2026, compared to a year-opening price of N178.50, reflecting a year-to-date gain of 22.7%.

Over the past four weeks, the stock gained 20%, ranking 41st on the NGX over that period. in 2025, the stock gained 92%, recovering from a subdued 4.12% loss in 2024