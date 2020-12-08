Commodities
Gold rebounds strongly amid COVID-19 crisis
The strong rebound in the precious metal market is largely attributed to the new COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions taking its stronghold globally.
The yellow metal rebounded strongly in the last two trading sessions of the week.
The strong rebound in the precious metal market is largely attributed to the new COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions taking its stronghold globally and stock markets in the United States coming under immense pressure from such prevailing macro.
- At the time of writing this publication, Gold futures were rallying around $1,871/ounce.
Against all odds, there seem to be high hopes on the yellow metal heading towards the $1,900 mark again, partly because there are credible reports pointing towards a new wave of quantitative easing coming from the world’s biggest economy, in order to support the fragile economy.
- Such prospects for more monetary bailout pushed gold gain 3.3% last week, rebounding from a 5% drop the week before.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave a well-detailed report to Nairametrics on the prevailing macros weighing on investors’ minds, as regards COVID-19.
Innes said, “Investors are adopting an all too familiar stance trying to weigh near-term COVID-19-related headwinds vs a better long-term vaccine and stimulus-related outlook.
“But something to think about when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines is the take-up from the general public, which is something The Wall Street Journal looks at today. It cites two recent surveys that suggest a fair amount of scepticism in Europe towards the vaccine. A poll in November from the University of Hamburg showed those hesitant or unwilling to take the vaccine were at around 40% across seven European countries.
“An Ipsos poll taken in early October found that almost one-third of Japanese and nearly 50% of French respondents also said they wouldn’t get vaccinated.
“The Ipsos poll put the primary reason down to concerns over how the vaccine was developed. Keeping in mind vaccines doesn’t help the economy recover, but vaccinations do.”
Bottom-line
Gold traders are pinning their hopes that the precious metal would stay above the $1,850 price level at least for the near term, as week’s softer than expected US Job report might have injected some urgency into US fiscal negotiations.
OPEC+ deadlock in production cuts
The market has reacted positively to the meetings organized by OPEC+, and prices have become volatile in movement.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) made progress toward the signing up of a deal that will properly control and direct the production of oil in 2021.
The initial official meeting was postponed until Thursday, the 3rd of December, after which it became clear and precise that more dialogue would be necessary before a complete agreement could be reached.
Looking ahead with the future in place, the meeting suggested that it was important that the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) members and all primary producers, will remain completely committed to efforts, geared at stabilizing the market.
Due to the more constricted COVID-19 containment protocol, this measure continues to wiggle the balance levels centered around the global economy and oil demand, with predictable uncertainties that may occur over the course of winter.
The Market change
Due to the stringent condition of global lockdown, the price of the Global benchmark, Brent crude, rose beyond 44 cents or 1.0%, to settle at a price of $48.71 a barrel, while after a one-week closing high of $45.64, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude topped up by 36 cents or 0.8%.
That was estimated to be the highest settlement for Brent since March 5 – before the lockdown restriction imposed on countries to impede the spread of coronavirus. Most major oil producers agreed to increase their output by a factor of 500,000 barrels per day (BPD) from the inception of January.
OPEC+has an agenda of cutting down production by 7.2 million BPD or 7% of the present global demand which began in January, compared with the current shorting of 7.7 million BPD.
OPEC+ extended the existing cuts until the month of March, after the downtime experienced from earlier plans to progressively grow output by 2 million BPD.
During the meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, remarked that the group would now gather and top up their production scale every month, hence determining and extending the output policies beyond the month of January, with a varying production demand exceeding 500,000 BPD.
The market has reacted positively to the meetings organized by OPEC+, and prices have become volatile in movement. As the meetings and consultations kept dragging, OPEC+ delegates notified that the seeming “majority” are willing to extend the group’s current sum collective reduction of 7.68mn BPD for over three months.
Albeit, these countries; UAE, Russia, and Kazakhstan, have been the primary voices of opposition and due to the turbulent compliance levels from encompassing countries such as Iraq, Nigeria, and Russia, there appeared to be a bottleneck in negotiations.
Source: SP Global Platt
The countries not complying just like Nigeria, have been met with limited consequence. Most countries have had different experiences to the oil shocks in the last three quarters. This is what shapes their agenda for production quotas.
Nigeria needs to produce more as the country heavily depends on oil proceeds. Countries that have signed the deal, involving both Russia and the UAE may be additionally incentivized as opposed to continual production cuts, considering the fear of losing in the Asia-Pacific market.
For market balance to exist, the internal unhappiness must reach a tipping point upon which a breaking point may occur.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia showed a feasible result in return, having floated, the possibility of stepping down from its responsibility as co-Chairperson of the JMMC group, and this practically monitors their compliance to the overall goal. It is still unclear to determine whether the pitch began as a bargaining strategy or if the Saudis’ intended to give up some of the leadership roles.
Leadership apportioning
In addition, DoC participating counties were tasked to hold OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial meetings every month beginning from January 2021.
These meetings are needed to evaluate the market conditions and make decisions on more production adjustments for the upcoming month, with more monthly adjustments to be 0.5 mb/d and should not exceed the agreed value.
During the meeting, both the OPEC and non-OPEC participating countries appealed to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, HRH Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, advising him to continue in his role as Chairperson of the OPEC and non-OPEC and as such, they also agreed to extend the compensation period established from the 11th ONOMM, and later changed in September 2020, for the period of January until the end of March 2021.
This is to ensure full compensation of overproduction from all DoC participating countries.
However, the HRH Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman chose to accept the offer to continue in his role as Chairman of the meeting and vowed to excellently pursue the total sustainable oil market stability desired and demanded by both producers and consumers.
Does the market need these cuts?
This present reconsideration came to the fore during the worsening Covid-19 outlook in most regions, and this is coupled with the improvement of Libyan production since September.
This change of heart accompanies a major shift, and resulted in a major difference in the number of participating countries that deeply felt the strain and pressures under the agreement, though recent positive developments focused on Covid-19 vaccines and the subsequent upward change in oil prices have altered the market outlook.
Before the meeting, Algerian primary Oil Minister and present OPEC President, Abdelmadjid Attar, gave a prediction – more like a caution ahead of the just completed OPEC Ministerial meeting. He told every member during the meeting that the weak oil demand will possibly continue down to the first quarter of 2021.
In conclusion
The Meeting proved extensively that the future holds great reward for the oil-producing countries, since the new competition is a collaboration and as such, each participatory member expressed their deep appreciation and gratitude to Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, for his great exemplary leadership as co-Chairperson of the ONOMM ever since his resumed that position.
Finally, a subsequent meeting was scheduled to be great, and as such, they noted ahead of the fourth anniversary signing of the DoC, which was enacted on 10th December 2016. Each of these countries voluntarily decided to continue in their commitment to the foundational principles which underpins the DoC.
Oil prices fall, Oil traders edgy on rising COVID-19 cases
Crude oil prices dipped due to oil traders being jittery over rising global cases of COVID-19, despite hopes of effective vaccines.
Crude oil prices dropped at the first trading session of the week.
The plunge is largely attributed to the continual rise in COVID-19 cases globally, as oil traders got jittery on the bias that the new series of renewed lockdowns put in place in the United States, would restrict the free flow of demand at the world’s leading oil consumer.
READ: Oil prices drop 1% on soft energy demand & COVID-19 attacks
What we know: At about 6.34 am West African time, Brent crude oil futures dropped 0.49% and was trading at $49.01 a barrel while the U.S based oil contract, West Texas Intermediate oil futures lost about 0.52%, to trade at $46.02 a barrel.
- However, both major oil benchmarks printed gains for a fifth consecutive week last week.
- Oil traders are presently nervous about the prevailing circumstances surrounding COVID-19 restrictive measures and lockdowns in key international markets as such moves seem poised to keep crude oil prices under pressure at least for the near term.
READ: Crude oil prices up 12% in barely 4 days, triggered by OPEC+ proposed cuts
In America’s most powerful economic region, there were restrictions in key centers around California that include restaurants, hair, nail salons, and tattoo shops.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in an email sent to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing fundamentals distorting petroleum bulls from breaking above the $50/barrel.
READ: Nigeria’s 5,000 BPD refinery will produce 271 million liters of petrol every year
“Some of the shine is coming off the OPEC rally as the reality of Xmas lite sets in with the bulk of Californians, one of the US’s biggest road fuel demand states, are set to enter wide-sweeping new virus lockdowns.
“Oil being a prompt contract, it does not have the luxury to look through “Grinchy” holiday season-imposed lockdowns, like other forward-looking assets.
READ: U.S dollar tumble, Currency traders more risk averse
“Prices gained after the OPEC meeting. An agreed outcome appeared to be the key, and that is what we got, although I am not sure this was a widely expected scenario,” Innes said.
What to expect: Nairametrics anticipate the prevailing macro surrounding crude oil price action to remain on course at least for the near term after the market spends some time digesting the latest wide-sweeping new virus lockdown in California.
Gold prices settle high, U.S dollar near a six-year low
Gold futures contract gained about 3% W/W, as it turned out to be the yellow metal’s best week since the week ended October 30.
The precious metal prices got cooled off at the last trading session of the past week after a three-day run-up ending with their best week of gains in four.
Traders and global investors increased their hedging bets against the weakening U.S dollar amid renewed emphasis on a US Covid-19 stimulus package deal.
READ: Germany’s biggest bank says more people now prefer Bitcoin over gold
What we know
- The Gold futures contract on New York’s Comex settled closed at $1,840 an ounce.
- On its performance, W/W, gold futures contract gained about 3%. It was the yellow metal best week since the week ended October 30 as it curbed the significant loss recorded about two weeks ago when it dropped 5% loss, which was the biggest weekly decline since July.
- The bullion tracked metal or gold spot settled at $1,838.76.
- For the week, bullion assets gained about 3% too.
- The precious metal is emerging from one of its worst sell-offs ever, despite positive breakthroughs in Covid-19 drugs and their potential availability before the end of 2020.
READ: Gold prices bounce higher, amid falling dollar
What this means: The yellow metal is enjoying strong gains on the bias that the U.S dollar index value was down more as it closed in on a six-year low of 90.47.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing macro at the gold futures market, stating:
“A rise in inflation expectations (breakeven higher) prompted by signs of inflationary pressures in global PMI reports was encouraging. Month-end expiries and the Comex roll have been dealt with, and the look-see above the 200-day moving average gave optimism.”
READ: Oil prices suffer worst monthly decline since March
READ: Gold price loses $80 following Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine approval
The market should refer to the seasonality strength into December. Positioning is cleaner, and snap rallies we have seen in the last 24 hours might be the feature in the next weeks.”