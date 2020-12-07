Cryptocurrency
Over 50 million entities own Ethereum, as it trades around $600
Ethereum Number of Non-zero Addresses just reached an all-time high of 50,290,697.
The number of global investors and crypto traders owning a stake in the world’s second most valuable crypto by market value has just reached a new high, as it trades around $600.
- Data seen from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, revealed Ethereum Number of Non-zero Addresses just reached an all-time high of 50,290,697.
- The previous all-time high of 50,289,739 was observed earlier today.
- At the time of writing, Ethereum traded at $597.83 with a daily trading volume of $12.1 billion. Ethereum is down 0.20% in the last 24 hours. It’s presently the second most valuable crypto by market value with a market capitalization of $68 billion.
READ: Ethereum miners on steroids, earn $500,000 in just one hour
Metric Description: The number of unique addresses holding a positive (non-zero) amount of coins. Contracts are excluded, only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) are counted.
What you should know about Ethereum
- Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
- Ethereum 2.0, also known as Eth2, is the next upgrade on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum 2.0 will be released in different “Phases” starting in 2020 with Phase 0. Each upgrade will improve the functionality and performance of Ethereum in different ways.
- Ethereum co-creator, Vitalik Buterin, gave key insights on the re-envisioning of Ethereum 2.0 long-term future as a single high-security execution shard that everyone processes, plus a scalable data availability layer.
- Ethereum 1.0 had ~15 TPS.
- If everyone moves to rollups, we will soon have ~3000 TPS.
- Once phase 1 comes along, and rollups move to Eth2 sharded chains for their data storage, we go up to a theoretical max of ~100000 TPS.
- Eventually, phase 2 will come along, bringing Eth2 sharded chains with native computations, which give us… ~1000-5000 TPS.
READ: Ripple’s big players move XRP worth over $50 million
What this means
Its rise has not been surprising to many crypto experts in the crypto-verse, on the bias of its recent upgrade to Ethereum 2.0, coupled with increased buying pressure of DeFi Crypto assets significantly aided Ethereum’s usage in reaching an all-time high.
READ: Crypto: Large investors transfer over 700,000 Ethers
Cryptocurrency
Crypto usage absolutely certain – Standard Chartered
The extensive creation and unfolding of cryptocurrencies are “absolutely inevitable”, according to the CEO of a British-based bank.
The extensive creation and unfolding of cryptocurrencies are “absolutely inevitable” as the international payments system evolves, according to the CEO of a British based bank, Standard Chartered.
In a report credited to CNBC Standard Chartered CEO, Bill Winters, disclosed the role such innovation would bring on fiat currencies.
READ: Facebook’s Libra gets new partner
“I think there is absolutely a role for central bank digital currencies as well as non-central bank-sponsored digital currencies,” the Finance Chief said today.
He also disclosed the bank was set to reveal further news “along these lines” in the coming days.
READ: Bitcoin is highly volatile, illiquid, supports digital Euro – European Central Bank
Digital currencies could be created for specific types of projects, such as trading in the voluntary carbon market, for example, suggested Winters. That would provide users, who want to offset their carbon emissions confident that the financing behind their project is “verified, standardized, and monitored,” Winters said.
“These kind of applications for a digital currency, and creating a digital currency ecosystem, is something that can’t be replicated by a fiat currency or most likely, by a central bank digital currency any time soon,” he added.
READ: Investors fast using stablecoins rather than money in keeping their profits
What you should know about crypto adoption
- Recall Nairametrics, some days back revealed how Standard Chartered, Bank of America, Santander, and Barclays are fast adopting Ripplenet a blockchain technology created by Ripple for international transactions worldwide.
- Such technology is following hard on the heels of its arch-rival and traditional banking payment system, SWIFT, with its fast-rising payment network, better known as Ripplenet.
READ: CBN will continue monetary policy aimed at boosting stock market
READ: Standard Chartered further supports fight against COVID-19 with $50 million assistance fund
Cryptocurrency
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings now worth $783 million
MicroStrategy has now purchased approximately 40,824 bitcoins valued at $783 million.
Michael Saylor, the CEO of publicly listed American business analytics firm, MicroStrategy, has announced the company’s latest Bitcoin holdings via his Twitter Feed.
“MicroStrategy has purchased approximately 2,574 bitcoins for $50.0 million in cash in accordance with its Treasury Reserve Policy, at an average price of approximately $19,427 per bitcoin. We now hold approximately 40,824 bitcoins, ” Saylor tweeted.
READ: Why I am now buying Bitcoin
MicroStrategy has purchased approximately 2,574 bitcoins for $50.0 million in cash in accordance with its Treasury Reserve Policy, at an average price of approximately $19,427 per bitcoin. We now hold approximately 40,824 bitcoins.https://t.co/nwZcM9zAXZ
— Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) December 4, 2020
READ: Bitcoin boosts Square earnings in Q3
MicroStrategy and Bitcoin
- At the time of writing this report, bitcoin traded at $19,289.09. With a daily trading volume estimated at $25 billion, the cryptocurrency has been up 0.67% in the last 24 hours.
- It remains the most valuable crypto by market value, with a market capitalization of $358 billion. It has a circulating supply of 18,564,306 BTC coins and a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
- Prior to these purchases, Saylor had made major headlines when he persuaded his board to allocate nearly all of MicroStrategy’s $425 million cash position to bitcoin.
- The company has made a number of headlines in recent times for its initial $250 million Bitcoin (BTC) investment. It later poured a subsequent $175 million into the asset – a lengthy endeavour totalling almost 100 hours of work.
- After buying more than $425 million worth of bitcoin, the business analytic company bought more bitcoin worth $50 million as part of the company’s capital allocation strategy.
READ: How investors make money from Bitcoin without owning crypto
What you should know
Nairametrics, revealed a few months back, how MicroStrategy adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset to hedge against fiat inflation. This is a big deal and it’s good to see BTC’s being used as intended – a hard money/savings instrument.
“Our investment in Bitcoin is part of our new capital allocation strategy, which seeks to maximize long-term value for our shareholders,” said Michael Saylor.
READ: CRR Compliance: Banks suffer another N226 billion in CRR debits
“This investment reflects our belief that Bitcoin, as the world’s most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash,” he added.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Cryptocurrency
Apple co-founder’s crypto gains over 1,300% within a few days after launch
The fast-rising crypto, WOZX has just hit a market capitalization of over $1 billion within days of launch which is over 10x the value of its listing price.
A pretty unknown crypto technology known as Efforce, co-created by Apple’s co-founder, Steve Wozniak, designed a system to leverage the power of blockchain in democratizing access to energy efficiency projects, investment opportunities, and its token is known as WOZX.
READ: Stripe plans corporate banking services for merchants, vendors
What you should know about WOZX
The fast-rising crypto, WOZX has just hit a market capitalization of over $1 billion within days of launch, which is over 10x the value of its listing price.
- WOZX is currently trading at $1.4840 per coin on HBTC, up 1,300% from its initial price of $0.
- Wozniak, the celebrated co-founder of Apple and the crypto project Efforce (WOZX token) spoke on the need for operational efficiency, as the world embraces energy conservation.
READ: U.S investment giant, with $295 billion assets plans to buy Bitcoin
Wozniak further disclosed this through his involvement in Efforce.
He will continue to support business efficiency, by expanding its access to energy developments as well as public access to energy efficiency investments.
Wozniak said, “Energy consumption and CO2 emissions worldwide have grown exponentially, leading to climate change and extreme consequences to our environment. We can improve our energy footprint and lower our energy consumption without changing our habits. We can save the environment simply by making more energy improvements.
READ: Rich Bitcoin investor moved $175 million worth of BTC for just $0.84
“We created Efforce to be the first decentralized platform that allows everyone to participate and benefit financially from worldwide energy efficiency projects, and create meaningful environmental change,” said Wozniak.
“In these difficult times, many small companies are struggling. They can’t afford to switch to LED lighting, streamline production processes, or even insulate to conserve heat, all of which could save them money in the long term.
READ: The plot behind Access Bank’s Mareva injunction against Seplat and Cardinal Drilling
“Efforce allows business owners to safely register their energy upgrade projects on the web and secure funding from all types of investors around the world. The companies will then have more available cash to use for other critical projects such as infrastructure or hiring.”
READ: Amaechi proposes a capital budget of N205 billion for Ministry of Transportation in 2021
How Efforce works
Efforce helps by evaluating the investment required, calculating the expected return, and creating an Energy Performance Contract (EPC) that reveals the savings and the periodicity of the returns for its investors and the business.
- The crypto structure then lists the project for crowd contribution.
- Stakeholders can buy into the project using fractional or whole WOZX tokens.
- Efforce measures energy savings on these projects through smart meters attached to the blockchain. The savings data are loaded to the investor’s profile as an energy credit for use or sale by the investor.
- Energy credits are distributed in megawatt-hours.