World’s biggest crypto exchange says Bitcoin will replace gold

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Binance, recently gave key insights on why the odds are with Bitcoin in edging the world’s primary safe-haven asset, Gold.

In an interview on Channel News Asia, streamed on Youtube, the popularly known personality in the crypto-verse discussed Bitcoin’s prevailing bullish trend and why it could replace the precious metal as the most favoured safe-haven asset.

“Gold is not very easy to transfer, you have to meet somebody physically to actually transfer the gold. It’s relatively heavy, if you have to carry it around airports, that’s really freaky as well. It’s hard to store. You have to have physical space.

“It’s not easy to verify. You don’t know the density of the gold you’re getting. On the other hand, you’re always guaranteed that if you get some Bitcoin, you get some Bitcoin.

“Gold is not 100% limited in supply. It’s rare, but if somebody discovers another gold mine, there could be more supply. Bitcoin is very limited in supply. The way I view it is that gold is a very good store of value, but its use case is sunsetting. Bitcoin’s definitely the future,” said Zhao.

Last week, Deutsche Bank Research Strategist, Jim Reid, gave key insights into what is making investors to view Bitcoin more as a tool to better hedge their cash than traditionally safe-haven assets like gold.

“Bitcoin is up another +3% overnight and seems to be creating a momentum of its own. It’s up over 70% in the last six weeks, as more and more investors are starting to see it emerge as a credible asset to invest in. There also seems to be an increasing demand to use Bitcoin where Gold used to be utilized to hedge dollar risk, inflation, and other things,” Reid said.

