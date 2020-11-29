Federal Housing Authority gives debtors 21 days to pay up or have names published

The Federal Housing Authority says it has given its debtors 21 days to pay up amounts owed in full, failure to comply which will lead to the FHA publishing names of its debtors.

This was disclosed in a statement by the FHA on Saturday.

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/LVkMIpCnDK — Federal Housing Authority Nigeria (@FHANigeria) November 28, 2020

” The management of the Federal Housing Authority has observed with dismay the huge amounts owed by various allottees of the Authority’s Housing Units and land allocations,” it said.

It disclosed that the debt being owed cuts across cadres of retired staff and the general public which have been owed for many years “contrary to agreed repayment plans and initial terms of allocation.”

” Consequently, (the) notice is hereby given to all concerned allottees, to pay up in full, all amounts owed, or before 21 days from the date of this publication,” it added.

The FHA also disclosed that failure to pay will lead to publishing names of debtors in national newspapers, and proceed to “take all necessary steps to revoke the affected housing units and which will be subsequently re-allocated to interested members of the public.”

It added that all payments should be made to the following account:

Account name: Federal Housing Authority

Account Number: CBN 0020102261012

Method of Payment: Remitta Platform.