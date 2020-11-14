Business
Minister discloses major driver of inflation rate in Nigeria
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has revealed that the inflation rate in Nigeria is largely driven by the cost of transportation.
This disclosure was made by the Minister during a virtual consultation and stakeholders engagement to discuss the economic and fiscal policy drivers underpinning the Finance Bill 2020, on Friday, November 13, 2020.
The recent increases in the retail pump price of petrol, which is used by most of the commercial transporters as energy for the vehicles, have led to sharp increases in transport costs.
According to the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average transport fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within a city increased by 7.92% month-on-month and 63.88% year-on-year to N309.73 in September 2020.
Ahmed revealed that the finance bill contained some interesting new proposals like fiscal relief for mass transit, which is designed to provide support to mass transit by reviewing the duties regime. She said this is because the Federal Government recognizes transportation as one of the major cost drivers in the economy.
She said, “If you look at the rate at which our inflation is going, and you disaggregate the components, you will find that inflation is largely driven by transport cost. So, the essence here is to reduce transportation cost so that businesses will have ease and pass benefits to eventual consumers.”
Nairametrics had reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020, indicating 0.49% point higher than 13.22% recorded in August 2020, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The report also states that Nigeria has endured a persistent increase in inflationary rate, growing from 12.13% in January to 13.71% in September, which is the highest recorded in 30 months.
Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited, led by foremost economist Bismarck Rewane, said last week that headline inflation was projected to rise to 14.5% in October from 13.71% in September.
They said it meant that inflation would be rising for the 14th consecutive month and would also be the highest level in 33 months. Food inflation will be the most affected as it is estimated to climb to 17.05%.
Sanwo-Olu gives reason for delay in completion of Lagos-Badagry expressway
Lagos to turn road from a 2 lane-way to 10 lanes.
The Lagos State Government has stated the reason for the delay in completing the Lagos-Badagry expressway.
While assuring Lagosians of it’s commitment to the construction of the road, the delay was attributed to the government’s plan to build a first-class infrastructure that people would be proud of when completed.
This was disclosed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the unveiling of Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car in Nigeria at Ojo in Lagos State on Friday.
Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, when completed, would last for about 30 to 40 years.
While commending Stallion Group for believing in the Lagos and Nigeria dream, the Governor also hailed the company for revamping the moribund VON asset located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
He said that the state government was doing a complete rebuild of the road and turning it from a 2 lane-way to 10 lanes—5 on both sides.
He said:
“This is one of the major industrial hubs of this nation. This is one of the major employers of labour in this country. I commend Stallion Group for revamping the asset that was going moribund.
“I want to assure you that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway would be completed. The road was just a two-lane way, but the government has turned it into 10 lanes, 5 on both sides.
“We are doing a complete rebuild of the road, with bridges and interchanges. We are building a road that will last for 30 to 40 years for you. And because we know that this is an international gateway, it does not deserve anything less. We are building a first-class road infrastructure that all of you would be proud of.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu, while stressing his administration’s commitment to the growth of businesses in the state, said Lagos State Government would partner with Stallion Group Automobile as well as private industries in the State and create an enabling environment for them to do well so that they can create job opportunities for the youths.
He also said that Lagos State Government would be partnering with Ibile Oil and Gas and other private organisations to create different charging points in Lagos so that people would be able to charge the electric cars.
It can be recalled that the extensive reconstruction work on the Lagos-Badagry expressway commenced under the administration of a former governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola. The road, which is being widened from 4 lanes to 10 lanes, has experienced a lot of delays, especially under the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwumi Ambode.
Ibrahim Magu summoned by Code of Conduct Bureau
Suspended EFCC boss is expected to disclose the whereabouts of the missing interest funds running into millions of naira.
Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been summoned by Nigeria’s Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).
This was disclosed by Channels TV on Friday. It was also revealed that Magu is expected to appear before a bureau panel on the 17th of November with documents proving his assets.
The suspended EFCC boss is expected to disclose the whereabouts of the missing interest funds running into millions of naira.
The CCB letter requesting Magu’s appearance was signed by the Director of Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring on the 2nd of November and directed the suspended EFCC Chief to produce proof of asset declarations he made since joining the force.
Magu was also ordered to produce copies of his appointment letter, acceptance, records of service and pay slips from January to May 2020, and relevant documents related to his real estate assets.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on the 7th of July that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of Magu from office. The suspension follows the investigation of allegations of gross misconduct against him.
On July 10th, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Mohammed Umar as the new acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).
Nairametrics revealed that facts also emerged on how accumulated interest rates on the recovered N550 billion by the EFCC in the period under review were allegedly re-looted.
Jos Electricity Distribution Company head office allegedly on fire
The fire broke out on the top floor of the four-storey building about 6 pm.
The headquarters of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company reportedly gutted fire.
There are allegations that many parts of the city have been thrown into darkness due to the incident, which occurred on Friday evening.
Reports confirmed that the fire broke out on the top floor of the four-storey building about 6 pm.
The Head, Corporate Communications of the electricity company, Dr Adakole Elijah, confirmed the incident.
He said, “Yes, it’s true. Our Head Office In Jos caught fire this evening but men of the Plateau state fire service have been notified and they trying to put out the fire.”
“What I can tell you for now is that our men have been deployed in the JEDC office.
“We don’t know for now what caused the fire but we have commenced an investigation into the matter and as soon as we are done, we will let you know,” a source in the state’s fire service said.
