NCC boosted Federal Government revenue by N344.71 billion in 5 years
The NCC said it contributed to the revenue drive of FG by generating and remitting N344.71 billion to the CRF in the last five years.
Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has disclosed that the telecoms agency contributed to the revenue drive of the Federal Government, by generating and remitting N344.71 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in the last five years.
The disclosure was made in a press statement by Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, while briefing the House Committee on Telecommunication – led by Hon. (Prince) Akeem Adeyemi, during a legislative oversight function on the Commission in Abuja.
Prof. Danbatta told the Committee how the telecoms agency contributed to the revenue drive of the Federal Government by generating and remitting N344.71 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in the last five years.
What they are saying
Prof. Danbatta attributed the success of the Commission in the last five years to the harmonious relationship between the Commission and the National Assembly.
“Through the support of the lawmakers, especially the House of Representatives Committee on Telecommunications, which the NCC leadership has worked with in the last five years; the Commission has been able to generate and remit N344.71 billion to the Federal Government Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) from spectrum fees and operating surplus.
“Between 2015 and September, 2020, active voice subscription has increased from 151 million to 205.25 million with a teledensity standing at 107.53 percent as at end of September, 2020.
“We are also empowering and protecting the consumers and ensuring we are able to sanitize the industry of improperly registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards, through our impartial regulatory approach.”
The fact behind the figures
- According to the report from NCC, the telecoms sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased from 8.5% in 2015 to 14.30% as of the second quarter of 2020.
- In monetary terms, the 14.30% translates to N2.272 trillion in Q2.
- The telecoms investment grew from around $38 billion in 2015 to over $70 billion in 2020.
- In like manners, the NCC has been able to increase broadband penetration from 6% in 2015 to 45.43 per cent as of September, 2020
- Basic active internet subscriptions grew from 90 million to 143.7 million.
To continue to collaboratively advance the development of the industry, Prof. Danbatta listed key areas of collaboration with the House Committee.
These, according to the EVC, include speedy passage of the Commission’s budget, enhancing the mutual working relationship and knowledge transfer sessions/capacity-building for Committee members for better understanding of the workings of the Commission and the industry.
Speaking further, Prof. Danbatta said the NCC is promoting financial inclusion by encouraging the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to actively participate in providing financial services towards actualizing FG’s 80% financial inclusion target by 2020.
Lagos to arrest traffic offenders and motorists using BRT corridor
The Lagos State Government has warned motorists to desists from flouting traffic laws and plying the BRT lanes.
The Lagos State Government has warned motorists contravening the Lagos State Transport Law (2018) to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law.
This warning comes on the heels increased number of commercial bus drivers and even private car owners have developed the habit of indulging in one-way drive and disobeying all road signs and signals in contravention to the traffic laws; thereby, affecting the free flow of traffic.
The disclosure was made by the Chairman of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, on Monday, November 3, 2020.
Egbeyemi said that the Enforcement Unit and other relevant Agencies of the State Government are determined to enforce the law on recalcitrant motorists who contravene any part of the stipulated traffic rules.
What they are saying
The Task Force Chairman said, “All motorists, including private car owners, are hereby warned to henceforth desist from all forms of traffic obstructions, driving against traffic (one-way) and plying BRT corridors.
“It is disheartening to observe that commercial bus drivers and private car owners are in the habit of disobeying all road signs and signals in contravention to the traffic law, thereby causing impediments to free vehicular movement across the metropolis,” he added.
While declaring that the Enforcement Unit of the Agency will arrest any motorist caught disobeying the traffic law, Egbeyemi also cautioned commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators to stop plying restricted routes, as violators will be penalised in accordance with the stipulated law.
The Chairman enjoined the general public to be law-abiding and report any security breach around them via the Lagos State toll free lines – 112 or 767.
This is seen as part of the measures to reduce the increased traffic situation in the state, most of which is caused by indiscipline of motorists, who usually drive against traffic and obstruct free vehicular movements.
The Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has warned motorists contravening the Lagos State Transport Law (2018) to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the Law.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo #LASG pic.twitter.com/7nnbudRgLu
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 2, 2020
National Assembly to ensure youth empowerment schemes are realized – Lawan
Lawan stated that the National Assembly will ensure the establishment of more empowerment schemes to engage the youth.
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced that the National Assembly will ensure the youth empowerment schemes would be fully realized for the youth.
Mr. Lawan disclosed this on Monday evening after a meeting with Traditional rulers and Governors from Northern Nigeria.
What you should know
In the wake of the #EndSARS protests, which has seen Nigerian youths demand better governance, the Federal Government has reacted with the launch of some schemes directed towards the youth.
Nairametrics reported that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, flagged off the application for the N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), recently approved by the Federal Government.
President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) since the scheme was launched in October.
The Senate President said that the National Assembly will work hard to maintain Nigeria’s peace and unity and ensure the aspirations of the youth are reached.
“In the National Assembly, we will ensure that the whole country has peace, work with the executive arm of government to bring sanity and ensure the realization of the aspirations and hopes of our young people.
“We will ensure that agencies handling various empowerment programmes and entrepreneurial schemes, engage with the youth and help them to realize their ambitions,” Lawan said.
Lawan added that keeping youths busy, especially in the North would give them a chance of actualizing their dreams.
“We should be looking for ways and means of empowering them, giving them the right environment and jobs, participate in entrepreneurship; something that will keep them busy and make them have hope of actualizing their genuine aspirations,” he added.
The Senate President said that the meeting reviewed the recent protest in the country and agreed that state governments in the region should create the necessary environment for the youth to be productively and positively engaged.
FG explains delay in payment of October salary
The delay is due to the fact that the 2020 budget was passed before the conclusion of negotiation on the new minimum wage.
The Federal Government has given reasons for the delay in payment of October 2020 salaries to some civil servants, while giving assurance that necessary steps have been taken to resolve the matter.
This disclosure was made by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a statement issued on Monday, 2nd of November, 2020.
Dr Yemi-Esan explained that the delay was due to the fact that the 2020 budget was passed before the conclusion of negotiation on the new minimum mage and its consequent adjustment.
She went further to explain that:
- A lump sum was however provided in the 2020 budget for minimum wage and its consequent adjustment.
- The shortfalls are to be paid from the lump sum already set aside in the budget for the minimum wage and its adjustment.
- The committee is expected to conclude its work by the end of this week so that salaries can be paid.
Dr. Yemi-Esan also disclosed that a committee made up of representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Budget Office, and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has been set up to determine the shortfalls of Ministries, Extra- Ministerial Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).
While appreciating civil servants for their patience, the Head of Service also said that she was in touch with the Director-General, Budget Office, who reiterated that salaries would be paid by the end of this week.