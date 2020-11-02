Company Results
Arbico Plc records N430.15million loss in nine months
In the recently released unaudited financial result, Arbico Plc recorded a whopping 402.6% loss after tax in the period under review.
Arbico Plc, a full-service building and civil engineering construction company, has recorded a loss after tax of about N430.15 million and a decline in revenue to N3.92 billion for the period ended September 30, 2020.
In the recently released unaudited financial result sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and verified by Nairametrics, the firm recorded a whopping 402.6% loss after tax in the period under review.
What you should know
The following are key highlights of the result:
- Revenue declined by 3.8% from N4.07 billion in September 2019 to N3.92 billion in September 2020.
- Profit after tax declined by 402.6% Year-on-Year, from a profit of N1.4 million in September 2019 to a loss of N4.4 million in the corresponding period this year.
- Earnings per share also recorded a loss of N2.90k for September 2020, down by 402.1% from a gain of N0.96 recorded in the corresponding period last year.
- Staff cost and employee benefits increased by approximately 18.2% Year-on-Year.
Bottomline
The downturn in economic activities due to the pandemic affected virtually all sectors, with the construction and transportation industries massively bearing the brunt.
Recall that in the recently released Consumer Expectation Survey Report for Q3 2020, buying intention indices for durables like house were below 50 points – indicating that respondents had no intention to purchase these commodities in the last nine months.
Company Results
Egbin Power Plant generated the highest total energy output in Q1 2020, 14.82%
Egbin power plant accounted for the highest share with 14.82% of the total energy output.
The data released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for the Q1 2020 indicates that 12 out of the 26 operational power plants accounted for 82.16% of the total electric energy generated, while Egbin power plant generated the highest at 14.82%.
According to the distribution of the individual power plant contribution to the overall total energy output during the period,
- Egbin power plant accounted for the highest share with 14.82% of the total energy output.
- Kanji hydropower plant followed with 10.36% of the total energy output.
- In the same period, Sapele NIPP power plant accounted for the least share of the output with 0.11%.
Source: NERC Quarterly Report – Q1 2020
What you should know
- Egbin Power Plc is an affiliate of the Sahara Group – an international energy conglomerate. The power plant is located in Egbin, Lagos state, operates one of the largest thermal power plants in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- The energy generation in Nigeria is still largely dependent on 9 power plants, as these plants accounted for 73.76% of the total electric energy output during Q1 2020.
- The over-reliance of the grid on the energy supplied by these 9 power plants poses a serious concentration risk to the industry. A downtime in any of them may result in grid instability – except adequate proactive and precautionary measures are put in place, such as adequate spinning reserves.
- The Commission, on its part, towards guaranteeing continuous grid stability by ensuring proper management of the grid, has concluded the evaluation of the outcome of the competitive procurement of spinning reserves conducted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and communicated its decision to the same for further action.
Company Results
Airtel earmarks a total interim dividend of $56 million for shareholders
Airtel Nigeria Plc has announced the payment of a total $56,372,272.56 as an interim dividend to shareholders.
Airtel Nigeria Plc, a pan-African provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, has announced the payment of a total $56,372,272.56 as an interim dividend to shareholders.
This information is contained in a notification which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Simon O’Hara, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
The notification partly reads:
“Airtel Africa plc (“Airtel Africa”, or the “Company”), a leading pan-African provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today announces that the Board has confirmed an interim dividend of US1.5c (one and half cents of the US dollar) per ordinary share which will be paid on or before December 11, 2020.”
Areas of interest
- The Interim dividend of US$0.015 per share will be paid for all the outstanding 3,758,151,504 ordinary shares of the company owned by the shareholders of the leading telecommunications company. This gives a total interim dividend of $56,372,272.56, to be distributed to the shareholders of the company.
- The Interim dividend will be paid in U.S. Dollars, although Airtel Africa offers their shareholders the opportunity to elect to receive their dividend payments in Pounds Sterling or Naira via Currency Elections.
- To enable Airtel’s Registrar prepare for the payment of interim dividend, the Register of Shareholders will be closed on 13th November, 2020.
- The interim dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 13th November 2020, on or before December 11, 2020.
Details regarding the default currency and options on currency election for the dividend, and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in the determination of the Half Year 2020-21 interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have been elected to receive the Half Year 2020-21 interim dividend payment in Pounds Sterling or Naira, will be issued in due course.
Company Results
Seplat declares a total interim dividend of $29 million for shareholders
The Interim dividend of US$0.05 per share will be paid on all the outstanding 588,444,561 ordinary shares of the company.
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, has announced the payment of a total $29,422,228.05 as interim dividend to shareholders.
This information is contained in its notification dated 30 October, 2020, which was signed by the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Emeka Onwuka, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
The notification partly reads:
“Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (“Seplat” or the “Company”), a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, today announces an interim dividend at a rate of US$0.05 (United States Five Cents) per Ordinary Share (subject to appropriate WHT) to be paid to SEPLAT’s shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 13th November 2020.”
What you should know
- The Interim dividend of US$0.05 per share will be paid for all the outstanding 588,444,561 ordinary shares of the company owned by the shareholders of the leading energy company, and this gives a total interim dividend of $29,422,228.05, to be distributed to the shareholders of the company.
- The Interim Dividend of US$0.05 (United States Five Cents) per Ordinary Share of N0.50k each (subject to appropriate withholding tax) will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 13th November, 2020.
- To enable SEPLAT’s Registrar, Datamax Registrars Limited, prepare for the payment of the interim dividend, the Register of Shareholders will be closed on 16th November 2020.
- On the London Stock Exchange, the Associated Record Date will be 13th November, 2020, and the Ex-Dividend date will be 12th November, 2020.
- The exchange rate for the naira or pounds sterling amounts payable will be determined by reference to the relevant exchange rates applicable to the US dollar on 12th November, 2020, and will be communicated by the Company on 13th November, 2020.
- On or around 7th December, 2020, the interim dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 13th November 2020, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their interim dividend directly into their Bank accounts.
- Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
