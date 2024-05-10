The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nokia Solutions and Networks Nigeria, to train young Nigerians on the latest 4G/ 5G radio and transmission technologies.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Aminu Maina disclosed this via a post on his X handle. He said the training will be held nationwide at the Commission’s Digital Parks.

Under the MoU, Maid said Nokia Nigeria would also be setting up a fully functional 5G/4G test lab, leveraging their latest radio and transmission technologies.

“This collaboration advances our vision to enhance the capacity and skills-set of Nigerians, by equipping them with contemporary skills and knowledge needed to adapt to the rapidly evolving telecommunications industry,” Maida said.

200 students to be trained

In addition to the above, the NCC EVC said Nokia will also establish a center to train 200 Nigerian students as part of efforts to boost digital literacy in the country

“In tune with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy’s goal to drive digital literacy and build a pipeline of technical talents across Nigeria, Nokia Nigeria would also set up an Entrepreneur Learning Program where it would deliver high-quality vocational training to 200 Nigerian students chosen from across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria,” the NCC boss added.

Through the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), which is being implemented by different government agencies, including the NCC, Nigeria aims to achieve 90% digital literacy by 2030.

Digital literacy across population

Speaking on the target recently, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the digital literacy plan is not just targeted at the youth but also older people.

“The plan is that by 2030, 90% of Nigerians should be digitally literate. Digital literacy doesn’t mean that you become a technical talent; it gives you the foundation to be able to choose whether you also want to participate in the digital economy. “There’s a need for us to ensure that as we invest in the drive, the larger part of our population is digitally literate, so that we do not leave certain people behind. “I’m not talking about people that may be physically challenged, but also in terms of age. So, that’s why we have a program in that plan called digital literacy,” he said.

The Minister added that the government is onboarding people who may not have the foundation and understanding of how to use technology. According to him, this is because the government knows that younger people are digital natives and by nature, they are people who are conversant with technology, and they will always be excited about it.

“We need to have an economy where everyone is generally interested in technology and a large population of people has an understanding of technology,” he added.