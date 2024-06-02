Dr. Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, announced that the Federal Government will use satellite technology to monitor mining sites nationwide.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, Alake mentioned that this technology will complement the efforts of the 2,220 personnel from the Mining Marshal Corps, who are drawn from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to combat illegal mining.

These corps members, deployed across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have also received modern warfare training from the military to secure Nigeria’s natural resources.

He said, We are introducing some technology, we are not just relying on men and materials alone. The satellite surveillance gadgets we are putting in there is to enable us to see in real-time in all mining sites in Nigeria.”

“So that when we notice any infraction, very quickly we can deploy the mining marshals to go there so we don’t even have to wait for any interpersonal communication. That reduces the time of knowledge and action.”

“Right now, we depend on people passing intelligence to us but when the satellite surveillance gadget is working, we will be able to see it ourselves. Which is a step forward on the right direction

The minister emphasized that attracting investors, particularly major players, to the sector requires implementing policies and initiatives that secure their investments.

Security challenges

He noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration inherited significant security challenges, including banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism, which are prevalent in the solid mineral sector.

Most mining activities occur in forests where these crimes are rampant. The Tinubu administration is committed to sanitizing the sector and repositioning it to significantly contribute to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to the minister, collaborative efforts with other government agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Army, and the Police, are being deployed to address these issues swiftly.

Mining sector contribution to GDP to surpass oil

Dr. Alake stated that the ministry is determined to ensure the solid minerals sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surpasses that of oil.

He highlighted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is implementing policies and initiatives to diversify the economy and generate more revenue than oil in the near future. This shift is crucial, especially with the global trend towards energy transition, which will reduce the demand for oil.

Dr. Alake noted that Nigeria has critical minerals in commercial quantities across its states needed for energy transition. The ministry is aggressively marketing these resources to attract major investors to the sector.