The Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) has announced a significant revenue boost, generating N10.9 billion between January and April 2025, marking a major milestone in the agency’s efforts to reform and modernize Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Head of Press of the agency, Mrs. Grace Okeke, quoting the Director-General of MCO, Mr. Simon Nkom, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

According to Nkom, the revenue milestone is largely attributed to the ongoing reforms spearheaded by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, aimed at repositioning the mining sector as a key contributor to Nigeria’s non-oil revenue base.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the MCO collected approximately N7 billion in mining fees and registered 118 new private mineral buying centres in the first quarter of 2025 alone. The fees stemmed from 955 applications for mining title grants, which included:

651 applications for exploration licences,

270 applications for small-scale mining leases,

49 applications for quarrying permits, and

24 applications for reconnaissance permits.

Driving Reforms through Technology and Collaboration

The MCO Director-General emphasized the agency’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency, highlighting the 2022 deployment of the Electronic Mining Cadastre (eMC+) system as a game-changer.

Nkom said digital migration has significantly enhanced accessibility, reduced bureaucratic bottlenecks, and strengthened regulatory oversight in the sector.

He added that the MCO is actively collaborating with key government institutions such as the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Nigeria Police Force to deepen regulatory compliance and curb financial misconduct within the mining value chain.

Strengthening Inter-Agency Collaboration

Nkom also disclosed that the agency is working closely with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to ensure that only properly registered and compliant companies are granted licences to operate in the mining industry.

This collaboration was further underscored during a recent visit by the Registrar-General of CAC, Hussaini Magaji, to the MCO headquarters.

During the visit, Magaji emphasized the importance of cross-agency partnerships in enforcing statutory compliance and ensuring that mining licences are issued only to companies that meet the regulatory threshold.

The recent developments at the MCO reflect a broader national strategy to diversify Nigeria’s revenue streams and reduce its dependence on oil. With reforms gaining traction and digital systems improving efficiency, the mining sector is poised to play a central role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.