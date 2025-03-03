The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the procurement of a N2.5 billion satellite surveillance gadget to monitor and combat illegal mining activities across the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, while addressing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting on Monday.

According to him, the technology will serve as an integrated framework to regulate mining activities, curb revenue leakages, and track unauthorized mineral extraction.

“We are procuring satellite equipment, satellite gadgets that will be installed in strategic places all over the country that would enable us to have visual effect, real time of the operations that are ongoing in sites all over the country,” he said

He disclosed that the satellite gadget will provide instant access to mining operations, allowing authorities to assess the volume of minerals extracted, track the number of trucks transporting resources, and monitor security conditions at mining sites.

“There will be a centre like a screen in the operation centre, the mines martial centre, and in my office as well.

“At a glance, at the click of a button, you can surf any mine site and see the operations there; the volume of the mineral extracted, the number of trucks going out, and, of course, the security situation in the environment,” the Minister explained.

Two-pronged approach to ending illegal mining

Alake stated that the government is employing both persuasive and coercive strategies to address illegal mining.

He said under the persuasive approach, the government has encouraged artisanal miners to form cooperative societies, allowing them to operate legally, access financial institutions, and contribute to national revenue.

“When they form cooperatives, they become structured, formalised and legalised, and their operation can now add some value to the nation.

“When they form cooperatives they become bankable. They can even have access to financial institutions to procure loans to expand their businesses. And of course, it means they have to pay their obligations to the Nigerian state,” he said.

He said over 300 mining cooperatives have been established so far.

For illegal miners who refuse to comply, the government has deployed a coercive strategy, including the establishment of Mining Marshalls to enforce regulations.

Alake noted that several illegal miners, including foreigners, have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted.

What you should know

The former Governor of Edo State and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Adams Oshiomole recently alleged that retired military Generals and other influential Nigerians are involved in illegal mining.

He urged the executive to give the same treatment it gives oil bunkers to illegal miners of solid minerals.

Meanwhile, no probe has been opened since the senator made the allegation.