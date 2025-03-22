The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has announced the arrest of “327 illegal mining” suspects across Nigeria since 2024.

Alake disclosed this at a news conference celebrating the one-year anniversary of the operations of the Mining Marshals (MM), according to a NAN report on Friday.

The Minister stressed that while the MM has “arrested 327 suspects for illegal mining,” the ministry, in partnership with other agencies, has prosecuted 143 individuals across the country since the MM began operations in 2024.

Recall that the MM was inaugurated on March 21, 2024, to serve as a security outfit tracking illegal mining in the solid minerals sector.

The security personnel comprise largely of officials from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

MM created to sanitize the mining sector

Speaking at the event, Alake stated that the Marshals’ key target for 2025 is to secure the conviction of the 327 individuals already arraigned in court.

According to him, this will enhance deterrence in the mining sector and enforce compliance with the law.

He appreciated the contributions of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Army, highlighting that their efforts have helped in the drive to sanitize the solid minerals sector.

“This month, the Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, sentenced two foreigners, Yang Chao and Wu Shan Chuan, to prison for illegal mining of solid minerals following a case prosecuted by the EFCC.

“We also commend the EFCC for its diligent prosecution of illegal miners.

“In May last year, the EFCC successfully prosecuted and secured the conviction of two other foreigners, Duan Ya Hong and Xiao Yi, to one year of imprisonment for illegal mining at another Federal High Court, also sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State,” he said.

The Minister stressed that in the last year, the MM has tackled the severity of illegal mining, which, according to him, “has been exacerbated by companies collaborating with individual miners to carry out the act.”

“According to our records, the MM recovered over 98 sites last year. This has enabled many license owners to return to sites and resume operations.

“This will ultimately improve royalties and raise the contribution of solid minerals to the country’s revenue.

“So far, the MM has identified 457 suspected illegal mining sites and has improved intelligence gathering on these sites,” he added.

Alake explained that MM’s major areas of operation have been across 10 states: Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Kaduna, Enugu, Abia, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory.

He added that in 2025, the outfit is expected to increase its engagements in other parts of the nation.

He assured that the number of personnel would be expanded, and more logistics, including vehicles and other equipment, would be made available to the Mining Marshals to strengthen their operations.

On his part, the Commandant of the Mining Marshals, John Attah, thanked the minister for his support and urged the public to see their operations as a national project.

What You Should Know

While Nigeria stands as Africa’s leading energy producer, it has struggled to maximize its extensive mineral resources due to insufficient incentives, illegal activities, low investment opportunities, and neglect.

The nation’s underdeveloped mining sector contributes less than 1% to its gross domestic product.