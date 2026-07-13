Zamfara unveils $200 million lithium processing plant, targets 2,000 jobs

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has unveiled a $200 million lithium mining and processing plant in Boko, Zurmi Local Government Area, marking a major step in the state’s efforts to expand local mineral processing and attract investment into the mining sector.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has unveiled a $200 million lithium mining and processing plant in Boko, Zurmi Local Government Area, marking a major step in the state’s efforts to expand local mineral processing and attract investment into the mining sector.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris.

The commissioning comes days after the Federal Government inaugurated a 6,000-metric-tonne-per-day lithium processing facility in Nasarawa State, underscoring growing investment in Nigeria’s critical minerals industry.

What they are saying

Speaking at the unveiling, Governor Lawal described the project as a significant milestone in Zamfara’s drive toward responsible mining, industrialisation, and economic diversification.

According to him, the plant represents a shift from the traditional model of exporting raw minerals to a strategy focused on local processing, value addition, and job creation.

“Development comes when resources are managed efficiently and transparently, and government provides an enabling environment for investors to operate responsibly,” Lawal said.

He noted that rising global demand for lithium and other critical minerals, driven by renewable energy technologies, electric vehicles, and industrial applications, presents a major opportunity for the state.

Lawal stressed that Zamfara must move beyond being a supplier of raw mineral resources and become an active participant across the mining value chain through processing, industrial development, and skills acquisition.

More insights

The $200 million lithium project is a joint investment involving Zam Mining Company Limited, Bima Mines Limited, Jinlide Mining Company Limited, and other partners.

The governor commended the participating firms, including Bevo Mines Limited and Generalized Mining Company Limited, for demonstrating confidence in Zamfara’s investment climate.

According to him, the investments reflect growing investor confidence in the state and support ongoing efforts to position Zamfara as a key destination for responsible mining activities.

Lawal assured investors that the state government would continue to provide support through infrastructure development, policy reforms, and stronger collaboration with industry stakeholders.

Focus on jobs and community development

The governor emphasized the need for host communities to benefit directly from mining activities through employment opportunities, skills development programmes, environmental protection measures, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

He directed operators of the facility to prioritize local hiring, knowledge transfer, and sustainable development practices.

The project is expected to generate at least 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, with preference given to qualified residents of Zamfara State, particularly those from host communities.

According to the operators, the facility ranks among the most technologically advanced mineral processing plants on the African continent.

The company also credited the Lawal administration with creating an enabling environment that has restored investor confidence and attracted major investments into the state.

What you should know

The launch of the Zamfara facility comes amid increased investments in Nigeria’s lithium value chain as the country seeks to capitalize on rising global demand for battery minerals.

Last week, the Federal Government inaugurated what is currently Nigeria’s largest lithium processing plant in Nasarawa State.

The facility, owned by Diamond New Energy Company Limited and located in Endo Community, Nasarawa Local Government Area, has a daily processing capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes and an annual capacity of three million metric tonnes.

Lithium is a critical mineral used in the production of rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles, smartphones, laptops, and energy storage systems, making it a key component of the global energy transition.

With the commissioning of the new Zamfara plant, Nigeria continues to strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding global market for critical minerals while promoting local value addition and industrial development.