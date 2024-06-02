The Minister of finance Wale Edun has insisted that fuel subsidy removal is an ongoing process that depends on a combination of factors.

The Minister of Finance was responding to comments on a Live Channels TV interview where he responded to a wide range of domestic economic issues.

The removal of fuel subsidy has been a contentious issue for some months as crude oil prices increase and the exchange rate continues to depreciate, leading critics to suggest partial subsidy remains despite talk of a removal.

Responding directly to the question of whether fuel subsidy has been removed or not, Wale Edun Stated,

“It is an ongoing conversation, it is an ongoing process of ensuring that fuel subsidy that fuel subsidy is eliminated from the Nigerian economy, that is what Mr. President intent is and that is what is being worked towards”.

This is a developing story…