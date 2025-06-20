The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially launched the Revenue Optimization and Assurance Project (REV-OP) in a bold move to reshape the country’s public financial management and strengthen its economic foundations.

The strategic initiative aims to block revenue leakages, improve transparency, and stimulate long-term economic development through a digitally driven framework.

The project was unveiled during a high-level session at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja.

Clean break from past practices

Presiding over the launch was the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who described REV-OP as a “clean break” from past practices and a critical step toward fiscal accountability.

“This is not a rebrand, but a clean break. The project marks the start of a more secure and accountable financial future for Nigeria,” Edun stated during the unveiling.

According to a statement from the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, the initiative was meticulously designed to enhance Nigeria’s economic resilience and promote sustainable growth through effective revenue mobilization and management.

REV-OP is founded on three key pillars: transparency, efficiency, and digital transformation.

It introduces a technology-focused approach to public finance, ensuring real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making across revenue-generating agencies.

The launch event convened senior representatives from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Office of the Accountant General, alongside strategic technology partners from the private sector.

This collaboration underscores the administration’s commitment to a multi-stakeholder governance model.

Two-tier governance structure

To ensure effective implementation, the initiative is anchored by a two-tier governance structure. It comprises a high-level Steering Committee and a Project Management Team responsible for day-to-day execution. Daily coordination meetings have also been instituted to maintain execution momentum and ensure alignment with project objectives.

REV-OP is aligned with the economic vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on boosting domestic revenue generation, minimizing systemic leakages, and creating a fiscally stable environment conducive to investment and development.

As Nigeria forges ahead with this transformative agenda, REV-OP is expected to significantly enhance government revenue collection, reinforce accountability in public finance, and lay the groundwork for a prosperous future.

