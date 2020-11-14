Sanwo-Olu gives reason for delay in completion of Lagos-Badagry expressway

The Lagos State Government has stated the reason for the delay in completing the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

While assuring Lagosians of it’s commitment to the construction of the road, the delay was attributed to the government’s plan to build a first-class infrastructure that people would be proud of when completed.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the unveiling of Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car in Nigeria at Ojo in Lagos State on Friday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, when completed, would last for about 30 to 40 years.

While commending Stallion Group for believing in the Lagos and Nigeria dream, the Governor also hailed the company for revamping the moribund VON asset located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

He said that the state government was doing a complete rebuild of the road and turning it from a 2 lane-way to 10 lanes—5 on both sides.

He said:

“This is one of the major industrial hubs of this nation. This is one of the major employers of labour in this country. I commend Stallion Group for revamping the asset that was going moribund.

“I want to assure you that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway would be completed. The road was just a two-lane way, but the government has turned it into 10 lanes, 5 on both sides.

“We are doing a complete rebuild of the road, with bridges and interchanges. We are building a road that will last for 30 to 40 years for you. And because we know that this is an international gateway, it does not deserve anything less. We are building a first-class road infrastructure that all of you would be proud of.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while stressing his administration’s commitment to the growth of businesses in the state, said Lagos State Government would partner with Stallion Group Automobile as well as private industries in the State and create an enabling environment for them to do well so that they can create job opportunities for the youths.

He also said that Lagos State Government would be partnering with Ibile Oil and Gas and other private organisations to create different charging points in Lagos so that people would be able to charge the electric cars.

It can be recalled that the extensive reconstruction work on the Lagos-Badagry expressway commenced under the administration of a former governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola. The road, which is being widened from 4 lanes to 10 lanes, has experienced a lot of delays, especially under the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwumi Ambode.