Fidelity Bank non-Executive Director purchases 3.1 million shares
A Non-Executive Director of Fidelity Bank has acquired 3,138,000 additional units of the bank’s shares.
Fidelity Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that Chief Charles Umolu, a Non-Executive Director in the bank, has acquired 3,138,000 additional units of Fidelity Bank shares, worth ₦8.8 million.
In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing, the formal disclosure was made by the Bank’s Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje.
According to the disclosure, Chief Umolu acquired the additional 3,138,000 units of Fidelity Bank shares in three transactions, at an average share price of ₦2.8 per share.
This put the total consideration for the shares purchased by the non-executive director by at ₦8,876,740.00.
Fidelity Bank Plc’s shares closed the week at ₦2.89 per share on Friday the 13th of November, 2020. This price, however, is 92.7% higher than its 52-week low of ₦1.50.
Why this matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Reporting the trade is part of the transparency required by the Exchange and compliance of the bank.
Trade by insiders, particularly purchases, often demonstrates confidence in the financial performance of the companies that they run.
Seplat announces exchange rate of N385.78/$1 in payment of its interim dividend
Seplat has announced that an exchange rate of N385.78/$1, will be used to determine its interim dividend.
Seplat Plc has announced that an exchange rate of N385.78/$1, will be used to determine its interim dividend payment of US$0.05 (United States Five Cents) per share to shareholders whose names appear on its Register of Members as at 13th November 2020.
This disclosure was made in a corporate announcement issued by the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Emeka Onwuka, which was made available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
The management of the company advised in the document that shareholders that hold their shares on the NSE may elect to receive their entire dividend payment in Dollars, while shareholders on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) may elect to receive their entire interim dividend payment in GBP or USD Dollar.
In line with this, the company submitted that the following currency exchange rates would be applicable in the determination of the interim dividend payment to shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the Q3 2020 interim dividend payment in Naira or GBP.
Exchange Rate
1 USD = 385.78 Naira
1 USD = 0.7534 GBP
What you should know
However, the exchange rate for the Naira or Pounds Sterling amounts payable was determined by reference to the exchange rates applicable to the US dollar available on 12th November 2020.
The CBN official exchange rate currently stands at N379.5. Further checks by Nairametrics revealed that the Naira rate used is the FMDQ benchmark rate for foreign exchange spot operations in the Investors and Exporters FX Window (NAFEX).
What this means
It may be argued that the N385.78/US$ proposed by the company is a fair decision on the NSE shareholders, as the proposed exchange rate by the company, holds a fairly robust premium of N6.78/US$ for the shareholders when compared with the CBN rate of N379/US$ the day the decision was made.
However, when compared with the rate at the parallel market, which had opened and closed at N460/US$ on the day the decision was made – Friday 13th November, one may argue that shareholders would have wanted more in terms of currency conversion.
Viewed from the parallel market exchange rate angle, NSE shareholders may conclude that they lost N74.22 per US$ on the conversion.
Investors embrace Nigerian stocks, with portfolio investment rising by N40.5 billion
Domestic transactions accounted for 70.33% while foreign transactions accounted for 29.67% of the total transactions.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange appears to be gaining significant traction as total portfolio investments rose by N40.5 billion in September 2020.
This was contained in the domestic and foreign investments report released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the report, the total portfolio investments rose by 42.9% compared to 94.45 billion recorded in August 2020. The breakdown of the report shows that domestic transactions accounted for 70.33% of the total transactions, while foreign transactions accounted for 29.67% of the total transactions in September.
Key highlights
- Total domestic transactions completed year to date (YTD) is about N825.94 billion, while foreign transactions completed YTD is about N510.25 billion.
- Foreign inflows decreased by 71.67% since the last rise in September 2019, while Foreign Outflows decreased by 70.31% since the last rise in March 2020.
- The total value of transactions completed by Domestic Investors in September 2020 surpassed that of the total value of transactions completed by Foreign Investors by N54.87 billion.
- Portfolio investments increased sharply by 42.9% from N94.45 billion (about $244.27 million) in August 2020 to N134.97 billion (about $349.85million) in September 2020.
- Compared with September 2019 (N141.45 billion), the performance of the current month indicates that total transactions decreased by 4.58%.
As illustrated in the chart, total transactions completed between August and September 2020 indicated that total domestic transactions surged by 71.12% from N55.47 billion in August to N94.92 billion in September.
Also, total foreign transactions increased by 2.74% in September 2020 from N38.98 billion (about $100.81 million) in August 2020 to N40.05 billion (about $103.81million) in September 2020.
Meanwhile, for domestic transactions, analysis revealed that Institutional Investors outperformed Retail Investors by N23.54 billion.
A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (August 2020), revealed that both retail and institutional transactions increased by 34.12% from N26.61 billion in August 2020 to N35.69 billion in September 2020, and 105.23% from N28.86 billion in August 2020 to N59.23 billion in September 2020 respectively.
For foreign transactions, analysis revealed that Foreign Outflow outperformed Foreign Inflow by N12.05 billion. A comparison of foreign transactions in the current and prior month (August 2020) revealed that Foreign Inflow declined by 20.72% from N17.66 to N14 billion, while Foreign Outflow increased by 22.19% from N21.32 to N26.05 billion.
What you should know
- Over a 6-year period, based on the data available on the NSE, analysis indicated that total domestic transactions decreased by 67.94% from N296.06 billion in September 2014 to 94.92 billion in September 2020; while total foreign transactions decreased by 82.33% from N226.68 billion in September 2014 to N40.05 billion in September 2020.
- Total domestic transactions accounted for 70.33% of the total transactions carried out in September 2020, while foreign transactions accounted for 29.67% of the total transactions in the same period.
What this means
Considering the importance of foreign investment, the decline is particularly alarming and could indicate that foreign investors are shying away from Nigerian stocks. Meanwhile, more Nigerian investors are venturing into the market compared to previous months.
However, the encouraging factor is that total foreign and domestic portfolio figure recorded in September is the highest since the dip in March. This may well mean that stocks are beginning to pick up, which is good news for stock investors.
U.S stocks fired up, triggered by COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. stocks recorded impressive gains as global traders bet bullish amid signs of a potentially effective COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. stocks recorded impressive gains as global traders bet bullish amid signs of a potentially effective COVID-19 vaccine and economic recovery in 2021.
What we know
The S&P 500 gained by 1.4% to 3,585.15 points, as it printed impressive gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.4%, to close at 29,479.81 points. The Nasdaq Composite, the tech-dominated index, advanced 1% to 11,829.29.
- The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap stocks, jumped more than 2% to an intraday record and posted its first all-time closing high since August 2018.
Disney closed 2.1% higher on the back of impressive earnings.
- Shares of cruise operator Carnival rose more than 7%. United Airlines and Boeing were both up more than 5%. At the sector level, energy and industrials rose 3.8% and 2.2%, respectively, to lead the S&P 500 higher. Financials were up more than 1%.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, spoke on the macros that could disrupt global stocks in the coming week. He said:
“Policymakers need to bridge between this week’s positive vaccine news and mass rollout. A timetable for immunization in the US, for example, could encourage bipartisan efforts to support consumers and firms through 2021. Meanwhile, monetary policymakers can afford to maintain extreme accommodation until CPI inflation rises materially above target.
Related to ongoing policy support, social mobility restrictions will likely remain in place to varying degrees for months to come. Risk assets require carefully calibrated monetary and fiscal policy support for this period.
They will be increasingly sensitive to insufficient policy support as the virus spreads ahead of a vaccine rollout.”
