Donald Trump bans American investments in companies linked to Chinese military
Trump issued an executive order that bans American companies from investing in Chinese companies.
U.S President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that bans American companies from investing in Chinese companies linked to or controlled by the Chinese military.
This was disclosed by Reuters on Friday and is expected to have an impact on tech companies majorly owned by the Chinese government including Telecom Corp Ltd, China Mobile Ltd and Hikvision.
The order, which goes into effect from the 11th of Janury 2021, prevents American investment funds, Pensions funds and many others from “buying shares of 31 Chinese companies that were designated by the Defense Department as backed by the Chinese military earlier this year.”
American companies will be permitted to make transactions to divest ownership from the banned companies until November 2021.
“China is increasingly exploiting United States capital to resource and to enable the development and modernization of its military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses,” the White House said.
Trade Adviser to the White House, Peter Navarro, said the rule would prevent American money from arming China and estimates half a trillion dollars in market capitalization was represented by the Chinese companies and their subsidiaries.
“This is a sweeping order designed to choke off American capital to China’s militarization,” he said.
Some companies affected by the order reported low shares at the stock exchanges, as China Telecom reported that the order would have a negative impact on it share price and it would monitor developments closely. Its shares were down 7.8% in Hong Kong.
RCEP: The world’s largest trade deal to be announced this weekend
China and 14 other countries in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to sign a mega-regional trade deal this weekend.
15 Asian nations led by China are expected to sign the world’s largest free trade agreement in the weekend. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is expected to surpass the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in both size and value.
This was disclosed by Bloomberg in a report on Thursday.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will have a potential market of 2.2 billion with a combined GDP of $26.2 trillion, making it the biggest by market size.
What you should know
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is the biggest free trade agreement in the world right now with a potential market of 1.2 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of $2.5 trillion.
Nigeria announced that it has ratified Nigeria’s membership to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ahead of the December 5, 2020 deadline. The agreement goes into effect from the 1st of January 2021.
Africa: South African unemployment rises to 17-year high of 30.8%
South Africa’s unemployment rate reached a 17-year high, as it recently rose from 23.3% to 30.8%.
South Africa’s unemployment rate has risen to 30.8% from 23.3%, rising to a 17-year high as Africa’s second-largest economy reopens for business after COVID-19 lockdowns and took more data on lost jobs during the period.
This was disclosed in a Bloomberg report on Thursday.
What you should know
South Africa is doing a bit worse on the unemployment scale than its African economic rival, Nigeria. Nairametrics reported in August that the unemployment rate as at the second quarter of 2020 is 27.1%, indicating that about 21,764,614 (21.7 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.
Nigeria’s unemployment and underemployment rate (28.6%) is a combined 55.7%. This means the total number of Nigerians who are unemployed or underemployed as at 2020 Q2.
South African analysts reported that unemployment according to the definition of people who need work and are available for jobs rose to 43.1%
This means that South African unemployment has averaged a rate of 20% for the past 20 years.
It also signifies that the number of employed for the quarter climbed by 543,00, raising the official number to 14.691 million while the unemployed figure reached 6.533 million people.
South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month, a post-COVID-19 reconstruction plan valued at $6.4 billion with jobs at the centre of attention, with 800,000 jobs expected to be created in the coming months
Africa: Ghanaian inflation rate drops for the 3rd straight month to 10.1%
Statistician to the Ghanaian Government disclosed that Ghana’s inflation rate reduced from 10.4% in September to 10.1% in October.
The inflation rate of West Africa’s second-largest economy, Ghana, slowed for the 3rd month in a row to a rate of 10.1%. However, food inflation rose to 12.6% in October compared to 11.2% in September.
This was disclosed in a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday evening.
Statistician to the Ghanaian Government, Kobina Annim, disclosed on Wednesday that Ghana’s inflation rate reduced from 10.4% in September to 10.1% in October.
He also disclosed that the main factors contributing to the reduced inflation rate were housing, electricity, and transportation.
- Ghana’s food inflation rate climbed to 12.6% in October compared to 11.2% in September as costs climbed by 0.1% monthly.
- Ghana’s Central Bank disclosed that it expects inflation to be between 6% to 10% in the second quarter of 2021.
What you should know
The Ghanaian inflation rate is much less volatile compared to her West African neighbor, Nigeria, which recorded an inflation rate of 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020.
According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria has endured a persistent increase in inflationary rate, growing from 12.13% in January to 13.71% in September, which is the highest recorded in 30 months.
- Nigeria’s food inflation rate rose by 16.66% in September 2020, 0.66% increase when compared to 16% recorded in the previous month.
- On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index rose by 1.88% compared to 1.67% recorded in August 2020.
Utogbo Williams
November 14, 2020 at 12:30 pm
