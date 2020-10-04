Business News
Donald Trump not on oxygen, as conflicting stories on his health emerge
US President , Donald Trump is not on oxygen according to White House Physician, Doctor Sean Conley.
Trump’s blood saturation level is also said to be at 96%. This comes after the White House Chief of Staff said the President’s health situation is concerning.
Nairametrics reported on Friday that President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that Trump’s health was not clear on recovery and that the coming days would be critical for his health.
“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” he said.
The New York Times disclosed that Trump had trouble breathing on Friday, after his oxygen levels had dropped, which forced doctors to place him on supplemental oxygen while at the White House and transfer him to Walter Reed.
However, White House Physician Sean Conley said later said that “This morning the president is doing very well….. At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made”
Conley added that President Trump has not had breathing issues and has a high blood saturation level of 96% and not on supplemental oxygen.
Donald Trump also appeared on video on Twitter late on Saturday informing his supporters and citizens that he was feeling better.
CNN also reports Trump took supplemental oxygen and that his doctor also informed reporters that he had cough, fever and felt run down.
Business
EndSARS: Ministry of Youth, Atiku and Saraki condemn police harassment, extortion
Prominent Nigerians have added their voices to the on-going demand for the reformation of SARS.
The issue of extortion by the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Nigerian youth which has been trending through online protests got the attention of Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
Youth Ministry Worried about the increasing menace of SARS.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is worried about the increasing menace and increasing harassments and attacks by SARS especially targeted at the Youth and other innocent members of the public. 1/3
— Min of Youth& Sports (@NigeriaFMYS) October 3, 2020
The Ministry of Youth and Sport said in a statement last night that it is worried about the increasing menace of SARS and has brought it to the attention of the relevant security agencies in Abuja.
“The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is worried about the increasing menace and increasing harassments and attacks by SARS especially targeted at the Youth and other innocent members of the public,” it said in a statement.
The Ministry said it has monitored some of the attacks and brought it to the attention of the relevant security agencies in Abuja. The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who has also been monitoring the news and reports of alleged SARS harassment and attacks has called for immediate investigations that will unravel the truth.
“The Ministry wishes to assure that this government through relevant security agencies will step into the matter to protect our youth and the fundament human rights of every Nigerian,” it added.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar added his voice by saying said the unit has deviated from its purpose of fighting armed robbery and has become an oppressor of the masses.
The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the @PoliceNG was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 3, 2020
“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Police was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life. Reports of intimidation, harassment and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have continued unabated,” he said.
He said he condemns their actions and urged the FG to intervene, as it is important for a review to be conducted on their activities “to ensure that the rogue elements are excised from the unit and sanity returned to its operations.”
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki says the continuous reports of harassments and illegal arrest by the unit is disheartening and urged the FG to restructure the unit. Saying, “The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of the Police against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening. A situation where the officers of Police become a threat to the lives and property of the very citizens they swore to protect is condemnable and unacceptable. I call on the Federal Government to immediately put a stop to these reprehensible activities and restructure the unit to better perform its lawful duties of safe guarding the lives and property of the Nigerian people.”
The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of @PoliceNG against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening.
— Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 3, 2020
Naiarametrics reported in 2019 that tech founders have resolved to raise funds to combat extortion by the Nigerian Police after the alleged harassment and extortion of a software developer, Toni Astro by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Economy & Politics
Presidency questions how many Nigerians have cars, generators, defends fuel price hike
The President’s aide questioned how many Nigerians have cars or generators in their homes that will require fuel.
The Presidency has raised questions over how many Nigerians enjoy the benefit from low fuel prices as it has continued to defend the recent hike in petrol prices, as spokesman Garba Shehu on Friday questioned how many Nigerians benefit from low fuel charges.
While speaking on the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, during a television programme on Channels, questioned how many Nigerians have cars or generators in their homes that will require fuel.
It can be recalled that the majority of Nigerians had expressed outrage over the removal of fuel subsidy which resulted to increase in fuel prices. They have complained about the timing of the increase even as many Nigerians are still dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Shehu, during the programme, argued that it is unfair for poor Nigerians to continue to subsidize the lifestyle of urban dwellers.
Shehu Garba said, “We belong to a global market system. We are buying, mostly, refined products from the international markets. Is it fair that the taxpayer’s money . . . how many Nigerians have cars anyway? How many of them run generators in their homes that they need this fuel for? Is it fair that the farmer and the herder and all of these low-level people in our society, that the taxpayer money is taken from them and is subsidising the lifestyle of our city, urban dwellers? So the President is just trying to be as practical as possible on this matter.”
On the deregulation of the oil and gas sector, Shehu also defended President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments on Independence day, where he compared the price of fuel in Nigeria with that obtained in Saudi Arabia.
He said: “So Saudi Arabia is important in this discussion because what is the technical cost of producing a barrel of oil in Saudi Arabia? It’s not more than a quarter of what we spend here. And yet you see that they charge more than Nigeria. How much comes to Nigeria? One, you look at their technical cost. So therefore Nigerians should be realistic.”
He added that it was unwise for the government to continue to determine prices and be an active player in the petroleum industry.
He said, “Government is not the best manager of businesses; we should surrender them to the market. We have done this with the telecoms; the telecoms are serving the whole nation excellently well, and when we do this with petrol, we will no longer have to cope with queues, spending two nights ahead of Christmas travel. All nations of the world put this thing to the market. We should no longer pretend.”
Business
Green economic recovery will create jobs – IMF
The IMF said that a green recovery focus would create income equality opportunities for the future.
The Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, says the IMF’s focus on a green global economic recovery would boost the creation of Jobs in climate resilience, reforestation, dealing with land degradation, improving infrastructure and renewable energy.
Georgieva disclosed this in an interview with Bloomberg BusinessWeek on Saturday.
Recall Nairametrics reported last month that the IMF said infrastructure is needed for a resilient economic growth in Africa post-covid-19, and in a scenario where large scale investments are needed, the focus needs to be smart, green and inclusive.
“This means moving towards other renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. This shift will help reduce carbon emissions, spread electrification, and create jobs. In Kenya, the government increased access to electricity from 40 to 70% of the population in large part through the use of small, off-grid, solar-powered energy plants,” the IMF said.
Georgieva told BusinessWeek that during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, the IMF poured money into many sectors of the global economy, and with the rising recovery, the IMF would prioritize a definitive end to the health crisis everywhere to enable emerging economies trade with advanced economies and also move towards a green economic model, which is a job-rich model and can boost GDPs of nations.
“When we put the economy into a standstill, the right policy response was to support companies across the board. Central banks, financial authorities, and institutions like mine have poured resources so that there is a floor under the world economy. And at that stage of the emergency response to a very unusual crisis, it would be wrong to try to differentiate. You don’t have the time. And you would do more harm than good if you differentiate,” she said.
She continued, “We are now at the point where we are seeing the signs of recovery. That is moving us to a different phase where our advice from the fund is threefold: One, prioritize a definitive end to the health crisis everywhere. Even if advanced economies and some emerging-market economies revitalize themselves, if their trading partners are in trouble, that drags the world down. Two, start now thinking about how to gradually move support towards what you want to see in the future. Are jobs being protected? Are jobs being created? Now why is a green recovery very attractive? Because the green recovery can be a job-rich recovery.”
She added that the green recovery will created jobs in climate resilience, reforestation, dealing with land degradation, improving infrastructure to withstand climate shocks, building installations as a lot of renewable energy projects create jobs.
She said that a green recovery focus would create income equality opportunities for the future, through investing “in people, investing in education, and investing in internet accessibility.”
“One thing that I’m eager for the fund to play a role in is this combination between social safety nets and social safety ropes—provide incentives for people, especially young people, women, those that are most affected in this crisis. And it is great for the economy, it is also great for social cohesion,” she said.