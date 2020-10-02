President Trump tests positive to COVID-19, U.S Stock Futures down

U.S. stock futures dropped lower on Friday after President Trump disclosed he and his wife have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Futures for the S&P 500 lost over 1% after such sensitive news was released to the public, expanding earlier losses, while U.S Treasury yields remained broadly unchanged.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost about 0.15%.

What this means: The world’s most powerful political leader testing positive to the COVID-19 virus could trigger a new wave of market price swings across the spectrum as global investors get set for a hotly-contested presidential election in November.

Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NQc1) also fell 01% in Asian trading.

Quick fact: American Stock futures are simply standardized contracts that global traders use in purchasing or selling the U.S stocks at a future date. This means that the U.S stock futures give an insight into what global investors see before the market opens, or after it closes.

In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi spoke on other fundamentals, moving U.S stock futures prices, by saying;

“US equities scratched out another gain overnight after recovering from intraday losses as the stalemate persist on fiscal stimulus negotiations. House Democrat Leader Pelosi indicated a House vote would proceed despite being “still far apart” from Republicans. And that House vote symbolizes the stalemate: without Republican agreement, it has no chance of passing the Senate but gives Democrats a platform for the Presidential election. Things remain fluid; we all know what is at stake if this deal does not go through before markets sundown, it is unlikely to be pretty ugly.”