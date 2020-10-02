Connect with us
President Trump tests positive to COVID-19, U.S Stock Futures down

US President, Donald Trump and his wife have tested positive for Coronavirus.

10 hours ago

U.S. stock futures dropped lower on Friday after President Trump disclosed he and his wife have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

President via his Twitter Feed said, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

READ: Investors flock to US dollar, as Gold, Bitcoin, Global Stocks record heavy sell-offs

Futures for the S&P 500 lost over 1% after such sensitive news was released to the public, expanding earlier losses, while U.S Treasury yields remained broadly unchanged.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost about 0.15%.

What this means: The world’s most powerful political leader testing positive to the COVID-19 virus could trigger a new wave of market price swings across the spectrum as global investors get set for a hotly-contested presidential election in November.

READ: Reps to investigate alleged illegal withdrawal of $1.05 billion from NLNG account

Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NQc1) also fell 01% in Asian trading.

Quick fact: American Stock futures are simply standardized contracts that global traders use in purchasing or selling the U.S stocks at a future date. This means that the U.S stock futures give an insight into what global investors see before the market opens, or after it closes.

READ: S&P 500 futures suffer longest run of losses since February

In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi spoke on other fundamentals, moving U.S stock futures prices, by saying;

“US equities scratched out another gain overnight after recovering from intraday losses as the stalemate persist on fiscal stimulus negotiations. House Democrat Leader Pelosi indicated a House vote would proceed despite being “still far apart” from Republicans. And that House vote symbolizes the stalemate: without Republican agreement, it has no chance of passing the Senate but gives Democrats a platform for the Presidential election. Things remain fluid; we all know what is at stake if this deal does not go through before markets sundown, it is unlikely to be pretty ugly.”

Olumide Adesina is a French-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Behavioral Finance, Duke University. You can follow Olumide on twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Coronavirus

More than 19,000 Amazon workers infected by Covid-19

Amazon released data to show 19,000 workers, or 1.44% of the total, contracted the virus.

2 hours ago

October 2, 2020

Amazon- More than 19,000 workers got the Covid-19 virus

More than 19,000 Amazon employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The e-commerce giant had frequently refused to disclose data with the public on the number of confirmed coronavirus cases of its workers. Its workers were weary earlier that Amazon wasn’t taking adequate measures to protect them.

According to CNBC, Amazon disclosed the total number of infections would be “more powerful” if other companies announced similar data. “Wide availability of data would allow us to benchmark our progress and share best practices across businesses and industries,” it said.

The company did not give any updated statistics on its eight confirmed Amazon worker Covid-19 deaths in its announcement on Thursday.

The aggregate does not include its network of third-party delivery drivers. It claimed that the number of its employees that tested positive was 42% lower than expected, as compared with the general population rate” in the U.S.

(READ MORE: Google launches Chromecast with Google TV)

There was a controversy by its workers following the company’s persistence that the rate of infection in its warehouses is lower than what the rates are in surrounding communities. This with reference to an Amazon warehouse in Minnesota, was where infection rates surpassed community levels.

Amazon has said it has taken a variety of steps to prevent the spread of the virus. It has built its own lab with a dedicated squared in Sunnyvale, California, and Hebron, Kentucky. Also, they would be conducting several tests on a daily basis and it expects that to grow to 50,000 tests a day across its 650 facilities In November.

CNBC had reported Amazon’s goal is to test the mass of its front-line workers every fourteen days. The company earlier said it would invest its expected Q2 profit of $4 billion into its Covid-19 response and will spend $1 billion on testing this year.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 1st of October 2020, 153 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria

15 hours ago

October 2, 2020

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 59,001 confirmed cases.

On the 1st of October 2020, 153 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,410 samples across the country.

To date, 59,001 cases have been confirmed, 50,452 cases have been discharged and 1,112 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 519,140  tests have been carried out as of October 1st, 2020 compared to 514,730 tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 1st October 2020,

  • Total Number of Cases – 59,001
  • Total Number Discharged – 50,452
  • Total Deaths – 1,112
  • Total Tests Carried out – 519,140

According to the NCDC, the 153 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (81), Rivers (21), FCT (11), Ogun (8), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (5), Osun (3), Katsina (3), Edo (2), Ebonyi (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (1), Kano (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 19,542, followed by Abuja (5,720), Plateau (3,451), Oyo (3,267), Edo (2,628), Rivers (2,453), Kaduna (2,426), Ogun (1,858), Delta (1,802), Kano (1,738), Ondo (1,631), Enugu (1,289), Ebonyi (1,042), Kwara (1,036), Abia (895), Gombe (883). Katsina (864), Osun (842),  Borno (745), and Bauchi (699).

Imo State has recorded 572 cases, Benue (481), Nasarawa (452), Bayelsa (399),  Jigawa (325), Ekiti (321), Akwa Ibom (293), Niger (259), Adamawa (248), Anambra (237), Sokoto (162), Taraba (102), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara (78), Yobe (76), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous

Coronavirus

World Bank announces $12 billion COVID-19 vaccine finance plan for poor countries

The World Bank has announced plans to help developing countries acquire access to COVID-19 vaccines.

2 days ago

September 30, 2020

World Bank accuses AfDB, Asian bank, others of worsening Nigeria’s debt problem , World Bank deploys $150 billion to save the world from global meltdown

The World Bank has announced plans for a $12 billion coronavirus financing initiative that will help poor and developing countries purchase enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to treat up to 2 billion people as soon as they become available in the coming months.

While making the disclosure on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, the World Bank President, David Malpass, said he was seeking board approval for the funds, in an attempt to ensure that low-income countries were not frozen out by wealthier nations

READ: The crowding out effects of rising States’ debts: Why Nigerians should worry

According to Reuters, Malpass in an exclusive interview disclosed that this financing initiative, which is part of $160 billion in coronavirus aid financing pledged by the multilateral lender, is aimed at helping poorer countries procure and distribute vaccines early to health care and other essential workers and expand global production. He said the board was expected to consider the plan in early October.

He said that the initiative was needed because Covid-19 was having a much bigger impact on low and middle-income countries than in developed countries. The equitable global access to tests, treatments and vaccines are key to protecting the people and ensuring an inclusive and resilient recovery from Covid-19.

READ: World Bank predicts Nigeria’s impending recession will be worst in 40 years

This financing plan is part of several initiatives from some countries and institutions. The United States government has pledged over $3 billion to secure hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines under development by UK’s AstraZeneca AZN.L and by U.S. drug giant Pfizer PFE.N and Germany’s BioNTech SE 22UAy.F.

Malpass said that the World Bank plan aimed to put poor and middle-income countries, where the virus is spreading most rapidly, on the same footing as richer countries by ensuring that they have financing to secure supplies and a system for distribution, which will encourage drugmakers to meet their demand.

READ: World Bank 2020 stats: Developing nations’ debt hit $7.8 trillion

Without early doses that can bring outbreaks under control, many of these countries risk economic collapse that will push hundreds of millions of people back into poverty.

The World Bank boss said, “Our goal is to alter the course of the pandemic for the low and middle-income developing countries. This is a market signal to the manufacturers that there will be financing available for the developing countries and there will be demand. We will begin by asking the manufacturers to begin creating allocations for these countries.

READ: Why Nigeria’s external reserves is stuck at $35 billion

Malpass said the World Bank also was asking wealthy countries that had over-reserved more doses than they would ultimately need, to release those doses to poorer countries.

Many countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, and China are working on developing vaccines for the treatment of Covid-19, but Malpass said the Bretton Woods institution would wait for the vaccine to become available before acting.

Malpass said that the finance plan was subject to approval by the World Bank’s shareholders, though he was optimistic that they would agree to it.

