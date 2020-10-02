Commodities
Oil price drop continues over increased OPEC supplies and decline in demand
Brent crude was down 48 cents, or 1.17%, after falling more than 3% on Thursday.
Oil prices continued their decline for the second day in a row, as rising crude oil production from OPEC comes amid a worsening COVID-19 pandemic which threatens to bring more restrictions on movement and consumption, and will likely hit demand for fuel.
According to oilprice.com, Brent crude was down 48 cents, or 1.17%, after falling more than 3% on Thursday. American WTI was also down by 49 cents, or 1.27%, lower at $38.23, having fallen nearly 4% in the previous session. The Bonny light crude is down $1.64 or lower by as much as 4.04% at $38.94.
American WTI is heading for a drop of nearly 5% this week, while Brent is on track to fall more than 3%, in a second consecutive week of decline for both contracts.
In a client note, ANZ Research said, “The fundamentals of oil are not encouraging … as supply rises and demand prospects look bleak.”
The catalyst for this morning’s price drop is OPEC+’s September seaborne exports, which jumped to 22.84 million barrels per day from the 22.11 that the cartel exported by sea in August.
For OPEC specifically, its exports rose from 17.53 million barrels per day in August to 18.2 million barrels per day in September.
A Reuters survey shows that rising crude supplies from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is weighing on the market as September production rose by 160,000 barrels per day (BPD) from the previous month.
The increase was mainly the result of more supplies from Libya and Iran, OPEC members that are exempt from an agreement for output cut between OPEC and allies led by Russia—a group known as OPEC+.
The market is interpreting this production increase as a viable threat to any oil market rebalancing. Further pressure on oil prices is the ever-present demand question, which is a metric that has been constantly pushed down by the pandemic.
Libya’s production has risen faster than analysts expected with the relaxation of a blockade by the Libyan National Army, which is trying to take control of the capital and is mainly based in the eastern part of the country, where many oil facilities are located. The output of crude from Libya has risen to 270,000 BPD as the country ramps up export activity.
BREAKING: Crude oil prices down by over 3%, drops below $40/barrel
Crude oil prices continued to drop following the announcement of Trump’s new COVID-19 status.
Crude oil prices broke below $40/barrel on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for the COVID-19, while a U.S. stimulus package eluded negotiators amid ongoing worries about demand.
At the time this report was drafted, Brent crude dropped on the news of Trump’s new COVID-19 status and was down by over 3% to trade at $39.50 a barrel while U.S. oil plunged lower by 3.56% to trade at $37.33/barrel
U.S. oil is heading for a drop of more than 5% this week, while Brent is on track to fall more than 4%, in a second consecutive week of decline for both contracts.
In a tweet, Trump a few hours ago disclosed that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
Crude oil prices were already trading at negative territory after a bipartisan deal for more economic relief in response to the pandemic continued to elude House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the President Trump’s administration adding to fears about worsening demand without more support for the economy.
“It was a weak market already and this event has come along and added uncertainty, giving pause for people to say, ‘you know what, I’m taking some risk off the table’,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.
Crude supplies from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose in September by 160,000 barrels per day from a month earlier, a Reuters survey revealed.
At 60, can Nigeria keep depending on Crude Oil?
Six decades after the discovery of oil, can Nigeria continue to depend on the black gold as its mainstay?
As the economies of oil-dependent countries stifle, Nigeria’s dependence on oil has been brought into cross-examination for the umpteenth time. With a growing population of over 200million people, a struggling economy, and fall in oil price, can we continue to depend on this black gold?
Nigeria first discovered oil at Oloibiri, Bayelsa in 1956 – four years before independence, and began production of crude oil the following year. By 1960, about 847,000 tonnes of crude oil was exported. The country became a member of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 1971. Notably, Crude Oil accounts for about 10% of Nigeria’s GDP, and 90% of total exports revenue; which begs the question, for how long?
Experts and economists have clamored for the diversification of an economy that has been subjected to volatile oil price fluctuations. In April 2020, when oil was sold at negative prices, supply crippled, and cargoes of oil were stuck on water; eyebrows were raised as to how long our economy will survive on this dependency. Forex inflows diminished, as the CBN was forced to devalue the naira in line with global realities, after several months of playing hardball. To exacerbate issues, OPEC+ could not agree on reducing market supply and in some weeks of recklessness, member countries created a supply glut that could bury the oil markets. But for the intervention of the US President, Donald Trump, Nigeria would have been in the middle of an oil crisis, even though the OPEC Secretary, Mohammed Barkindo, is a Nigerian national.
During the recent oil crisis, Russia and Saudi Arabia said they could afford low oil prices. Both economies had other sources of revenue, and deep cash reserves they can use to support their economy. Which begs the question? Can Nigeria boast like these other nations?
Nairametrics had earlier questioned if agriculture can replace oil, and a breakdown of agricultural exports showed it would take a lot of investments for it to generate the revenues that oil currently commands.
Nigeria is faced with revenue decline, as we have been compelled to reduce output to stabilize the oil market. Although the country was accused (albeit true) of cheating quotas and output cuts with other countries, as OPEC and its allies decided to reduce global oil supply. The recent deal required OPEC member countries, including Nigeria to cut their output from 9.6 million bpd to about 7.7 million bpd in a bid to stabilize the oil market. Consequently, the FG adjusted the budget benchmark to about $25 per barrel.
How efficient are the country’s refineries?
Nigeria has four major oil refineries. Namely, the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Plant, which has the capacity to process close to 125,000 barrels of crude per day. The new Port Harcourt Refinery, with a capacity to produce 150,000 barrels per day. There is also the ‘old’ Port Harcourt Refinery, with subpar production and lastly, the Kaduna Refinery.
Early this year, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) published audited financial statements. In a report by Bloomberg, the corporation has been censured for years for not publishing audited reports.
In 2018, the first three refineries reported a combined loss of N154 billion, while the Kaduna refinery recorded zero revenue.
The country still cannot refine petroleum products to supply her internal demand, and that is why the imminent Dangote Refinery, expected to open in the next few years, is targeting a daily capacity of 650,000 barrels.
NNPC led by Malam Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director, published online the 2018 audited accounts for its 20 subsidiaries and business divisions for the first time. According to the statement, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), is the group’s most profitable division.
It reported revenue of N5.04 trillion ($13 billion) in 2018 and profit of N1.01 trillion. That compared with a loss of N1.65 trillion in 2017.
The report shows total assets managed by NAPIMS at N18.6 trillion, with the oil and gas components valued at N14.2 trillion.
Its oil production subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), reported a post-tax profit of N179 billion in 2018.
Outlook for the short-term
Nigeria has sought to diversify the economy, however there is still huge focus on its main export – Oil. The coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed how the oil economy will operate forever. In 2020, global oil demand contracted for the first time since 2009 global recession. With restrictions imposed in some cities, demand might not reach pre-pandemic levels, as global air travel still grapples with the effect of lockdown.
Although recovery improved in the second half of 2020, prices have failed to reach the $50 mark. Ultimately, the outlook for the oil market will depend on how coronavirus can be contained, because economic activity depends on the global health crisis. On the supply side, Libya seems to be back in the foray, as tensions are easing in the area. Even before the pandemic, markets had been over-supplied, leading to OPEC+ producers cutting output with competition from American Shale oil. There are indications that the oil market looks supplied through 2025.
Given the cycle of the industry and the demand contraction in 2020, a rebound in 2021 is expected. Forecasts shows that between the periods 2019 and 2025, global oil demand will grow at an average annual rate of just below 1 mb/d.
Oil prices drop on growing fears of oversupply
Oil futures fell precipitously on Wednesday amid mounting fears of oil demand recovery.
Crude oil prices dropped lower at Asia’s trading session on Wednesday. The price plunge in the hydrocarbon commodity is attributed to oversupply fears, as U.S. refineries are beginning to shed labor force.
Brent oil futures dropped 1.17% to $40.55 by 4.57 GMT and WTI futures were down 0.78% to $38.98.
Significant sell-offs in Tuesday’s trading session continued to weigh down today’s trading session, as West Texas Intermediate dropped below $40/barrel, with both major crude oil benchmarks losing more than 3% in the past two days.
The major catalysts driving the price of crude include poor economic forecasts for future demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic and continued fears that the oil market is saturated.
- Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday showed a draw of 831,000 barrels, as against an expected build of 1.4 million barrels, for the week ending Sept. 25, and following the previous week’s build of 691,000 barrels.
- However, this was insufficient to hold back the fall in prices.
Also, Marathon Petroleum Corp, the biggest refiner in U.S., is considering widespread job cuts in helping its bottom line. Marathon officials are “communicating with our employees about measures we announced earlier this year to strengthen Marathon Petroleum for short-term and long-term success,” a spokeswoman said in a statement, according to Reuters.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, also gave insights on the oversupply fears prevailing in the energy market, by saying:
“Oil futures fell precipitously on Wednesday amid mounting fears the oil demand recovery in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, could slow due to Covid-19 cases’ resurgence in New York, which could lead to stricter mobility restrictions in the economic powerhouse North Eastern corridor.
“Oil pared some of the losses after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a decline in the domestic crude stockpiles, which could temporarily bandage over the oil price hemorrhaging.”
However, the oil complex will remain super sensitive to any adverse healthcare or lockdown headline concerns.