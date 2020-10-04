Business
“I’m doing well” Trump posts video of himself from hospital
American President, Donald Trump posted a video of himself on social media app Twitter claiming that he was doing well. The president recorded the video in a room at the Walter Reed Medical Facility in Maryland in the US where he was spending the second night.
American news media was agog on Saturday with speculation about his health and well being as reports suggested he was on Oxygen. However, his Doctor Sean Conley claimed he is doing well.
In the video, Trump said “I came here wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now we are working so hard to get me all the way back.” He also affirmed that “I will be back soon”. He also said “the next couple of days was the real test”.
It wasn’t clear when the four minutes long recording was made. See video below;
EndSARS: Ministry of Youth, Atiku and Saraki condemn police harassment, extortion
Prominent Nigerians have added their voices to the on-going demand for the reformation of SARS.
The issue of extortion by the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Nigerian youth which has been trending through online protests got the attention of Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
Youth Ministry Worried about the increasing menace of SARS.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is worried about the increasing menace and increasing harassments and attacks by SARS especially targeted at the Youth and other innocent members of the public. 1/3
— Min of Youth& Sports (@NigeriaFMYS) October 3, 2020
The Ministry of Youth and Sport said in a statement last night that it is worried about the increasing menace of SARS and has brought it to the attention of the relevant security agencies in Abuja.
“The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is worried about the increasing menace and increasing harassments and attacks by SARS especially targeted at the Youth and other innocent members of the public,” it said in a statement.
The Ministry said it has monitored some of the attacks and brought it to the attention of the relevant security agencies in Abuja. The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who has also been monitoring the news and reports of alleged SARS harassment and attacks has called for immediate investigations that will unravel the truth.
“The Ministry wishes to assure that this government through relevant security agencies will step into the matter to protect our youth and the fundament human rights of every Nigerian,” it added.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar added his voice by saying said the unit has deviated from its purpose of fighting armed robbery and has become an oppressor of the masses.
The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the @PoliceNG was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 3, 2020
“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Police was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life. Reports of intimidation, harassment and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have continued unabated,” he said.
He said he condemns their actions and urged the FG to intervene, as it is important for a review to be conducted on their activities “to ensure that the rogue elements are excised from the unit and sanity returned to its operations.”
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki says the continuous reports of harassments and illegal arrest by the unit is disheartening and urged the FG to restructure the unit. Saying, “The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of the Police against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening. A situation where the officers of Police become a threat to the lives and property of the very citizens they swore to protect is condemnable and unacceptable. I call on the Federal Government to immediately put a stop to these reprehensible activities and restructure the unit to better perform its lawful duties of safe guarding the lives and property of the Nigerian people.”
The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of @PoliceNG against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening.
— Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 3, 2020
Naiarametrics reported in 2019 that tech founders have resolved to raise funds to combat extortion by the Nigerian Police after the alleged harassment and extortion of a software developer, Toni Astro by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Green economic recovery will create jobs – IMF
The IMF said that a green recovery focus would create income equality opportunities for the future.
The Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, says the IMF’s focus on a green global economic recovery would boost the creation of Jobs in climate resilience, reforestation, dealing with land degradation, improving infrastructure and renewable energy.
Georgieva disclosed this in an interview with Bloomberg BusinessWeek on Saturday.
Recall Nairametrics reported last month that the IMF said infrastructure is needed for a resilient economic growth in Africa post-covid-19, and in a scenario where large scale investments are needed, the focus needs to be smart, green and inclusive.
“This means moving towards other renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. This shift will help reduce carbon emissions, spread electrification, and create jobs. In Kenya, the government increased access to electricity from 40 to 70% of the population in large part through the use of small, off-grid, solar-powered energy plants,” the IMF said.
Georgieva told BusinessWeek that during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, the IMF poured money into many sectors of the global economy, and with the rising recovery, the IMF would prioritize a definitive end to the health crisis everywhere to enable emerging economies trade with advanced economies and also move towards a green economic model, which is a job-rich model and can boost GDPs of nations.
“When we put the economy into a standstill, the right policy response was to support companies across the board. Central banks, financial authorities, and institutions like mine have poured resources so that there is a floor under the world economy. And at that stage of the emergency response to a very unusual crisis, it would be wrong to try to differentiate. You don’t have the time. And you would do more harm than good if you differentiate,” she said.
She continued, “We are now at the point where we are seeing the signs of recovery. That is moving us to a different phase where our advice from the fund is threefold: One, prioritize a definitive end to the health crisis everywhere. Even if advanced economies and some emerging-market economies revitalize themselves, if their trading partners are in trouble, that drags the world down. Two, start now thinking about how to gradually move support towards what you want to see in the future. Are jobs being protected? Are jobs being created? Now why is a green recovery very attractive? Because the green recovery can be a job-rich recovery.”
She added that the green recovery will created jobs in climate resilience, reforestation, dealing with land degradation, improving infrastructure to withstand climate shocks, building installations as a lot of renewable energy projects create jobs.
She said that a green recovery focus would create income equality opportunities for the future, through investing “in people, investing in education, and investing in internet accessibility.”
“One thing that I’m eager for the fund to play a role in is this combination between social safety nets and social safety ropes—provide incentives for people, especially young people, women, those that are most affected in this crisis. And it is great for the economy, it is also great for social cohesion,” she said.
13 new space stations get landing permit from NCC
13 additional space stations have gotten landing permits from the Nigerian Communications Commission.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued landing permits to 13 additional space stations, which includes American operators, Iridium, to provide satellite services within the country’s space.
The official list of authorized space stations in Nigeria released as of 31st of August, 2020 increased to 68 licenses, from 55 landing permits which were previously disclosed as of December 2019, indicating that the regulatory body issued additional 13 permits. As of December 2019, the 55 space stations were operated by Avanti Hylas-2 Ltd, Eutelsat, Immarsat, Intelsat, OneWeb, SES-Owned NSS Licensee, and Yahsat.
The latest list now comprises American operators with permits for eight space stations and SES which acquired five additional permits through its UK-based subsidiary NSS Licensee B.V, which became effective starting 10 August 2020 for the 03B network. In addition, Eutelsat KONNECT which was launched in January 2020 to facilitate satellite communications services to Africa and parts of Europe extended its license
The license confers authority on foreign operators to cover the satellite space and other allied services in Nigeria. This mandate is in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act NCA-2003 and the Commercial Satellite Communications Guidelines for the telecommunications industry in Nigeria, which came into effect in November 2018.
In terms of the frequency band of operation, the majority of the satellites are based on C-band and Ku-band frequency. Ka-band frequencies feature significantly with SES’s five newly licensed space stations on Ka-band.
In summary, Fixed Satellite Services, FSS remain the major service type in the country, as opposed to mobile satellite services (MSS), accounting for about 80.9%, as 55 out of the 68 space stations adopted the FSS. In addition, Iridium’s eight space stations with landing rights in Nigeria, account for the majority of the ten MSS-only landing permits issued by NCC.