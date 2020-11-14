Spotlight Stories
Investors embrace Nigerian stocks, with portfolio investment rising by N40.5 billion
The Nigerian Stock Exchange appears to be gaining significant traction as total portfolio investments rose by N40.5 billion in September 2020.
This was contained in the domestic and foreign investments report released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the report, the total portfolio investments rose by 42.9% compared to 94.45 billion recorded in August 2020. The breakdown of the report shows that domestic transactions accounted for 70.33% of the total transactions, while foreign transactions accounted for 29.67% of the total transactions in September.
Key highlights
- Total domestic transactions completed year to date (YTD) is about N825.94 billion, while foreign transactions completed YTD is about N510.25 billion.
- Foreign inflows decreased by 71.67% since the last rise in September 2019, while Foreign Outflows decreased by 70.31% since the last rise in March 2020.
- The total value of transactions completed by Domestic Investors in September 2020 surpassed that of the total value of transactions completed by Foreign Investors by N54.87 billion.
- Portfolio investments increased sharply by 42.9% from N94.45 billion (about $244.27 million) in August 2020 to N134.97 billion (about $349.85million) in September 2020.
- Compared with September 2019 (N141.45 billion), the performance of the current month indicates that total transactions decreased by 4.58%.
As illustrated in the chart, total transactions completed between August and September 2020 indicated that total domestic transactions surged by 71.12% from N55.47 billion in August to N94.92 billion in September.
Also, total foreign transactions increased by 2.74% in September 2020 from N38.98 billion (about $100.81 million) in August 2020 to N40.05 billion (about $103.81million) in September 2020.
Meanwhile, for domestic transactions, analysis revealed that Institutional Investors outperformed Retail Investors by N23.54 billion.
A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (August 2020), revealed that both retail and institutional transactions increased by 34.12% from N26.61 billion in August 2020 to N35.69 billion in September 2020, and 105.23% from N28.86 billion in August 2020 to N59.23 billion in September 2020 respectively.
For foreign transactions, analysis revealed that Foreign Outflow outperformed Foreign Inflow by N12.05 billion. A comparison of foreign transactions in the current and prior month (August 2020) revealed that Foreign Inflow declined by 20.72% from N17.66 to N14 billion, while Foreign Outflow increased by 22.19% from N21.32 to N26.05 billion.
What you should know
- Over a 6-year period, based on the data available on the NSE, analysis indicated that total domestic transactions decreased by 67.94% from N296.06 billion in September 2014 to 94.92 billion in September 2020; while total foreign transactions decreased by 82.33% from N226.68 billion in September 2014 to N40.05 billion in September 2020.
- Total domestic transactions accounted for 70.33% of the total transactions carried out in September 2020, while foreign transactions accounted for 29.67% of the total transactions in the same period.
What this means
Considering the importance of foreign investment, the decline is particularly alarming and could indicate that foreign investors are shying away from Nigerian stocks. Meanwhile, more Nigerian investors are venturing into the market compared to previous months.
However, the encouraging factor is that total foreign and domestic portfolio figure recorded in September is the highest since the dip in March. This may well mean that stocks are beginning to pick up, which is good news for stock investors.
Sanwo-Olu gives reason for delay in completion of Lagos-Badagry expressway
Lagos to turn road from a 2 lane-way to 10 lanes.
The Lagos State Government has stated the reason for the delay in completing the Lagos-Badagry expressway.
While assuring Lagosians of it’s commitment to the construction of the road, the delay was attributed to the government’s plan to build a first-class infrastructure that people would be proud of when completed.
This was disclosed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the unveiling of Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car in Nigeria at Ojo in Lagos State on Friday.
Governor Sanwo-Olu assured that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, when completed, would last for about 30 to 40 years.
While commending Stallion Group for believing in the Lagos and Nigeria dream, the Governor also hailed the company for revamping the moribund VON asset located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
He said that the state government was doing a complete rebuild of the road and turning it from a 2 lane-way to 10 lanes—5 on both sides.
He said:
“This is one of the major industrial hubs of this nation. This is one of the major employers of labour in this country. I commend Stallion Group for revamping the asset that was going moribund.
“I want to assure you that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway would be completed. The road was just a two-lane way, but the government has turned it into 10 lanes, 5 on both sides.
“We are doing a complete rebuild of the road, with bridges and interchanges. We are building a road that will last for 30 to 40 years for you. And because we know that this is an international gateway, it does not deserve anything less. We are building a first-class road infrastructure that all of you would be proud of.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu, while stressing his administration’s commitment to the growth of businesses in the state, said Lagos State Government would partner with Stallion Group Automobile as well as private industries in the State and create an enabling environment for them to do well so that they can create job opportunities for the youths.
He also said that Lagos State Government would be partnering with Ibile Oil and Gas and other private organisations to create different charging points in Lagos so that people would be able to charge the electric cars.
It can be recalled that the extensive reconstruction work on the Lagos-Badagry expressway commenced under the administration of a former governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola. The road, which is being widened from 4 lanes to 10 lanes, has experienced a lot of delays, especially under the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwumi Ambode.
#EndSARS: Activists petition courts to unfreeze accounts of supporters
The court order permitting Emefiele to freeze their accounts for 90 days was a violation of their right to fair hearing under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.
The Federal High Court in Abuja has been petitioned by 16 persons, who participated in the #EndSARS protests in October and had their accounts frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to unfreeze their accounts.
This was disclosed by Channels TV on Friday evening. The people with frozen accounts are represented by prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).
What you should know
The CBN told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the funds in their accounts might have been linked to terrorist activities.
Channels said, “While contending that the freezing of their bank accounts was an act of illegality, they stressed that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele froze the accounts before approaching the court much later for a freezing order.”
They also argued that the court order permitting Emefiele to freeze their accounts for 90 days was a violation of their right to fair hearing under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004.
The campaigners also added that the acts of freezing accounts violates Order 26 Rules 5, 10, and 11(1) and (2) of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules, 2019, which prescribes a maximum of 14 days for the validity of an ex parte order. They said the CBN did not have the power to label them as terrorists, citing the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011, and the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2013.
The 16 persons involved in the suit are Bolatito ‘Rinu’ Oduala, Chima Ibebunjoh, Mary Kpengwa, Saadat Bibi, Bassey Israel, Wisdom Obi, Nicholas Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Yusuf, Uhuo Promise, Mosopefoluwa Odeseye, Adegoke Pamilerin, Umoh Ekanem, Babatunde Segun, Mary Oshifowora and Idunnu Williams.
Ibrahim Magu summoned by Code of Conduct Bureau
Suspended EFCC boss is expected to disclose the whereabouts of the missing interest funds running into millions of naira.
Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been summoned by Nigeria’s Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).
This was disclosed by Channels TV on Friday. It was also revealed that Magu is expected to appear before a bureau panel on the 17th of November with documents proving his assets.
The suspended EFCC boss is expected to disclose the whereabouts of the missing interest funds running into millions of naira.
The CCB letter requesting Magu’s appearance was signed by the Director of Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring on the 2nd of November and directed the suspended EFCC Chief to produce proof of asset declarations he made since joining the force.
Magu was also ordered to produce copies of his appointment letter, acceptance, records of service and pay slips from January to May 2020, and relevant documents related to his real estate assets.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on the 7th of July that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of Magu from office. The suspension follows the investigation of allegations of gross misconduct against him.
On July 10th, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Mohammed Umar as the new acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).
