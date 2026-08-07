Nigerians suspend home, car purchases as living costs squeeze households

Nigerians are increasingly postponing major purchases such as cars, homes and household appliances as high living costs and elevated borrowing rates continue to squeeze household finances.

Nigerians are increasingly postponing major purchases such as cars, homes and household appliances as high living costs and elevated borrowing rates continue to squeeze household finances.

This is according to the latest Household Expectations Survey by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The survey showed that buying conditions for motor vehicles, consumer durables and buildings and landed property remained well below 30 points, indicating that consumers generally considered the period unfavourable for major purchases.

The findings suggest that despite recent moderation in inflation, households remain focused on essential spending, with limited disposable income available for discretionary purchases and long-term investments.

What the report is saying

The CBN said the Consumer Sentiment Index for average prices of selected items declined to 24.3 points in July from 28.9 points in June, indicating a modest easing in consumers’ perception of price pressures.

Buying conditions stood at 28.7 points for motor vehicles, 28.9 points for consumer durables and 30.0 points for buildings and landed property.

Willingness to purchase was even weaker, with motor vehicles at 18.7 points, buildings and landed property at 19.2 points and consumer durables at 24.4 points.

House purchases recorded an outlook index of -56.9, while cars and motor vehicles stood at -56.3.

Household appliances and other durable goods recorded -36.8, while investment intentions stood at -35.7 and rent at -24.6.

The CBN noted that expectations across most spending categories could improve modestly over the next six months, although current consumer sentiment remains subdued.

“The Buying Conditions Index for major purchases remained below the 50.0 threshold throughout the review period, indicating that a majority of respondents considered the prevailing environment unfavorable for purchases of consumer durables, vehicles, and buildings or landed properties,” the report stated.

The survey also showed that consumers remain concerned about inflation and borrowing costs.

Consumer Outlook Index readings for expected price changes stood at 23.3 points over the next three months and 25.0 points over the next six months.

63.4% of households said the Nigerian economy would deteriorate if inflation accelerated beyond its current pace.

35.6% of respondents expected bank lending rates to increase over the next three months, while 57.2% preferred interest rates to decline.

At the same time, 46.5% acknowledged the need for higher interest rates to help contain inflation.

More insights

Food remained the biggest spending priority for households, with other major expenditure areas including household goods, education, transportation, electricity and water. This spending pattern shows that consumers continue to prioritise necessities over discretionary purchases.

Nairametrics earlier reported that Nigeria’s headline inflation eased marginally to 15.91% in June 2026 from 15.93% in May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The weak appetite for major purchases comes as the CBN maintains a tight monetary policy stance. At its July 2026 meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 26.5%, as the apex bank continued efforts to contain inflation and preserve macroeconomic stability.

Higher benchmark rates have contributed to elevated borrowing costs for households and businesses, making mortgages, vehicle financing and consumer loans more expensive.

The combination of high borrowing costs and lingering concerns about prices has continued to weigh on household purchasing decisions.

What you should know

The survey suggests that improvements in some macroeconomic indicators have yet to translate into stronger consumer confidence or purchasing power.

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that food prices across major Lagos markets maintained a mixed trajectory in July 2026.

The trend suggests that while inflationary pressures remain evident in parts of the food value chain, seasonal supply improvements, lower transportation pressures on some routes, and improved availability of certain agricultural produce contributed to softer prices for a few key staples.

The continued weakness in demand for homes, vehicles and durable goods could affect sectors such as real estate, automobile sales, manufacturing and consumer finance, which depend heavily on household spending.