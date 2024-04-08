This week on “Follow the Money with Ugodre,” we delved into several key topics shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Firstly, we focused on the earnings blitz, particularly spotlighting manufacturing companies and the C. Despite notable efforts, the All-Share Index (ASI) experienced a slight depreciation of 0.08%, with the market capitalization also dropping to 59 trillion Naira.

Furthermore, we analyzed the potential ramifications of the bank recapitalization announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). With banks mandated to raise 500 trillion Naira in market capitalization, investors have responded with a negative reaction, signaling uncertainty in the market.

Next, we discussed the intricacies of the fuel subsidy system, examining the different bands (A, B, C, D) and how they impact Nigerian consumers.

Stay tuned to “Follow the Money” with Ugodre for in-depth analysis and discussions on these critical economic developments and more.