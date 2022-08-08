Losses seen in the shares of MTNN and the banking sector on the floor of the Nigerian stock exchange has forced the market to lose N125 billion in capitalization.

The All-share Index (ASI) lost 0.46% from 50,722.33 basis points to close at 50,489.73 basis point. In the same vein, the market capitalization also lost 0.46% to close at N27.23 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top performing markets in the world as is has gained 18.20% so far.

Market breadth closed negative as JAPAULGOLD led 10 gainers while 15 Losers were topped by RTBRISCOE at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive.

NGX Consumer Goods and Insurance indexes gained 0.17% and 1.36% respectively. NGX Banking and Industrial indexes lost 1.10% and 0.01% respectively. NGX Oil & Gas index closed flat.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 50,489.73 points

Previous ASI: 50,722.33 points

% Day Change: -0.46%

% Y-t-D: 18.20%

Market Cap (N): 27.23 trillion

Volume: 207,195,714

Value (N): 2.12 billion

Deals: 4,234

NGX Top ASI gainers

JAPAULGOLD up +8.82% to close at N0.37

HONYFLOUR up +5.73% to close at N2.95

CORNERST up +5.63% to close at N0.75

LASACO up +5.38% to close at N0.98

UCAP up +4.49% to close at N12.80

NGX Top ASI losers

RTBRISCOE down – 10.00% to close at N0.36

IMG down – 9.84% to close at N8.25

SKYAVN down – 9.60% to close at N5.65

ELLAHLAKES down – 9.60% to close at N3.58

CAVERTON down – 6.84% to close at N1.09



Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 74,628,866

MULTIVERSE – 20,494,641

ACCESSCORP – 12,348,308



Top 3 by Value

FBNH – N820,152,299.00

ZENITHBANK – N219,146,224.25

MTNN – N194,585,378.10