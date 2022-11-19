The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index grew by 1.22% as of the end of trading on November 18, 2022. This is following the 0.68% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 1.22% from 43,956.76 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 44,492.73 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N23.234 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 1.49% and a year-to-date gain of 4.16%.

Equity market performance

A total of 694.376 million shares valued at N8.667 billion were traded during the week across 15,418 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 1.101 billion units of shares valued at N11.714 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 15,697 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 487.150 million shares valued at N4.229 billion traded in 7,527 deals; thereby contributing 70.16% and 48.80% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

News continues after this ad

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 61.896 million shares worth N77.471 million in 396 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 40.042 million shares worth N1.243 billion in 2,713 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely ACCESSCORP, TRANSCORP and FIDELITYBK accounted for 232.923 million shares worth N1.237 billion in 1,316 deals, contributing 33.54% and 14.27% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

News continues after this ad

Similarly, 5 indexes finished lower, while 11 indexes appreciated except for the NGX ASeM Index and NGX Growth Index and NGX Sovereign bond which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

AXAMANSARD up + 15.69% to close at N1.77

UBN up + 13.04% to close at N6.50

GTCO up + 10.83% to close at N19.45

NB up + 10.29% to close at N41.25

UNILEVER up + 10.00% to close at N11.00

Top Losers

SCOA down – 26.29% to close at N1.29

GUINNESS NIG down – 18.96% to close at N60.50

REGALINS down – 14.81% to close at N0.23

UNITYBNK down – 12.28% to close at N0.50

ROYALEX down – 11.36% to close at N0.88

Summary

Thirty-one (31) equities appreciated during the week, higher than twenty-seven (27) equities in the previous week. Thirty-three (33) equities depreciated lower than thirty-six (36) in the previous week, while ninety-three (93) equities remained unchanged, lower than ninety-four (94) equities recorded in the previous week.