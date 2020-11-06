Stock Market
Group Executive Director, others acquire over 3.5 million shares of United Capital Plc
United Capital Plc's Group Executive Director, other shareholders have acquired over 3.5 million shares of United Capital Plc
United Capital Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that its Group Executive Director, Sunday Anene, and other shareholders of the company have acquired over 3.5 million units of United Capital Plc shares, worth ₦14.4 million.
The formal disclosure was made by the Company Secretary, Leo Okafor, which is in line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s policy on insider dealing.
According to the disclosure, Sunday Anene purchased 915,574 additional units of United Capital shares, worth ₦3,746,246.52 in two transactions.
In similar disclosures signed by the company’s Secretary, the following shareholders purchased the shares of the company:
- Mr Peter Ashade of Artol Investment Company Limited purchased 2,100,000 units worth ₦8,548,800.00, spread over two deals.
- Emanuel Nnorom of Vine foods Limited bought 500,000 units of United Capital shares at N4.12 per share.
- However, the purchase consideration for the 3,515,574 units of United Capital shares purchased by the Group Executive Officer and other related parties is put at ₦14,355,046.52. This further cements their position as major shareholders in the company.
Why this matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies is a regulatory disclosure required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which enhances transparency.
Industrial Stocks fade off gains from GTBank, First Bank
Market breadth closed positive as TRANSCORP led 18 Gainers as against 17 Losers topped byAFRIPRUD at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session of the week on a slightly bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.01% to close at 30,738.92 points as against +0.03% appreciation recorded on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +14.52%. Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization presently stands at N16.06 Trillion. Investors were down by N6.27 Billion.
- The Nigerian bourse trading turnover printed positive as volume gained by 50.16% as against a plunge of 14.77% downtick recorded on Wednesday trading session.
- FBNH, BUACEMENT, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
- Market breadth closed positive as TRANSCORP led 18 Gainers as against 17 Losers topped by AFRIPRUD at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- BUACEMENT leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top Gainers
- AFRIPRUD up 9.35% to close at N6.2.
- UNILEVER up 2.92% to close at N14.1.
- FBNH up 2.38% to close at N6.45.
- NASCON up 0.72% to close at N14.05.
- GUARANTY up 0.62% to close at N32.3.
Top Losers
- FIDSON down 6.82% to close at N4.1.
- INTBREW down 5.80% to close at N6.5.
- UBN down 3.64% to close at N5.3.
- FLOURMILL down 2.82% to close at N27.6.
- GLAXOSMITH down 1.69% to close at N5.8.
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks cumulatively halted their bullish run amid falling oil prices and strong bias that Nigeria’s major export earning product,(crude oil) might suffer under a Joe Biden Presidency.
- Selling pressure from some leading Industrial brands neutralized gains recorded in a few blue-chip banks that include First bank and GTBank amid an impressive trading volume turnover seen across the market spectrum.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying as some bellwether stocks experience significant selling pressures amid profit-taking presently prevailing.
GTBank shores Nigerian stocks up
FCMB (+5.17%) led the gainers today, while JBERGER (-2.57%) topped the laggards.
The Nigerian bourse ended Wednesday’s trading session on a slightly bullish note.
The All Share Index gained by +0.03% at the close of today’s session. Year to date return and market capitalization settled at 14.53% and 16.06 trillion respectively.
READ: Honeywell reports N300 million pre-tax profits in Q2 2020
- A total volume of 286.4 million units of shares, valued at N3.09 billion exchanged hands in 2,889 deals.
- ACCESS BANK had the most traded shares by volume and value at 145 million units and N1.16 billion respectively.
- The market breadth index was positive with 12 gainers against 11 losers. FCMB (+5.17%) led the gainers today, while JBERGER (-2.57%) topped the laggards.
- The NSE Insurance Index was up by +1.04%, on price appreciation in CHIPLC (+8.82%) and AIICO (+4.82%).
- The NSE Oil & Gas Index advanced by 0.35%, on buy interest in JAPAULOIL (+4.35%).
- The NSE Consumer Goods Index gained +0.05%, price appreciation in DANGSUGAR (+0.65%).
- The NSE Industrial Index improved slightly by +0.03%, on the back of gains in CAP (+3.14%) and WAPCO (+0.27%).
- The NSE Banking Index finished flat.
Top gainers
- FCMB up 5.17% to close at N3.05
- CAVERTON up 3.68% to close at N1.97
- CAP up 3.14% to close at N23
- DANGSUGAR up 0.65% to close at N15.5
- GUARANTY up 0.31% to close at N32.1
Top Losers
- JBERGER down 2.57% to close at N17.05
- GLAXOSMITH down 1.67% to close atN5.9
- ETI down 0.96%to close at N5.15
- UBN down 0.90% to close at N5.5
- FBNH down 0.79% to close at N6.3
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse ended its third trading session for the week positive. The All Share Index continued to attract a significant amount of buying pressure across the market spectrum, taking into consideration the fact that it remains one of the most profitable indexes to trade globally.
- Buying pressure in GTBank and Dangote Sugar kept the bulls in play, as the market capitalization edged above N16 trillion.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a registered stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, on the bias that some Nigerian stocks are parabolic in nature.
Market Views
Nigerian Stock Index ranked 3rd best performing index in the world
Nigerian Stock Index YTD performance improved to stand at 13.43%.
Investors in the Nigerian Stock market are surely having good return amid prevailing macro disrupting global financial market
What we know: Data retrieved from Bloomberg terminal revealed that the Nigerian Stock Index ranked third globally with respect to stock index performances. Consequently, the YTD performance improved to stand at 13.43%.
Just in the month of October alone, investors made a gain of about N1.934 trillion as the Nigerian bourse recorded its best monthly gain since 2018.
Emmanuel Orji, an Emerging market/Fixed income trader in a phone chat to Nairametrics, gave detailed insights into why it seems the Nigerian Stock Market is receiving a significant amount of cash flows in relation to low yields prevailing in the Nigerian debt market;
“It’s no surprise seeing the Nigerian equities market among the top three best performing index year to date after the outlier performance we had in October.
“The NSEASI was up 13.79% MTD in October, its biggest monthly gain since January 2018, which was largely driven by the robust system liquidity coupled with low yields at the fixed income space.
“Aside from the massive liquidity inflow in October (c.NGN1.7 trillion from OMO maturity repayment and coupon payment), the reduced supply at the October Bond auction coupled with the closing rate of 0.98% (1-yr paper) at the NTB auction further strengthen the bullish momentum,” Orji said.
Abiodun Keripe, Managing Director, Afrinvest Research in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics also spoke on key macros boosting the sub-Saharan Stock Exchange.
Keripe said, “Nigeria now ranks as the third best-performing stock market in the world out of a basket of 93 indices tracked by Bloomberg. This performance is majorly driven by local investors given the low yield environment and the continued, albeit slow-paced, and uneven rebound in economic activities which has bolstered the third-quarter earnings of major Corporates on the NSE.
“This performance is remarkable in the context of rising concerns over a second wave COVID-19 and prospects of a weaker external position for the Nigerian economy.
“It is interesting to see that stock prices have recovered to the pre-COVID-19 levels within a short duration while external conditions remain fragile.
“The CBN is yet out of the FX conundrum and lower-for-long oil prices remain a key concern.
“We expect strong Naira liquidity to keep fueling equities, even as an additional 1% allocation from the PFAs can lift stocks higher. However, we note that the market may be heating up ahead of a strong rebound in the general economy.”
The bottom line: The low yield environment and other market conditions prevailing in the Nigerian economy had triggered significant buying interest in Nigerian Stocks at record levels despite the seeming disconnection with strengthened geopolitical uncertainty and the resurging COVID-19 virus.