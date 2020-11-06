Sports
Is online sports betting really profitable?
As the economy continues to struggle, Nigerians are constantly seeking new ways of generating money and making ends meet.
In the last few years, online sports betting has become a very popular option. Nigerians invest heavily on sports betting, with an estimated N730 billion spent annually on gambling activities in the country.
It is easy to see why online betting appeals to Nigerians. The lure of making seemingly easy money is almost impossible to resist.
But is online sports betting really as profitable as it appears?
The simple truth is that people lose more money than they win in sports betting.
That’s exactly why betting companies exist. Like every business organization, they are set up to make profits, and their primary source of revenue is the money we deposit on their sites.
To be a successful punter, you need plenty of luck and good fortune.
Hence, we always encourage people to consider sports betting as a recreational activity, rather than a job that can create wealth.
Having said that, earning money from sports betting is not totally impossible.
You need to do plenty of research on the teams you want to bet on. Research obviously does not guarantee anything, but it puts you in a better position to make accurate predictions.
You should also pay great attention to bonuses and promotions offered by betting sites. Sports betting can be quite expensive, so any opportunity to gain freebies from your bookie should be grabbed.
It is very important to choose a betting site that offers numerous bonuses so that you can always gain some free cash to play with.
If you are going to make profits from betting, you must be in complete command of your betting finances. You cannot afford to be reckless. You should have a betting budget, and adhere strictly to it. Like the popular saying goes, don’t go chasing after your losses.
One way of tracking your betting business is by creating a separate bank account for sports betting. By doing so, you have a clear idea of how much money you are spending and how much you are making.
If you are losing too much money, that is the cue to take a break.
Making profits from online betting is very difficult, but you can boost your chances of winning your bets by using the techniques we have mentioned above.
Sports
WADA apologizes and compensates former Liverpool player, Sakho over doping test
Mamadou Sakho receives an apology and substantial damages from the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) over drug claims.
In April 2016, former Liverpool player, Mamadou Sakho, was suspended from football after he failed a drug test after a Europa League game against Manchester United.
The French defender tested positive for fat-burner Higenamine, which was not on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list of banned substances. He was given a provisional 30 days suspension which saw him miss out on Liverpool’s Europa League Final defeat to Sevilla and, he claims the suspension also cost him a team place with the French team at the Euro 2016 tournament.
However, the ban was overturned by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), when it found out that the fat-burner, Higenamine was not on WADA’s list of banned substances. There was no certainty whether it was on the list or not. The UEFA tribunal said there were “significant doubts” whether Higenamine is on WADA’s banned list and said there had been a “clear lack of communication” from WADA about its status. UEFA went on to dismiss the case in July 2016.
In July 2019, Mamadou Sakho sued WADA for £13million, claiming the drug test blunder ended his career at Liverpool.
The French man never recovered his first-team place at Liverpool following the drug test error and later on, he was sold to Crystal Palace for £26m in 2017. It also cost him a place in the French national team. His lawyer claimed that the drug test error tarnished the player’s image too.
Three years later, WADA accepted Sakho’s case in full and apologized for making such defamatory allegations following Sakho’s successful appeal.
WADA released in a statement: “WADA retracts and apologizes for the defamatory allegations made in the First Press Statement and the Second Press Statement.
“WADA accepts that it should not have made the defamatory allegations it did in the First Press Statement and the Second Press Statement given that Mr. Sakho had been acquitted by UEFA.
“WADA accepts that Mr. Sakho did not breach the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations, did not cheat, had no intention of gaining any advantage, and acted in good faith.
“WADA regrets the damage the defamatory allegations caused to Mr. Sakho’s reputation and the distress, hurt and embarrassment caused to him. To indicate the sincerity of this apology, WADA has agreed with its insurers to pay Mr. Sakho a substantial sum of damages. WADA has also agreed to bear Mr. Sakho’s reasonable costs.”
The settlement brings to an end a four-year period in which Sakho sought to clear his name after allegedly testing positive
The French player published a statement on his Twitter page yesterday saying the case between him and WADA is closed. “An agreed statement in open court has been read out and my dispute with WADA is closed.
“I am pleased with WADA’s acceptance that I did not breach the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations, did not cheat, had no intention of gaining any advantage, and acted in good faith,” He added.
He also said that WADA has agreed to pay him a substantial sum in damages. “I am also pleased that WADA has apologized to me and agreed to pay a substantial sum in damages.”
Sports
Laliga clubs set for financial setback as government orders termination of betting sponsorships
La Liga clubs have been told to cut ties with betting sponsors before new gambling regulation banning betting sponsorship is enforced next year.
The Spanish government through the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzon, has addressed all 25 La Liga football clubs presidents in a letter, calling for an end to gambling sponsorships at the end of this season (2020/21).
The letter also informs Laliga clubs that their deals with betting companies will become forbidden once the new royal decree is officially in place, which is only delayed by approval by a cabinet meeting. The decree affects all sports in Spain.
The letter further stated that betting companies sponsoring teams and athletes had “contributed to normalising a practice with serious health and social risks which need to be minimized in the field of advertising.”
It also said, “status as role models had led to an increase in gambling among young people aged 18-25, rising from 29% to 40% in the last four years. The amount of money spent by young people on gambling, meanwhile, had risen by 13% annually.”
Seven of the 20 top-flight Laliga teams have shirt sponsorship deals with betting companies. With the likes of Granada (Winamax), Levante (Betway), Real Betis (Betway), Sevilla (MarathonBet), Valencia (Bwin) amongst the rest.
Laliga president, Javier Tebas, has stated that teams would lose up to €90million if they are obliged to stop betting deals. He also made a request to the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzon, to give teams a period of up to three years to help them adapt to the changes. But the request was rejected.
With clubs already facing serious financial difficulties due to the impact of the Covid-19, this new decree would be a huge blow and setback for the revenues of Laliga teams. According to reports, the vast majority of teams are very angry with this decision made by the government.
Sports
UK: Premier League, other Elite Sports to continue amid lockdown
Premier League, other Elite sports will continue amid the national lockdown.
The United Kingdom has announced that the Premier League and other Elite sports will continue amid the national lockdown imposed by the government.
This was disclosed by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday during a news conference.
Johnson gave a thumbs up and said ‘Yes to the Premier League’ when asked if top-flight football will continue but said that games of non-professional sport will be on hold till after the lockdown.
The Premier League and other elite sports will be allowed to continue “due to the testing regimes in place for professional sportspeople”. Extensive testing and social distancing measures have been applied across the sport which have proven successful.
What you should know
Amidst fears of a second wave of the Covid-19, and after over 24,000 confirmed cases of the deadly virus and 310 deaths, Prime Minister Johnson announced a national lockdown in England to last for four weeks, running from Thursday till December 2nd.
The imminent lockdown, which will be England’s second official shutdown in 2020, which was announced due to the surging numbers of Covid-19 cases and to prevent a “medical and moral disaster” for the National Health Service (NHS). Germany also announced a national lockdown last week.
Over 1,500 Premier League players and staff members were tested in October, with eight positive results returned, and testing protocols have seen them quickly isolated.
Some players like Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane, and Thiago Alcantara amongst the rest recovered.
The Premier League are confident they can navigate the latest restrictions without the need for a suspension this time round, after a three month suspension in March.
The new restrictions would delay the introduction of fans to the stadiums until at least 2021.