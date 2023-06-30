So you might be asking: “What is UBet Sports, and what does it stand for?”

Here is a precise answer to your question “UBet Sports is a decentralized sports betting platform geared towards providing its users more freedom and power to control their bets and have unlimited freedom.”

You might also ask what “Decentralized betting” is.

Decentralized betting is a betting ecosystem powered by blockchain technology that eliminates the need for a central authority like the house, which actually controls the odds and holds all the stakes. In a decentralized betting platform, punters or bettors can be both the house and the bettors. We can be the house in that; we are liquidity providers. You can find more information about liquidity providers here.

The main advantage of decentralized betting is that it allows bettors to have complete control over their bets and funds while also ensuring greater transparency and security. By utilizing blockchain technology, decentralized betting eliminates the risk of fraud, duplication, or loss of funds which often occurs with centralized betting. Decentralized betting also provides a more fair and equitable environment that is free from the monopolistic practices of traditional bookies, giving access to all bettors. Ultimately, it provides a democratized betting environment that enhances the betting experience for everyone involved.

Advantages of decentralized sports betting over traditional bookies – The uniqueness of UBet Sports.

Decentralized betting offers several advantages over traditional betting and these includes:

Ownership and control: Decentralized betting enables bettors to own their funds and control the odds. In contrast, traditional bookies often place restrictions on bettors, and there is always a limited bet size. Transparency and fairness: Decentralized betting is based on blockchain technology which ensures transparency and fairness through cryptographic security. Security: Decentralized betting is more secure than traditional betting. Under traditional bookies, their servers are vulnerable to hacks, data breaches and other security issues. While in decentralized betting, it is more difficult to hack as the platform runs on decentralized networks that are secured by cryptographic algorithms. Lower costs: For a platform like UBet Sports that is built on the Polygon Blockchain, the transaction fees are incredibly low, seamless and secure. Community-driven: Decentralized betting is community-driven. This means that enabling bettors actively participate, share ideas and suggestions that could improve the platform.

How have Nigerians reacted to UBet Sports?

When UBet Sports was introduced to sports lovers and bettors in Nigeria, it was met with excitement and prospects. Seeing UBet Sports as the best alternative to traditional bookies (Sporty, 1x, and the likes), Nigerian bettors can now heave a sigh of relief, knowing full well that they can have total control over their bets and also control the odds and stake without feeling fear that they might be cheated of their winnings, as most bettors have witnessed in the past. The UBet Sports community in Nigeria is still expanding, and we are still welcoming sports and crypto enthusiasts alike. Join our telegram channel

What value would UBet Sports bring to Nigerians?

As highlighted above, UBet Sports is democratizing sports betting. Thereby giving bettors total freedom over their bets and unlimited bet sizes. Bettors that are familiar with traditional bookies like Bet9ja, Sporty, and the like know that they have the maximum number of games they can stake on. However, with UBet Sports, this is not the case. Punters now have the ability to stake as many games as they want without restrictions.

Also, there is the issue of anonymity and data protection. The fact that UBet Sports is decentralized and runs on blockchain technology, gives users of the platform total privacy and data protection. There’s nothing to worry about when it comes to your data, as you won’t be providing any.

Betting Just Got Better: Customer Success Stories ❤️

Conclusion/Future

We are currently on our test net, and we have had a series of free betting tournaments, where users are rewarded for using and testing our platform. Soon we are starting our test net final betting tournament. It is totally free, and there are amazing cash prizes to be won, including NFTs. You can register for the tournament with this link

After this test net final tournament, we will proceed to the mainnet. Make sure to follow us on all social media platforms and also join our Discord and Telegram communities to stay up to date. You really do not want to miss lunch with our mainnet.

Keep in touch with us

Website: https://www.ubetsports.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UBet__Sports

Discord: https://discord.gg/destXEjEnW

Telegram: https://t.me/+bZsj5NzWmhkwYTAx