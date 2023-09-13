Head, of Consumer Finance at United Capital Plc, Richard Akindele has purchased N8.16 million worth of shares in the company.

This was disclosed via a notice of insider dealing sent to Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) and seen by Nairametrics.

What the company is saying

The notice signed by Company Secretary, Leo Okafor indicated that the transaction was done on 8th September 2023.

The 534,215 units of United Capital shares were bought at an average price of N15.27 per share bringing the total value of the shares to N8.16million.

Brief Profile of Richard Akindele

Richard is the Managing Director/CEO of United Capital Microfinance Bank. He was the head of Consumer Finance at United Capital Plc and managed UCPlus Advance Limited, the digital retail lending subsidiary.

Before joining United Capital, he worked at FCMB Limited as the Lead of, the Retail Risk Assets Products Management Team, where he assisted the bank in attaining market leadership in the consumer finance and personal lending space.

He led the digital lab and championed the first commercial digital micro-lending initiative in FCMB and the banking industry.

As a Chartered Accountant, he also worked as a Tax Auditor and Relationship Manager at the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service.

He served as the Chief Financial Controller in Agora Capital Limited Lagos. He has over 20 years of outstanding career in banking, accounting, and consulting.

Richard is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

He has an MSc. Economics from the University of Aberdeen, UK, and a BSc from Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria.

About United Capital Plc

United Capital Plc is a financial and investment banking services group. Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trusteeship, Securities Trading, Wealth Management, and Consumer Finance.

The Group is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and is at the forefront of becoming the financial and investment role model across Africa by leveraging innovation, technology, and specialist skills to exceed client expectations while creating more value for all stakeholders.