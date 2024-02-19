Fidelity Bank Plc has announced its Board of Directors’ decision to extend the employment contract of its GMD/CEO, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, from 2024 to 2026.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) seen by Nairametrics.

The statement signed by Ezinwa Unuigboje, the Company Secretary noted that the decision was taken at the Board meeting on February 12, 2024.

It added that the extension is in furtherance of the Bank’s strategic objectives and premised on Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe’s sterling performance since the assumption of office on January 1, 2021.

The statement reads:

“Fidelity Bank Plc (the Bank) is pleased to announce its Board of Directors’ decision to extend the employment contract of its GMD/CEO, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, from 2024 to 2026.

The decision was taken at the Board meeting on February 12, 2024. The extension is in furtherance of the Bank’s strategic objectives and premised on Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe’s sterling performance since assumption of office on January 1, 2021,”

The Board noted that it is confident that the Bank’s performance will continue its upward trajectory under Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe’s leadership and looks forward to working closely with her and the Executive Management Team on execution of various strategic initiatives including international expansion.

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported the appointment of Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as its new Chief Executive Officer Designate with effect from January 1st, 2021.

Her appointment follows the impending exit of Mr. Nnamdi J. Okonkwo, who is scheduled to retire from the bank’s board of directors come December 31st, 2020.

According to the statement, Onyeali-Ikpe has over 30 years of banking experience, including stints at Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, and Enterprise Bank Plc. She joined Fidelity Bank Plc’s board of directors in 2015 and has reportedly played a very integral role in the transformation of the bank’s Lagos and Southwest Directorate.

Onyeali-Ikpe has also contributed immensely towards Fidelity Bank’s generally positive financial performance over the last five years.

She is a graduate of Law from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and also holds a Master of Laws (LLM) from Kings College in London. Other professional certifications were obtained from Harvard Business School, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD School of Business, London Business School, and more.